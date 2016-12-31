freenet AG (FNTGn.DE)

Name Description

Helmut Thoma Prof. Dr. Helmut Thoma is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of freenet AG effective June 02, 2017. He was also Member of the Supervisory Board at Freenet AG from July 7, 2009 until June 30, 2011. From April 24, 2007 till July 7, 2009, he served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Until April 24, 2007, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board.

Christoph Vilanek Mr. Christoph Vilanek is Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Freenet AG since May 1, 2009. After studying Business Administration at the Franz Leopold Universitat in Innsbruck (Austria), Mr. Vilanek began his professional career with the publishing house Time-Life International. Before becoming Managing Director of the online fashion business boo.com, he worked in various positions within the mail-order business. In 2001, he switched to the management consultancy McKinsey, where his focus was on the field of telecommunication in Germany and Eastern Europe. In 2004, he became Joint Managing Director of iPublish, a subsidiary of the Ganske publishing group in Hamburg. Before his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of freenet AG, Mr. Vilanek held various positions from 2005 until 2009 within the area of customer communication, customer development, customer service and customer retention at debitel AG in Stuttgart.

Knut Mackeprang Mr. Knut Mackeprang is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of freenet AG effective 2013. He is also Corporate counsel at the Company. He is a Member of the Steering and Mediation Committee.

Joachim Preisig Mr. Joachim Preisig is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Freenet AG since October 1, 2010. Prior to that, he served as Chief Officer Operation & Integration, Spokesman Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board at the Company from January 23, 2009 till September 30, 2010. He served as Chief Operations and Integrations Officer and Member of the Executive Board from September 30, 2008 till January 23, 2009. . Before this, he was Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of debitel AG from November 2006. Before joining debitel AG, Mr. Preisig spent four years with Deutsche Telekom AG, first as head of finance & controlling at T-Mobile, then as head of group controlling. Prior to this, Mr. Preisig served as CFO and head of finance & controlling with the German subsidiary of the network operator O2 for five years. Earlier positions in his career included jobs as CFO for a high-tech company in the business-to-business and logistics sector and for a consumer goods manufacturer, and as a consultant for international clients at Price Waterhouse. After completing a commercial apprenticeship and officer training in the Swiss Armed Forces, Mr. Preisig studied business administration at the School of Economics and Business Administration in Zurich.

Stephan Esch Mr. Stephan A. Esch is Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Executive Board at Freenet AG since November 9, 2005. Following positions as key Account Manager, Assistant to the Management and Independent Consultant, he spent one year as Managing Director of AIS Axon Internet Services GmbH, Goettingen, the legal predecessor of freenet.de AG. Since the conversion of AIS Axon Internet Services GmbH into freenet.de AG, Hamburg, Mr. Esch was first Head of Navigation Services, Head of Portal Technology and Head of IT with freenet.de AG before being appointed to freenet.de AG’s Executive Board. Mr. Esch had been Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of freenet.de AG, Hamburg, since November 2, 2004, and since November 9, 2005 also Chief Technology Officer of mobilcom AG, Buedelsdorf. With completion of the merger of freenet.de AG and mobilcom AG into freenet AG in March 2007, Mr. Esch became Chief Technology Officer of the new company. Mr. Esch studied business informatics at Georg-August-Universitaet Goettingen (the University of Goettingen).

Claudia Anderleit Ms. Claudia Anderleit is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at freenet AG since July 2, 2008. She serves at Philips Components GmbH, Hamburger Sparkasse AG and Volksfürsorge AG.

Sabine Christiansen Ms. Sabine Christiansen is Member of the Supervisory Board at freenet AG effective February 23, 2015. She is Managing Partner at TV 21 GmbH, Berlin.

Birgit Geffke Ms. Birgit Geffke is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of freenet AG effective May 23, 2013.

Thorsten Kraemer Mr. Thorsten Kraemer is Member of the Supervisory Board of Freenet AG effective May 9, 2012. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Freenet AG from July 7, 2009 until June 30, 2011. He served as Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from July 20, 2007 till July 7, 2009. He is Member of Human Resources Committee and Mediation Committee of the Company.

Ronny Minak Mr. Ronny Minak is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of freenet AG effective May 23, 2013. He serves as Works Council Chairman, mobilcom-debitel Shop GmbH.

Michael Stephan Mr. Michael Stephan is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of freenet AG effective May 23, 2013. He serves as Process Manager, mobilcom-debitel GmbH.

Gesine Thomas Mr. Gesine Thomas is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at freenet AG since May 9, 2012. He serves as union secretary of ver.di - United Services Union.

Marc Tuengler Mr. Marc Tuengler is Member of the Supervisory Board at Freenet AG since May 9, 2012. He is solicitor and Managing Director of the Deutsche Schutzvereinigung fuer Wertpapierbesitz e.V. (DSW - German Association of Private Shareholders). Mr Tuengler also sits on the Supervisory Board of the publicly listed InnoTec TSS AG, Dusseldorf, and is Member of the Board of the German Supervisory Board Working Group (AdAR), Cologne.