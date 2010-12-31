Ferrovial SA (FER.MC)

Name Description

Rafael del Pino Mr. Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Executive Director of Ferrovial, S.A. He joined the Company's Board on July 15, 1998. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Ferrovial, from 1992 to 1999. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Espanol de Credito SA (Banesto) and the International Advisory Board of Blackstone. In addition, he has been Member of the MIT Corporation, the MIT Energy Initiative’s External Advisory Board and MIT Sloan’s European Advisory Board., as well as Member of the International Advisory Board of IESE and of the Harvard Business School European Advisory Board. He holds a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid in 1981 and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the MIT Sloan School of Management in 1986.

Inigo Meiras Amusco Mr. Inigo Meiras Amusco serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Ferrovial, S.A. He was appointed as Co-CEO of the Company in October 2009 and joined the Company's Board on December 3, 2009. He joined Ferrovial in 1992, was Managing Director of Autopista del Sol and Toll Roads Director of Cintra until November 2000. Between 2000 and 2007, he was CEO of Ferrovial Servicios SA and from 2007 to 2009, was CEO of Ferrovial Aeropuertos SA. Moreover, he has acted as Chairman of Ferrovial Aeropuertos SA, Cintra Infraestructuras SAU, Ferrovial Servicios SA and Ferrovial FISA SL; Vice Chairman of BAA Ltd; Board Member of Ferrovial Agroman SA and Ferrovial Quatar LLC, and Chairman and CEO of Finecofer SL. He graduated in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Empresa.

Joaquin Ayuso Garcia Mr. Joaquin Ayuso Garcia serves as Second Vice Chairman of Ferrovial, S.A. He has been on the Company’s Board since March 4, 2002. He joined Ferrovial in 1982 and, after holding several positions, he was appointed General Manager of the Construction Division in 1992. The same year, he became Member of the Management Committee of Ferrovial. Between February 1999 and January 2002, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Ferrovial Agroman SA. He was Chief Executive Officer of Ferrovial and Vice Chairman of Cintra from 2002 and 2009. Moreover, he has acted as Chairman of Autopista Alcala O’Donell SA, Autopista del Sol SA, Autopista Madrid Levante Concesionaria Espanola SA and Inversora de Autopistas de Levante SL, and Board Member of Inversora De Autopistas del Sur SL and Autopista Madrid Sur Concesionaria Espanola SA. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid in 1980.

Santiago Bergareche Busquet Mr. Santiago Bergareche Busquets serves as First Vice Chairman of the Board, Independent Director of Ferrovial, S.A. He has been on the Company’s Board since December 3, 2009. He joined the Grupo Ferrovial in 1995 as Chairman of Ferrovial Agroman SA. Between February 1999 and January 2002, he was Chief Executive Officer of Ferrovial. Moreover, he has served as Non-Executive Chairman of Cepsa and Dinamia Capital Privado, as well as Member of the Board of Vocento and Gamesa, Chairman of Metrovacesa and General Director of BBVA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics and Law from Universidad de Deusto.

Ernesto Lopez Mozo Mr. Ernesto Lopez Mozo serves as Chief Economic and Financial Officer of Ferrovial, S.A. since October 2009. Prior to joining the Company, he was CFO of Telefonica Moviles and Managing Director for Control and General Resources of Telefonica Latin America. Previously, he was Vice President in Fixed Income Sales & Trading at JP Morgan and worked for the Treasury Department of Banco Santander. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Alejandro de la Joya Ruiz de Velasco Mr. Alejandro de la Joya Ruiz de Velasco serves as Chief Executive Officer of Ferrovial Agroman at Ferrovial, S.A. He also served as General Director of Construction Division of Ferrovial SA since March 2008. He joined the Company in 1991. He has developed his career in Spain, Morocco, Italy, Portugal. He was also served as Director for Poland Operations (Budimex). In 2005, he served as Foreign Business Director and in 2007 was appointed Head of International Construction. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering.

Enrique Diaz-Rato Revuelta Mr. Enrique Diaz-Rato Revuelta serves as Chief Executive Officer of Cintra at Ferrovial, S.A. since 2015. He has also served as General Director of Highways Division of Ferrovial SA since July 2006. He joined the Company in 2001 as Managing Director of Cintra Chile. In 2004, he was appointed General Manager of 407 ETR Toll Road and in April 2006 he became Toll Road Director for USA, Canada, Chile and Ireland. He holds degrees in Civil Engineering and Economic Sciences. In addition, he obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree from EOI Escuela de Negocios.

Alvaro Echaniz Urcelay Mr. Alvaro Echaniz Urcelay serves as Chief Executive Officer of Ferrovial Agroman (Real Estate Division) of Ferrovial, S.A. since 2015. He has served as General Director of Real Estate Division of Ferrovial SA since 2007. He joined the Company with the takeover of Agroman, where he held the position of Chief Financial Officer. Between 1999 and September 2002, he was Chief Financial Officer of Cintra. He holds a degree in Business Studies.

Santiago Olivares Blazquez Mr. Santiago Olivares Blazquez serves as Chief Executive Officer of Ferrovial Servicios of Ferrovial, S.A. since 2015. He has served as General Director of Services Division of Ferrovial SA since May 2007. He joined the Company in 2002 as Business Development Director for the Services Division. Later, he became Director of the International Area of this division. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Jorge Gil Villen Mr. Jorge Gil Villen serves as Chief Executive Officer of Airports Division of Ferrovial, S.A. since 2015. He also serves as Director of Heathrow Airport Holdings since December 2012. He joined Ferrovial SA in 2001 through Cintra, where he led the Department of Corporate and Business Development, working as CEO of the 407 ETR, Chicago Skyway and Indiana Toll Road highways. In 2010 he was appointed Capital Markets and Finance Director of Ferrovial. He began his career at The Chase Manhattan Bank, working in Corporate Finance and M&A. He holds a degree in Business and Law, both from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE.

Federico Florez Gutierrez Mr. Federico Florez Gutierrez serves as Chief Information Systems and Innovation Officer of Ferrovial, S.A. since April 2008. Before joining the Company, he held the position of Chief Information Officer at the Bank of Spain. He has worked for IBM, Alcatel and Telefonica. He is Naval Engineer graduated from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid and holds a Masters degree in Business Administration and IT Management. He completed the Advanced Management Program from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) and the Advanced Management Program at INSEAD. Moreover, he holds senior management diplomas.

Santiago Ortiz Vaamonde Mr. Santiago Ortiz Vaamonde serves as General Counsel, Secretary of Ferrovial, S.A. Before joining Ferrovial SA, he was Partner of the law firm Cuatrecasas, in charge of Trial Law and Public and Regulatory Law. He has also worked at the law firm Ramon y Cajal and has been Professor at the Diplomatic School and Universidad Carlos III. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and he is former Spanish State Attorney.

Maria Dionis Ms. Maria Dionis serves Director of Human Resources of Ferrovial, S.A. since 2015. Before joining Ferrovial, she developed her professional career in companies such as Andersen Consulting, Watson Wyatt, Soluziona and Getronics Iberia. She joined Ferrovial in April 2006, as Director of Human Resources Development. In May 2010 she became Director of Human Resources and Communication of the Services Division, and since June 2015 has served as Managing Director of Human Resources.

Maria Teresa Pulido Mnedoza Ms. Maria Teresa Pulido Mnedoza serves as Director of Corporate Strategy of Ferrovial, S.A. since April 01, 2011. She has vast experience in the field of strategic consulting (McKinsey) and also in investment banking and private banking (in banks such as Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Bankers Trust). Member of MIT's Sloan EMSAEB Board. Joined Ferrovial in April 2011, as Director of Corporate Strategy. Since July 2014 she has been a member of the Management Committee of Ferrovial Group. She Holds a degree in Economics from Columbia University and Masters of Business Administration degree from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Joaquin del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Mr. Joaquin del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo serves as Director of Ferrovial. S.A. Moreover, he has been Board Member of Banco Pastor SA. He received a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE), as well as a Bachelors degree in Economic Sciences from the same academic institution.

Maria del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Ms. Maria del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo serves as Director of Ferrovial, S.A. since December 3, 2009. Moreover, she has been Chairwoman of Fundacion Rafael del Pino, as well as Board Member of the Asociacion para el Progreso de la Direccion (APD, Business Management Association), Member of the Boards of Trustees of Fundacion Codespa and the Scientific Foundation of the Spanish Association Against Cancer and Vice President and General Director of Karlovy SL. She holds a degree in Economics and Management from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Juan Arena de la Mora Mr. Juan Arena de la Mora serves as Independent Director of Ferrovial, S.A. since December 3, 2009. He has been Director and Member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of Dinamia, Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Laboratorios Almirall, as well as Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Nominatinh and Remuneration Committee of Everis. He is former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Bankinter and former Board Member of TPI. Moreover, he has been Chairman of Fundacion SERES, as well as Member of the Advisory Council of Spencer Stuart, Chairman of Unience Advisory Council, Member of the Council of Mentors of CMI, Chairman of the Professional Council of ESADE, Member of European Advisory Board of the Harvard Business School and Member of the Board of Directors of Deusto Business School. Currently, he is Board Member of Dinamia, Laboratorios Almirall, Everis, Melia Hotels International and PRISA. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Electromechanical Engineering from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE and a Bachelors degree in Business Sciences from ICADE. In addition, he has attended to the Harvard Business School's Management Program and holds degrees in Psychology and Tax Studies.

Philip Bowman Mr. Philip Bowman serves as Independent Director of Ferrovial, S.A. since July 28, 2016. He has extensive experience of leadership at major international public companies and was appointed Chief Executive of Smiths Group in 2007. He was previously Chief Executive of Scottish Power plc and Allied Domecq plc. He also held non-executive directorships at British Sky Broadcasting Group plc, Scottish and Newcastle Group plc and Coles Myer Limited as well as having been Chairman of Liberty plc and Coral Eurobet plc. His earlier career included five years as a director of Bass plc, where he held the roles of Chief Financial Officer and subsequently Chief Executive of Bass Taverns. He holds a Masters degree in Natural Sciences from Cambridge University.

Oscar Fanjul Martin Mr. Oscar Fanjul Martin serves as Independent Director of Ferrovial, S.A. since July 30, 2015. He also serves as Vice Chairman at Omega Capital and Director at LafargeHolcim, Marsh & McLennan Companies and Acerinox. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid.

Santiago Javier Fernandez Valbuena Mr. Santiago Javier Fernandez Valbuena serves as Independent Director of Ferrovial, S.A. since December 3, 2009. He joined the Telefonica Group in January 1997 as Chief Executive Officer of Fonditel. In July 2002, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer and he currently contributes to the financial duties of the Affiliated and Investee Companies and Corporate Development transactions. He is also Member of the Board of Portugal Telecom and President of Telefonica Latinoamerica. He has served as the Managing Director of the Societe Generale Equities, Stock-Exchange Director of Beta Capital and Professor of Applied Economics at Universidad Complutense de Madrid and Instituto de Empresa. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad Complutense de Madrid, a Masters degree and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics, both from the Northeastern University in Boston.