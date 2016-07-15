FirstGroup PLC (FGP.L)

Name Description

Wolfhart Hauser Dr. Wolfhart G. Hauser serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company since July 16, 2015. He is independent Non-Executive Director of Associated British Foods plc and Senior Independent Director of RELX Group plc. Starting his career with various research activities covering also road traffic safety, Wolfhart went on to establish and lead a broad range of successful international service industry businesses. He was Chief Executive of Intertek Group plc for ten years until he retired in May 2015. He was previously Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of TUV Suddeutschland AG for four years and CEO of TUV product services for ten years.

Timothy O'Toole Mr. Timothy T. O'Toole, CBE J.D., is Chief Executive, Executive Director of FirstGroup Plc. Tim brings to the Board a wealth of international transport management experience gained over a number of years in the sector. Prior to joining the Company, he was Managing Director, London Underground, having previously been at Transport for London. He was President and Chief Executive of Consolidated Rail Corporation and a Non-Executive Director of CSX Corporation until March 2017.

Matthew Gregory Mr. Matthew Gregory serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company since 1 December 2015. Matthew has strong financial and operational expertise, including strategic and financial planning and control, as well as extensive international experience of driving performance improvement and restructuring. Former Group Finance Director of Essentra plc, having previously been Director of Corporate Development as well as having held a number of senior finance roles. His early career was spent at Rank Group plc and Ernst & Young.

Dave Leach Mr. Dave Leach serves as President, Greyhound of the Firstgroup PLC. Dave is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Greyhound Lines. He began his career with Greyhound Canada in 1986. He joined Greyhound Lines, Inc. in 2006 as Chief Operating Officer, after leading Greyhound Canada as Senior Vice President. As COO he was responsible for all customer service functions, safety, real estate and facilities, driver operations, maintenance, industry relations and the company's subsidiaries. With more than two decades of experience in the private intercity bus industry, Dave has an unrivalled understanding of its challenges and opportunities. Dave is a board member of both the Canadian Bus Association and American Highway Users Alliance.

Dennis Maple Mr. Dennis Maple serves as President, First Student of the Company. Dennis joined First Student in January 2014 from Aramark Corporation, a leading services organisation with revenues of over $13bn, where over the previous ten years he performed a number of senior roles, most recently as President of Aramark Education. Prior to that, he undertook a number of senior management roles within large organisations including Coors Brewing Company, Kraft General Foods, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., and Quaker Oats Company. Dennis has an outstanding record of leadership and delivery, particularly in contract based operations, as well as considerable experience of the North American education sector. As President of Aramark Education, he oversaw the provision of integrated services to the K-12 sector (elementary, middle and secondary education) of approximately 3,600 schools across some 500 school districts in the US.

Brad Thomas Mr. Brad Thomas serves as President, First Transit of the Company. As President of First Transit and First Vehicle Services, Brad Thomas is responsible for more than 19,000 employees across North America. Brad joined First Transit as senior vice president of the East Region in 2003 and was named president in 2009. With nearly 20 years of experience in the transit industry, Brad is well versed in fixed-route, paratransit, university transportation systems and fleet maintenance solutions. Brad earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at the State University of New York College at Cortland and holds a master's degree in political science - public policy analysis and administration - from Binghamton University (NY). Committed to service, Brad encourages his teammates to actively support their communities and professional associations. His engaging and respected approach has helped transform the business and its relationship with customers across the continent.

Michael Hampson Mr. Michael Hampson serves as General Counsel, Company Secretary of Firstgroup PLC. Michael Hampson joined the Group in 2016. Michael is secretary to the Remuneration and Nomination Committees and his deputy, Silvana Glibota-Vigo, is secretary to the Audit and Board Safety Committees.

Giles Fearnley Mr. Giles Fearnley serves as Managing Director, First Bus of the Company. In 1991 Giles Fearnley led the management buy-out of Blazefield Holdings which operated bus networks principally across Yorkshire and Lancashire. He remained as Chief Executive for two years following the Group’s sale to Transdev plc in 2006. In the mid 90’s, Giles took a 'sabbatical' into the rail industry and was one of the founders of Prism Rail PLC, which came to operate four passenger rail franchises in the UK. He was appointed its Chief Executive in 1997 and led the Group prior to its sale in 2000 to National Express. Most recently he served as Chairman of Grand Central, the open access rail operator prior to its sale to DB in 2011. Until January 2011 Giles was Chairman of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, having also been a past President of the organisation. He is also past Chairman of the Association of Train Operating Companies. He formerly chaired Journey Solutions, the bus and rail industry initiative to promote integration and also chairs Greener Journeys, the UK bus and coach industry’s campaign to promote modal shift from cars to buses and coaches. Giles joined FirstGroup in February 2011 as its Managing Director responsible for the UK Bus division.

Steve Montgomery Mr. Steve Montgomery serves as Managing Director, First Rail of the Company. Steve's career in the railway industry spans almost 30 years, during which time he has gained significant experience in all aspects of rail management. He started his working life with British Rail and held various senior posts before becoming Operations and Safety Director at ScotRail, coinciding with FirstGroup taking over the franchise in 2004. He was appointed Managing Director of First ScotRail in 2009. Under his leadership, First ScotRail achieved the highest ever levels of customer satisfaction and punctuality in the franchise's history and won countless awards including Rail Operator of the Year in 2014 and Scottish Public Transport Operator of the Year in both 2012 and 2013.

Constance Baroudel Ms. Constance Baroudel serves as Director of Strategy & Operational Performance of Firstgroup PLC.

Rachael Borthwick Ms. Rachael Borthwick serves as Group Corporate Services Director of Firstgroup PLC.

Jimmy Groombridge Mr. Jimmy Groombridge serves as Group Employee Director of the Company. Jimmy has been a Bus driver for almost 40 years and is currently employed as a bus driver for First Eastern Counties, one of the Group’s bus operations. An Employee Director for First Eastern Counties Buses Ltd. for more than a decade, he was also elected as the regional Employee Director for Norfolk and Essex. Safety is a passion for Jimmy and as such he is a Be Safe champion. Having gained experience working on projects for different departments within FirstGroup, he has a unique wealth of experience of employee engagement.

Warwick Brady Mr. Warwick Brady serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since June 26, 2014. Warwick has a strong track record of delivering restructuring, cost reduction and modernisation programmes. His previous roles include Chief Executive of Mandala Airlines in Asia, Deputy Operations Director at Ryanair plc and Chief Operating Officer at Air Deccan/Kingfisher in India and easyJet plc. Warwick also held board positions at Airline Group and NATS, the UK’s airspace provider, and was Deputy CEO of Buzz. He is Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stobart Group Ltd (until 1 July 2017 when he will become CEO) and strategic Board Advisor at Vistair Systems Ltd.

Drummond Hall Mr. Drummond Hall serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since June 24, 2014. Drummond brings to the Board a wealth of experience gained across a number of customer-focused businesses in the UK, Europe and the US. He was formerly Chief Executive of Dairy Crest Group plc, prior to which his career was spent mainly with Procter & Gamble, Mars and PepsiCo. He has also been Chairman and a Non-Executive Director of Mitchells & Butlers plc and a Non-Executive Director of Taylor Nelson Sofres PLC. He is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of WH Smith plc And of The Sage Group plc.

Martha Poulter Ms. Martha C. Poulter serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company effect from 26 May 2017. Martha’s experience In technology spans the telecommunications, financial services, and hospitality industries. She was most recently the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and, prior to that, She was Vice President of General Electric and CIO of GE Capital with global responsibility for IT strategy and operations. She is Board Director of Norwalk Community College Foundation.

Imelda Walsh Ms. Imelda Walsh serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since June 26, 2014. Imelda brings considerable experience to the Board gained across a number of sectors, as well as outstanding_remuneration practice skills. She was_formerly Non-Executive Director and Chair of_the Remuneration Committee of Sainsbury’s Bank plc and Mothercare plc and has held senior executive roles at J_Sainsbury plc (where she was_Group HR Director), Barclays Bank plc and Coca-Cola & Schweppes Beverages Limited. She is Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committees of William Hill plc and Mitchells & Butlers plc.