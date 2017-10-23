Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia Ferbasa (FESA4.SA)

Name Description

Pedro Barbosa de Deus Mr. Pedro Barbosa de Deus has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia Ferbasa since April 29, 2008. Previously, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company and as its Geologist and Consultant. Moreover, he held the post of Chief Executive Officer of CBPM, Secretary of Agriculture in the state of Bahia, and President of Associacao Brasileira das Entidades Estaduais de Mineracao – ABEMIN. He gained a degree in Geology in 1969 and received a post graduate degree in Economic Geology.

Geraldo de Oliveira Lopes Mr. Geraldo de Oliveira Lopes serves as Commercial Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia Ferbasa. He served as Member of the Board of Directors until 2015. He has been Chief Executive Officer, the Investor Relations Officer, a Member of the Executive Board and a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since 2010. He also served as Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of the Company from December 1, 2008 until 2010. He has also served as Industrial Director and Board Member of Metalgrafica Iguacu SA. He holds a degree in Metallurgical Engineering.

Mario Odiniz Nacif Mr. Mario Odiniz Nacif has served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia Ferbasa. He acted as Lawyer at Solvey do Brasil between 1958 and 1967. He was Superintendent of Carbureto de Calcio – Minas Gerais between 1967 and 2000. He is Founding Member of BRAFE – Associacao Brasileira de Ferroligas e Silicio Metalico, which he also chaired. Moreover, he is Founder and Member of ABRACE – Associacao Brasileira dos Grandes Consumidores de EE. He holds a degree in Law from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie.

Rafael Machado Tibo Mr. Rafael Machado Tibo serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations of Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia (Ferbasa) since October 6, 2016.

Marta Teixeira Barroso Fernandes Ms. Marta Teixeira Barroso Fernandes has served as Administrative Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia Ferbasa since 2010. Previously, she served as the Human Resources Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company until 2010. She has also been Human Resources Manager of Metalgrafica Iguacu SA. She was also Superintendent of Human Resources of the Company. She holds a degree in Pedagogy.

Sergio Curvelo Doria Mr. Sergio Curvelo Doria has served as Commercial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia Ferbasa since 1997. He previously acted as Assistant of the Commercial Department of the Company from 1993 to 1997. Between 1984 and 1993, he was Head of Quality Control Department. He joined the Company in 1978. He has also acted as Sales Manager of Metalgrafica Iguacu SA. He was Responsible for Technical Issues at CRQ – Conselho Regional de Quimica. Moreover, he acted as Head of a chemical laboratory from 1980 to 1984. He gained a degree in Chemistry from Universidade Federal de Sergipe in 1978.

Giorgio Boscaini Mr. Giorgio Boscaini has served as Engineering Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia Ferbasa since 2011. Previously, he acted as Industrial Officer from December 18, 2008 until 2011. He joined the Company in 1985. He also acted as Engineering and Maintenance Superintendent between 2003 and 2009, Head of Maintenance Division from 1987 to 2003, and from 1985 to 1986, he acted as Project Manager. He obtained a degree in Electromechanical Technology in 1967.

Sebastiao da Cruz Andrade Mr. Sebastiao da Cruz Andrade serves as Forestry Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia Ferbasa since April 24, 2013. He worked for Aracruz Celulose SA and Fibria Celulose SA, Copener Florestal Ltda/Bahia Pulp. He holds a degree in Forestry Engineering and a Master's degree in Forestry Sciences from Universidade Federal de Vicosa with specialization in Rural Management and Agribusiness from Universidade Federal de Lavras.

Oseias da Rocha Fiau Mr. Oseias da Rocha Fiau has served as Industrial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia Ferbasa since 2011. He has been with the Company since September 2008 as Production Superintendent. He has 15 years of professional experience. He graduated in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1995, gained a Masters of Business Administration in Marketing from Fundacao Instituto de Administracao and a Masters of Business Administration in Business Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Jose dos Santos Viana Mr. Jose dos Santos Viana serves as Forestry Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia Ferbasa. He previously acted as Forest Superintendent and Geology Director. He joined the Company in 1972. Between 1996 and 2000, he was engaged in the development of geological surveys and field geology and consulted several companies. From 1987 to 1996, he was Geology Director at the Company. From 1971 to 1972, he worked for Minerios Brasileiros, where he was responsible for geological surveys supervision. He gained a degree in Geology from Universidade Federal de Pernambuco in 1971.

Jose Ronaldo Mr. Jose Ronaldo Sobrinho serves as Mining Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia Ferbasa. He previously acted as Mining Director between 1988 and 2000 and, from 1986 to 1988, he served as Manager of Production of the Company. Prior to this, from 1980 to 1986, he held the post of Mining Engineer of the Company. He joined the Company in 1980. He gained a degree in Mining Engineering from Universidade Federal de Pernambuco.

Barbara Klein de Araujo Carvalh Ms. Barbara Klein de Araujo Carvalh has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia Ferbasa since April 24, 2013. She also held the following positions: Communications Coordinator (2010); Lawyer (2008-2010); Legal Assistant (2007-2008). She holds a degree in Law from Universidade Salvador-UNIFACS and an MBA degree in Business Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas - FGV.

Paulo Roberto Magalhaes Bastos Mr. Paulo Roberto Magalhaes Bastos has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia Ferbasa since April 24, 2013. He also acted as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officers of ArcelorMittal Inox Brasil SA till December 13, 2011. He has also been Director of ABM (Brazilian Association of Steelmaking and Material), Member of Inox Tubos Administrative Council and of Acesita Foundation Board of Trustees. He served as Industrial Director at Eletrometal in 1994. He graduated in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Ouro Preto and holds a Masters degree in Metal Physics from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais and a Masters degree in Advanced Management from Fundacao Dom Cabral.

Adelmo Jose Melgaco Mr. Adelmo Jose Melgaco has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia Ferbasa since April 2008. He has held technical and managerial positions at the following companies: Mineracao Morro Velho SA as Assistant Engineer from 1964 to 1972; METAGO – Metais de Goias SA from 1972 to 1974 as Chief Engineer at the department of mining processing; Ministerio da Industria e do Comercio – Secretaria de Tecnologia Industria between 1974 a 1975; CONSIDER – Conselho de Nao Ferrosos e de Siderurgia from 1975 to 1985. Moreover, he is Member of the Executive Board of ABRAFE – Associacao Brasileira dos Produtores de Ferroligas e de Silicio Metalico since 1985. He gained a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1963.