Ferrum SA de Ceramica y Metalurgia (FER.BA)

Name Description

Guillermo Viegener Eng. Guillermo Viegener serves as Chairman of the Board of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and Head of Market Relations of Fiplasto SA, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board of Compania Introductora de Buenos Aires SA.

Daniel Hector Calabro Mr. Daniel Hector Calabro serves as Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia. He also serves as Member of the Company's Audit Committee . He is an Accountant.

Miguel Viegener Mr. Miguel Viegener serves as First Vice Chairman of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia since February 2, 2015. He has been appointed as Acting Chairman of the Board effective from December 29, 2014 till February 1, 2015.

Mario Baro Dr. Mario Baro serves as Director of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia. He has also acted as Board Member of Directors of Compania Introductora de Buenos Aires SA.

Gerardo Pablo Bergner Mr. Gerardo Pablo Bergner serves as Director of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia. He also serves as Member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Guido Copello Eng. Guido Copello serves as Director of Ferrum S.A. de Ceramica y Metalurgia. He also acts as Member of the Company's Audit Committee.