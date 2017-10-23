Concentradora Fibra Hotelera Mexicana SA de CV (FIHO12.MX)

Name Description

Eduardo Lopez Garcia Mr. Eduardo Lopez Garcia serves as Chief Executive Officer of Concentradora Fibra Hotelera Mexicana SA de CV. He has acted as Director of Hotel Investment and Development of Grupo Posadas since 1993, until he joined as Director of the Hosting Area of Grupo GDI in 2006. He has 20 years of experience in the development and management of hotels.

Edouard Boudrant Mr. Edouard Boudrant serves as Chief Financial Officer of Concentradora Fibra Hotelera Mexicana SA de CV. He has got investment banking experience in France and Mexico. Moreover, he has acted as Analyst and Vice President on a private equity fund in France. Mr. Boudrant has over eight years of experience in investment banking at BBVA Bancomer in Mexico, Lazard-NATIXIS and Societe Generale in France. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad de las Americas de Puebla in Mexico and from Centre d’Etudes Superieures Europeennes de Management in France. Moreover, he holds a Masters degree in Corporate Law from Ecole Superieure des Sciences et Economiques et Commercial in France.

Guillermo Bravo Mr. Guillermo Bravo serves as Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations of Concentradora Fibra Hotelera Mexicana SA de CV. He has worked as Analyst of Credits and Executive of Relations at Scotiabank Inverlat in Mexico, as well as Associate in the Mergers and Acquisitions groups in Latin America and General Workers United States (Diversified Industries) in JP Morgan in New York. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana de Mexico and received a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.