Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO)

Name Description

Vivan Watsa Mr. Vivan Prem Watsa serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. He has served as Vice President of Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd. since 1985. Mr. Watsa is the Chairman of our publicly traded subsidiary Fairfax India Holdings Corporation. Mr. Watsa is also a director of BlackBerry Limited, and is a resident of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Paul Rivett Mr. Paul C. Rivett serves as President of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., since July 19, 2013. Mr. Paul is a Chief Operating Officer, of Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd. From July 2012 to July 2013, he was Vice President, Operations of Fairfax. Prior thereto, he was Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Fairfax.

David Bonham Mr. David Bonham serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited., since August 1, 2012. Prior thereto, he was Financial Analyst. Prior thereto, was Senior Manager, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Peter Clarke Mr. Peter Clarke serves as Chief Risk Officer, Vice President of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. He was Vice President of Fairfax since October 2004 and Chief Risk Officer of Fairfax since January 2007. Prior thereto he was Actuarial Analyst at Fairfax.

Ronald Schokking Mr. Ronald Schokking serves as Vice President, Treasurer of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited., since February 2006.

Eric Salsberg Mr. Eric P. Salsberg serves as Vice President - Corporate Affairs, Corporate Secretary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Prior to early 2012, he was Vice President, Corporate Affairs.

Jean Cloutier Mr. Jean Cloutier serves as Vice President - International Operations of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited., since May 2009.

Bradley Martin Mr. Bradley Paul Martin serves as Vice President - Strategic Investments of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Prior thereto he was Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary.

John Varnell Mr. John C. Varnell serves as Vice President - Corporate Development of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited., since August 1, 2012. previously he was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company From June 2010 to August 2012. Prior thereto, Chief Financial Officer of Northbridge Financial Corporation.

Anthony Griffiths Mr. Anthony F. Griffiths serves as Lead Independent Director of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Mr. Griffiths is an independent business consultant and corporate director. He is a director of our 6 of 6 BD publicly traded subsidiary Fairfax India Holdings Corporation and is also the Chairman of 6 of 6 AC Novadaq Technologies Inc. Mr. Griffiths was the Chairman of Mitel Corporation from 1987 to 1 of 1 CC 1993, and from 1991 to 1993 assumed the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer in 1 of 1 G&NC addition to that of Chairman. Mr. Griffiths is a member of our Audit Committee and the Chair of our Compensation and Governance and Nominating Committees, and is a resident of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Benjamin Watsa Mr. Benjamin P. Watsa serves as Director of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited., with effect from 16 April 2015. Mr. Watsa is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Lissom Investment Management Inc., a private investment counselor that provides wealth management services for high net worth clients through the Owners Family of Funds, where he manages the Owners Opportunities Fund, a small and mid-cap focused fund. Prior to joining Lissom in 2006, Mr. Watsa worked in New York in investment banking as an Analyst in the Financial Institutions Group at Banc of America Securities from 2001 to 2003 and as an Associate at Cochran Caronia Waller from 2003 to 2006. Mr. Watsa is a member of the Finance Committee of the Rideau Hall Foundation, and is a resident of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Robert Gunn Mr. Robert J. Gunn serves as Independent Director of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Mr. Gunn is the Chairman of the Board of Directors 9 of 9 BD of our Northbridge subsidiary (‘‘Northbridge’’) and served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of 6 of 6 AC Directors of Northbridge from 2004 to 2014. Mr. Gunn previously served as the Chief Executive 1 of 1 CC Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Royal & SunAlliance plc of London, England from 2002 to 2003 and 2001 to 2002, respectively. He also served as Group Director, Americas, of Royal & SunAlliance from 1998 to 2001. From 1990 to 2001, Mr. Gunn held the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer at Royal & SunAlliance Canada. Mr. Gunn is a member of our Audit and Compensation Committees.

Alan Horn Mr. Alan Douglas Horn, CPA, serves as Independent Director of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Mr. Horn is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Rogers Telecommunications Limited and has been Chairman of Rogers Communications Inc. since March 2006. Mr. Horn served as Acting President and Chief Executive Officer of Rogers Communications Inc. during 2008. Mr. Horn was Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Rogers Communications Inc. from 1996 to 2006 and was President and Chief Operating Officer of Rogers Telecommunications Limited from 1990 to 1996. He is also a director of our publicly traded subsidiary Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, and is the Chair of our Audit Committee. Mr. Horn is a Chartered Accountant and a director and a member of the Audit Committee of CCL Industries Inc. Mr. Horn is a resident of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

John Palmer Mr. John R. V. Palmer serves as Independent Director of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Mr. Palmer is the Chairman of the Toronto Leadership Centre, a position he has held since 2005. Mr. Palmer has acted as a consultant and advisor on financial and financial sector regulatory matters to a number of international organizations and national authorities, including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, USAID, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. Mr. Palmer served as the Superintendent of Financial Institutions for Canada from 1994 to 2001, and as Deputy Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore from 2002 to 2005. Prior thereto, Mr. Palmer held a number of senior positions at KPMG LLP (Canada), including Managing Partner and Deputy Chairman. Mr. Palmer is a director, Chairman of the Risk Committee and a member of the Audit Committee of Manulife Financial Corporation. Mr. Palmer is a Chartered Accountant and a member of our Governance and Nominating Committee, and is a resident of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Timothy Price Mr. Timothy Robert (Tim) Price serves as Independent Director of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Mr. Price has been the Chairman of Brookfield Funds, a division of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., since 1997 and was the Chairman of Brookfield Financial Corporation until December 2004. Mr. Price is a director of Brookfield Residential Properties, HSBC Bank Canada and Canadian Tire Corporation, serves on the Audit Committee of HSBC Bank Canada and is the Chair of the Social Responsibility Committee of Canadian Tire. He also serves on the Board of Governors of York University, the St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation Board and the Dean’s Advisory Board at the Schulich School of Business. Mr. Price is a member of our Audit and Governance and Nominating Committees, and is a resident of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.