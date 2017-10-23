Fleury SA (FLRY3.SA)

Name Description

Marcos Bosi Ferraz Mr. Marcos Bosi Ferraz serves as Chairman of the Board and the Member of the Board of Directors of Fleury SA. He acts as Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of Board of Directos of Integritas Participações S.A. since 2013 and Chief Executive Officer of CORE Participações S.A. Mr. Bosi is associate professor in the Department of Medicine and Head of the Interdepartmental Group of Health Economics of UNIFESP and Head of the Paulista Center for Health Economics (CPES). Mr. Bosi was Medical Manager of the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, having joined Fleury Group in 1997 as a medical officer of Immunology and Rheumatology. In the period 1999-2005 he served as Director of Fleury Group‘s Diagnostic Center. In 2003 and 2004 he was a member of the Board of Fleury Group and from 2006 to 2009 he served as Institutional Relations Officer at Fleury Group. Mr. Marcos Bosi is a Physician graduated from the Escola Paulista de Medicina (EPM-UNIFESP), and holds a master degree and PhD in Rheumatology from EPM-UNIFESP, and Master degree and Post-doctorate in Clinical Epidemiology and Health Economics from McMaster University, in Canada. Mr. Bosi holds MBA in Strategic Management from the Escola Trevisan de Negócios and atended in 2004 the course for Board of Directors from Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance (IBGC).

Carlos Alberto Iwata Marinelli Mr. Carlos Alberto Iwata Marinelli serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Fleury S.A. since Sep 15, 2014. He joined the company in 2005. In this period, he has occupied prominent positions in the company in the following areas: new businesses, strategy, innovation and sustainability. In 2012, he assumed as executive director of Fleury brand, expanding it, improving the business model management, and leveraging the results of this brand. He has a bachelor and master degree at Escola de Administração de Empresas de São Paulo da Fundação Getúlio Vargas (EAESP FGV) with extensions by the University of Texas in Austin and ESADE Business School in Barcelona. His educational background also includes executive education by London Business School and INSEAD. Carlos Marinelli worked at Unilever, Grupo Promon and Grupo Pão de Açúcar before joining Grupo Fleury.

Marcio Pinheiro Mendes Mr. Marcio Pinheiro Mendes serves as the Vice Chairman and the Member of the Board of Directors of Fleury S.A. since Apr 1, 2015. Mr. Marcio Mendes was a consultant with Accenture in Brazi, and worked in finance and compliance for tech companies listed on the Nasdaq, in Europe. He has academic and professional training in 5 countries and is fluent in four languages. He holds a graduate degree in business administration from Emory University in USA and Master Business Administration from HEC Paris, in France.

Adolpho Cyruaco Nunes de Souza Mr. Adolpho Cyruaco Nunes de Souza Neto serves as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Fleury SA. He has over 20 years of experience as executive in national and multinational companies. He served as CFO in RR Donnelley from 2012 to 2013, CFO and Financial Planning Manager in Alpargatas from 2008 to 2012, Financial Manager in Natura Cosmetics, among other positions. He graduated Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), a Masters of Business Administration in Accounting from FIPECAFI and extension course in Private Equity and Structured Finance by IE Business School (Spain).

Paulo Pedote Mr. Paulo Pedote serves as Business Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Fleury SA since 2012. Previously, he served as Executive Director of Supply Chain, Engineering and Information Technology and Member of the Executive Board until 2010. His prior experience includes key positions at the multinational Dow Quimica in the integrated supply chain, commercial, marketing and project management areas. He joined Fleury in 2007. He gained a degree in Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo, a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP), a Masters of Business Administration from Northwood University and a Masters of Business Administration from Business School Sao Paulo. He has concluded post graduate studies in integrated supply chain management, is a certified black belt from the Six Sigma Academy in the United States, and received certification in production and inventory management (CPIM) from the Association for Operations Management (APICS), also in the United States.

Marcos Ferraz de Resende Mr. Marcos Ferraz de Resende serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Fleury S.A. since Apr 1, 2015. He acts as a Managing Partner of the Inspire Capital Partners and has worked for 12 years at ING Bank NV in Brazil, where he held some positions including that of Managing Director, in charge of M&A in Brazil. He joined ING Bank in 1997 and has held positions of Vice President, Head of M&A and Managing Director. Throughout his experience at ING, he worked on transactions in the Pharmaceutical sector, oil and gas and renewable energy, and led the team responsible for all activities related to M&A of ING Bank in Brazil. He holds a bachelor‘s degree in Mining Engineering from the Escola Politécnica da Universidade de São Paulo and a MBA from INSEAD.

Juan Pablo Zucchini Mr. Juan Pablo Zucchini serves as the Director of Fleury S.A. since October 6, 2015. He has joined Advent International in 1996 and has 19 years of experience in private equity in Latin America. From 2001 to 2003 Mr. Zucchini was director of Advent International in Sao Paulo, when he was focused on invesments in the service sector, after he worked in Buenos Aires office and is currently based in Sao Paulo. Prior to joining Advent International Mr. Zucchini worked for 03 years in Perez Compac Group where he served in various privatization projects in Argentina, especially in the energy, oil and gas sector. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Kroton Educacional. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Restoque SA and Biotoscana Group, colombian pharmaceutical company owned by United Medical. is an economist graduated from Catholic University of Argentina, with an MBA in business administration from Austral University - IAE.

Brenno Raiko de Souza Mr. Brenno Raiko de Souza serves as the Director of Fleury S.A. since October 6, 2015. He has joined Advent International in 2010 and he is currently a director responsible for the Healthcare and Technology, working in the São Paulo office. Prior to joining Advent International, Mr. Brenno Raiko worked for 4 years in the AT Kearney focused on strategy projects for financial services, mining and consumer goods. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Allied SA, technology products company. is an economist graduated from Fundação Getúlio Vargas in Rio de Janeiro with an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Marcio Seroa de Araujo Coriolano Mr. Marcio Seroa de Araujo Coriolano serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Fleury SA. He has been Statutory Executive Officer of Bradesco Saude since January 2001 and is currently Chief Executive Officer. He has worked as Executive Officer responsible for Anti-Money Laundering Activities, Managing Director, responsible for the Technical and Operational areas of Bradesco Saude. He has worked as Managing Director of Bradesco Dental from 2007 to 2010. He has also experience as Chief Executive Officer of Mediservice Administradora de Planos de Saude SA; Managing Director of Bradesco Seguros SA; Member of the Health Insurance Technical Committee of the National Federation of Private Health Insurance Companies (FENASEG) since 2004; Member of the Board of Directors and Vice President of the Fiscal Committee of IESS (Institute for Studies on Supplementary Health) until October 2010; Member of the Technical Committee; Member of the Board of Directors of Central of Services at CNSeg until October 2010; President of Fenasaude; and Member of the Technical Chamber of the Brazilian Hierarchical Classification of Medical Procedures. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro.

Luiz Antonio de Moraes Carvalho Mr. Luiz Antonio de Moraes Carvalho serves as the Independent Director of Fleury S.A. since October 6, 2015. He has solid experience of over 40 years of which 28 in the Cofra Group, acting in the management of retail operations, consumer credit and Real Estate. Has excellent knowledge of Planning, Finance, Technology, Human Resources, Consumer Behavior and Marketing. After his last executive position in Cofra Group served as non-executive board member in 6 governance organizations in Latin America, Europe and China. Mr. Luiz Carvalho is an independent member of the Board of Directors of Kroton Educacional, a listed company that operates in the education sector. He is an advisor to the Board of Directors of Lojas Quero-quero S.A. and of Lojas Avenida S.A. and member of the Strategy Committee of the IBGC - Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance. He is a production engineer graduated from USP’s Polytechnic School in 1969, with several specialization courses in Brazil and abroad.

Flavio Benicio Jansen Ferreira Mr. Flavio Benicio Jansen Ferreira serves as the Independent Director since October 6, 2015. He is an engineer and entrepreneur. Mr. Flavio Jansen is CEO of Locaweb, hosting and internet services hosting company, since January 2013. He is currently an independent director of Digipix SA and Quero-Quero SA, both privately held companies. Mr. Flavio Jansen is an investor and advisor to Flyers 24 Hours SA - Announcement and Disclosure, and is an investor and former director of Modanet Electronic Commerce SA. He is partner of XS Technology Consulting Ltda. responsible for initiating the Submarino.com, website, he served the company as chief technology reaching the position of CEO. He was CEO of Submarino.com during the company‘s IPO and during the merger with Americanas.com resulting in B2W company. Mr . Jansen was as an independente director of CETIP SA - Mercados Organizados, public company, and he was director of Grupo IBMEC Educacional S.A.ng and consumer goods. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Allied SA, technology products company.