Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL.NS)
FLFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
355.40INR
10:43am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.45 (-1.78%)
Prev Close
Rs361.85
Open
Rs363.85
Day's High
Rs363.85
Day's Low
Rs352.50
Volume
162,625
Avg. Vol
231,260
52-wk High
Rs412.00
52-wk Low
Rs108.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Shailesh Haribhakti
|61
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
Sanjay Mutha
|2015
|Chief - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Kishore Biyani
|56
|2013
|Managing Director, Executive Director
Avni Biyani
|2016
|Additional Director
Rakesh Biyani
|45
|2013
|Non-Executive Director
Rahul Mehta
|2014
|Additional Non-Executive Director
Chandra Toshniwal
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
Darlie Koshy
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Shailesh Haribhakti
|Shri. Shailesh V. Haribhakti is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. He is the Managing Partner of Haribhakti & Co., Chartered Accountants and CEO of Haribhakti Group. He is the only Indian Member on the Standards Advisory Council of the International Accounting Standards Board. He is Chairman, Financial Planning Standards Board, India and serves on Financial Planning Standards Global Board. He is a Member of the 'Takeover Panel' constituted by SEBI, is a member of the SEBI Committee on Disclosures and Accounting Standards; and Convergence Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). He is on the Board of Directors of several listed companies.
Sanjay Mutha
|Mr. Sanjay Kumar Mutha is Chief Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He is a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
Kishore Biyani
|Mr. Kishore Biyani is Managing Director, Executive Director of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. He is the Managing Director of Future Retail Ltd and the Group Chief Executive Officer of Future Group. Kishore Biyani led the company’s foray into organised retail with the opening of the Pantaloons family store in 1997. This was followed in 2001 with the launch of Big Bazaar, a uniquely Indian hypermarket format that democratized shopping in India. It blends the look and feel of the Indian bazaar with aspects of modern retail like choice, convenience and quality. This was followed by a number of other formats including Food Bazaar, Central and Home Town. 2006 marked the evolution of Future Group that brought together the multiple initiatives taken by group companies in the areas of Retail, Brands, Space, Capital, Logistics and Media. Mr. Biyani advocates ‘Indianness’ as the core value driving the group and the corporate credo ‘Rewrite Rules, Retain Values.’ Regularly ranked among India’s most admired CEOs, he is the author of the book It Happened in India. He has won numerous awards from government bodies and the private sector in India and abroad and is on the board of a number of bodies, including the National Innovation Foundation in India and the New York Fashion Board.
Avni Biyani
Rakesh Biyani
|Shri. Rakesh Biyani is Non-Executive Director of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. He is a Commerce Graduate and has done his Advanced Management Program from Harward Business School. He is Joint Managing Director of Future Retail Limited and actively involved in category management, retail stores operations, information technology and exports.
Rahul Mehta
Chandra Toshniwal
|Mr. Chandra Prakash Toshniwal is Non-Executive Director of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. He is a qualified chartered accountant and company secretary. He started his journey in PRIL in May 1997 and has over 21 years of managerial experience. He has also worked with other corporate houses viz Donear Synthetics Limited, Orient Vegetexpo Limited and Control Print India Limited prior to his association with Future Group. He is a member of the CII National Committee on Accounting Standards. He is on the Board of Studies of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has represented Retail Industry on various topics of public interest in different forums. He has domain knowledge of Indian Retail Industry with understanding of Information Technology systems and proven ability in setting up systems and procedures for robust management accounting. He is having experience in the field of Corporate and Strategic Planning, Financial planning & restructuring, Risk management system and process implementation, mergers, amalgamations, takeover of business enterprises, raising capital through innovative financial products.
Darlie Koshy
|Dr. Darlie O Koshy is Non-Executive Independent Director of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. He has served the National Institute of Design (Ministry of Commerce, Govt of India) as Director for two terms. Prior to this, he was the founding Chairperson of Fashion Management at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India). He is currently Director General and CEO of ATDC Network of 58 Institutes / Centres and two premier campuses of Institute of Apparel Management under the aegis of AEPC (Sponsored by Ministry of Textiles, GOI). Dr. Koshy received the Delhi IIT Alumni Award for his contributions to National Development in 2008. Dr. Koshy has also been conferred with the ‘Star of Italian Solidarity’, one of the highest civilian awards bestowed by the Government of Italy. Dr. Koshy is the author of three pioneering books, including the much acclaimed Indian Design Edge. He holds a PhD from IIT Delhi, besides an MBA degree.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Shailesh Haribhakti
|200,000
Sanjay Mutha
|--
Kishore Biyani
|7,548,660
Avni Biyani
|--
Rakesh Biyani
|90,000
Rahul Mehta
|--
Chandra Toshniwal
|6,501,560
Darlie Koshy
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Shailesh Haribhakti
|0
|0
Sanjay Mutha
|0
|0
Kishore Biyani
|0
|0
Avni Biyani
|0
|0
Rakesh Biyani
|0
|0
Rahul Mehta
|0
|0
Chandra Toshniwal
|0
|0
Darlie Koshy
|0
|0