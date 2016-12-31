Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FMEG.DE)

Name Description

Gerd Krick Dr. Gerd Krick is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA since January 1, 1998. Additionally, Dr. Krick acts as Member of the Audit and Corporate Governance Committee, as well as Chairman of the Nominating Committee at the Company. He was Chairman of the Fresenius AG Management Board from 1992 to May 2003 at which time he became Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Prior to 1992, he was a Director of the Medical Systems Division of Fresenius AG and Deputy Chairman of the Fresenius AG Management Board. From September 1996 until December 1997, Dr. Krick was Chairman of the Management Board of Fresenius Medical Care. Dr. Krick was Member of the Advisory Board of HDI V.a.G until December 31, 2008, and Member of the Supervisory Board of Allianz Private Kankenversicherungs-AG until April 16, 2008. He acted as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius SE until January 28, 2011. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VAMED AG, Member of the Supervisory Board at Fresenius Medical Care Management AG. He has acted as Member of the Supervisory Board at Fresenius Management SE since March 11, 2010 and since May 12, 2010 as its Chairman.

Rice Powell Mr. Rice Powell is Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board at Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2013. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at the Company and Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius Medical Care North America from January 1, 2010. Previously he acted as Member of the Management Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Chief Executive Officer of Renal Therapy Group of Fresenius Medical Care in North America. He has been representative of Fresenius Medical Care Management AG, general partner of the Company. He joined Fresenius Medical Care in 1997 and was appointed co-CEO and Member of the Management Board of Fresenius Medical Care North America in January 2004. Mr. Powell has experience in the healthcare industry. From 1978 to 1996 he held various positions within Baxter International Inc, Biogen Inc, and Ergo Sciences Inc, the United States, among others.

Ben Lipps Dr. Ben J. Lipps is Honorary Chairman of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2013. After earning his Master and Doctoral degrees at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Chemical Engineering, Dr. Lipps led the research team that developed the first commercial Hollow Fiber Artificial Kidney at the end of the 1960s at DOW Chemical. Dr. Lipps has held the position of Chairman of the Management Board of Fresenius Medical Care Holdings Inc., USA and Member of the Management Board of Fresenius Management SE. He has also acted as Member of the Board of Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Ltd.

Dieter Schenk Dr. Dieter Schenk is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA since 1996. He is Member of the Nominating Committee at the Company. He is an attorney and tax advisor and has been a partner in the law firm of Noerr Stiefenhofer Lutz since 1986. Dr. Schenk occupied the position of Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Fresenius SE until January 28, 2011. He acts as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Fresenius Medical Care Management AG and Greiffenberger AG. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TOPTICA Photonics AG, as well as Gabor Shoes AG. In addition, he has held the position of Fresenius Management SE since March 11, 2011, and since May 12, 2010 the position of Vice Chairman of its Supervisory Board. Dr. Schenk also acts as Member of the Board of Directors of Else-Kroener-Fresenius-Stiftung.

Michael Brosnan Mr. Michael Brosnan is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2010. For the past seven years, he has served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of Fresenius Medical Care North America. Mr. Brosnan joined the Company in 1998 as Vice President of Finance and Administration for Spectra Renal Management, the Company’s laboratory services organization. Since then, he has held several executive positions in North America. Prior to joining Fresenius Medical Care, Mr. Brosnan held senior financial positions at Polaroid Corporation and was an Audit Partner at KPMG.

Harry De Wit Mr. Harry De Wit is Chief Executive Officer for Asia-Pacific, Member of the Management Board at Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from April 1, 2016. He has worked in various areas in the medical device industry for over 25 years. Since 2010 Mr. de Wit served as President Asia at Covidien (now Medtronic) in Singapore. He holds Masters degree in Medicine from the VU University Amsterdam, the Netherlands and a Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy from the School of Physiotherapy of Den Bosch, the Netherlands.

Olaf Schermeier Dr. Olaf Schermeier is Chief Executive Officer for Global Research and Development, Member of the Management Board at Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA since March 1, 2013. Previously, he served as president of global R&D for Draeger Medical, Luebeck, Germany. Dr. Schermeier has many years of experience in various areas of the health care industry, among others at Charite-clinic and Biotronik, Germany. He holds a doctorate degree (PhD) in Computer Science from the Technische Universitaet Berlin and graduated from the University of Hannover (Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Universitaet) in Electrical Engineering.

William Valle Mr. William ( Bill ) Valle is Chief Executive Officer for North America, Member of the Management Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA effective February 17, 2017. Prior to that, he was executive vice president responsible for the dialysis service business and vascular access business of Fresenius Medical Care North America from 2014 to 2017. Bill joined Fresenius Medical Care in 2009 and has nearly 30 years of experience in the dialysis industry, holding executive positions in sales, marketing and business development at several dialysis companies including Gambro Healthcare, Inc.

Kent Wanzek Mr. Kent Wanzek is Chief Executive Officer for Global Manufacturing & Quality, Member of the Management Board at Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2010. He has been the President for Operations of the Renal Therapies Group at Fresenius Medical Care North America since 2006. Prior to joining the Company in 2003, Mr. Wanzek had several senior executive positions including Philips Medical Systems and Baxter Healthcare Corporation.

Dominik Wehner Mr. Dominik Wehner is Chief Executive Officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Member of the Management Board at Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA effective April 1, 2014. He has also been appointed labor relations director for Germany. He began his career at Fresenius Medical Care in 1994 as junior sales manager. Before being appointed to the company's management board he served as executive vice president responsible for the regions Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa as well as Renal Pharma Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America EMEALA and P. O. I. (People, Organizational Change and Implementation) EMEALA. He also serves on the Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Ltd. board of directors.

Rolf Classon Mr. Rolf A. Classon is Member of the Supervisory Board at Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA since May 11, 2011. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (previously Hillenbrand Industries, Inc.) He is also Member of the Supervisory Board at Fresenius Medical Care Management AG since July 7, 2011. Moreover, he serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (until January 29, 2015), Catalent Inc. and Tecan Group Ltd.

William Johnston Mr. William P. Johnston has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA since May 9, 2006. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Governance Committee at the Company. He is former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Renal Care Group, Inc. He is also a Member of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care Management AG. In February 2008, he was appointed as Member of the Board of Directors of HCA-Manor Care, Inc. He also acts as Member of the Board of Directors of The Hartford Mutual Funds, Inc., LifeCare Holdings, Inc., Georgia O'Keeffe Museum. He acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Multiplan Inc. until August 31, 2010.

Deborah McWhinney Ms. Deborah Doyle McWhinney is Member of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA since May 12, 2016. She served as Former Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Citi Enterprise Payments (Citigroup, Inc.). She is Member of the Audit and Corporate Governance Committee.