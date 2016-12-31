Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO)

Name Description

Pierre Lassonde Mr. Pierre Paul Lassonde is Independent Chairman of the Board of Franco-Nevada Corp. He is the independent Chair of the Board. In this capacity, Mr. Lassonde provides leadership to the Board of Directors in discharging their duties but is not actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the Corporation. For further details, please see “Statement of Governance Practices – Chair of the Board”. Mr. Lassonde formerly served as President of Newmont Mining Corporation (“Newmont”) from 2002 to 2006 and as a director and Vice-Chair of Newmont until November 30, 2007. Previously, Mr. Lassonde served as a director and President (1982 to 2002) and Co-CEO (1999 to 2002) of Franco-Nevada Mining Corporation Limited (“Old Franco-Nevada”). Mr. Lassonde also served as President and CEO of Euro-Nevada Mining Corporation Limited from 1985 to 1999, prior to its amalgamation with Old FrancoNevada. Mr. Lassonde served as a director of Normandy Mining Limited from 2001 to 2002 and of New Gold Inc. from 2008 to 2016. Mr. Lassonde is past Chair and a past director of the World Gold Council, past Chair of the Quebec National Art Museum and a director of Enghouse Systems Limited. Mr. Lassonde received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute in 1984, a P. Eng (Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario) in 1976, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Utah in 1973, a B.Sc. (Electrical Engineering) from Ecole Polytechnique in 1971 and a B.A. from Seminaire de St. Hyacinthe/Université de Montréal in 1967. Mr. Lassonde was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in 2002, was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 2013 and was appointed Chair of the Canadian Council for the Arts in July 2015.

David Harquail Mr. David Harquail is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Franco-Nevada Corp. He served as Executive Vice President of Newmont (2006 to 2007) and previously served as President and Managing Director of Newmont Capital, the merchant banking division of Newmont (2002 to 2006). Prior to the acquisition by Newmont of Old Franco-Nevada in 2002, Mr. Harquail was with Old Franco-Nevada for a period of 15 years with the final position of Senior Vice President responsible for the metals royalty division and corporate development. He is on the board of the World Gold Council and has also held roles as President and CEO of Redstone Resources Inc., as a director of Inco Limited, Echo Bay Mines Limited, Kinross Gold Corporation and the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada and as a task force advisor to the Toronto Stock Exchange. Mr. Harquail holds a B.A.Sc. in Geological Engineering from the University of Toronto, an MBA from McGill University and is a registered Professional Engineer in Ontario. He is also a major benefactor of the School of Earth Sciences and its Mineral Exploration Research Centre (MERC) at Laurentian University in Sudbury.

Sandip Rana Mr. Sandip Rana is Chief Financial Officer of Franco-Nevada Corp. He rejoined Franco-Nevada in April 2010. He previously served in treasurer and controller roles at the original Franco-Nevada until 2002 and then acted as an international controller for Newmont Mining Corporation. From 2003 to April 2010, Mr. Rana held financial roles at Four Seasons Hotels Limited where he most recently served as Vice-President Corporate Finance. Mr. Rana holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Schulich School of Business and is a Chartered Professional Accountant, CA.

Paul Brink Mr. Paul J. Brink serves as Senior Vice President - Business Development of Franco-Nevada Corp. He has been with Franco-Nevada since its inception. He previously held the position of Director of Corporate Development at Newmont Capital and has additional experience in mining investment banking and in project financing. Mr. Brink holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand and a Master’s degree in Management Studies from Oxford University.

Jason O'Connell Mr. Jason O'Connell , Vice President, Oil & Gas, has been with Franco-Nevada since 2008. In his role as Vice President, Oil & Gas, Mr. O’Connell reports to Mr. Brink. Mr. O’Connell has held a variety of roles during his tenure with the Corporation, including managing the investor relations’ function and as a Director in the Business Development group. Prior to joining Franco-Nevada, he worked in mining equity research with the Bank of Montreal. Mr. O’Connell holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Dalhousie University and Bachelor of Science degree with honours in Geology from Acadia University.

Lloyd Hong Mr. Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong is Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary of Franco-Nevada Corp. He joined Franco-Nevada in December 2012. He previously was the Senior Vice-President, Legal Counsel and Assistant Secretary of Uranium One Inc. Prior to that, he was a partner with the Canadian law firm of Davis LLP (now DLA Piper (Canada) LLP) with a practice focused on corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Hong holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Queen’s University. Mr. Hong is a member of The Law Society of Upper Canada and The Law Society of British Columbia.

Thomas Albanese Mr. Thomas (Tom) Albanese is Independent Director of Franco-Nevada Corp. He is CEO and a director of Vedanta Resources plc and is a director of Franco-Nevada. Mr. Albanese is also CEO and a director of Vedanta Limited (formerly known as SesaSterlite Ltd.), a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources plc. From 2007 to January 2013, Mr. Albanese was CEO of Rio Tinto plc. Mr. Albanese previously served on the boards of Ivanhoe Mines Limited, Palabora Mining Company and Turquoise Hill Resources Limited. Mr. Albanese holds a Master’s of Science degree in Mining Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mineral Economics both from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Derek Evans Mr. Derek W. Evans is Independent Director of Franco-Nevada Corp., since August 8, 2008. He is President and CEO of Pengrowth Energy Corporation (an oil and natural gas company), and is a director of Franco-Nevada. From May to September 2009, Mr. Evans was President and Chief Operating Officer of Pengrowth Energy Trust. Mr. Evans served as President and CEO of Focus Energy Trust from May 2002 until March 2008. Mr. Evans has over 30 years of experience in a variety of operational and senior management positions in the oil and gas business in Western Canada. Mr. Evans holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from Queen’s University and is a registered Professional Engineer in Alberta. Mr. Evans is also a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Graham Farquharson Mr. Graham Farquharson is Independent Director of Franco-Nevada Corp. He is President of Strathcona Mineral Services Limited (a mining consulting firm) and is a director of Franco-Nevada. Mr. Farquharson previously served on the boards of Placer Dome Inc., Cambior Inc., St Andrew Goldfields Ltd. and several other mining companies. In addition, Mr. Farquharson is the Chair of the Canadian Mineral Industry Education Foundation. Mr. Farquharson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Alberta, a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Queen’s University and is a registered Professional Engineer in Ontario. Mr. Farquharson was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 2010.

Catharine Farrow Dr. Catharine E. G. Farrow, Ph.D., is Independent Director of the Company. She is CEO and a director of TMAC Resources Inc. (a gold exploration and mining company) and President of FarExGeoMine Ltd. (a private consultancy) and is a director of Franco-Nevada. In addition, Dr. Farrow is also an advisory board member of the Laurentian University Goodman School of Mines. Dr. Farrow previously served as Chief Operating Officer of KGHM International Ltd. (formerly Quadra FNX Mining Company Inc.). Dr. Farrow is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum, a fellow member of the Society of Economic Geologists and is an Adjunct Professor at Laurentian University. She holds a Doctorate in Earth Sciences from Carleton University, a Master’s degree in Geology from Acadia University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Mount Allison University.

Louis Gignac Dr. Louis P. Gignac, Ph.D., is Independent Director of Franco-Nevada Corp. He is Chair of G Mining Services Inc. (a private consultancy) and is a director of Franco-Nevada. Mr. Gignac previously served as President, CEO and a director of Cambior Inc. from its creation in 1986 until its acquisition by IAMGOLD Corporation in 2006. Mr. Gignac previously held management positions with Falconbridge Copper Company and Exxon Minerals Company and has served as a director of several companies including St Andrew Goldfields Ltd., Marengo Mining Limited and Gaz Métro Inc. Mr. Gignac also served as a professor in mining engineering at Laval University from 1979 to 1981. Mr. Gignac serves as a director of Domtar Corporation and is a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec. Mr. Gignac holds a Doctorate of Engineering in Mining Engineering from the University of Missouri Rolla, a Master’s degree in Mineral Engineering from the University of Minnesota, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from Laval University. Mr. Gignac was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 2016.

Randall Oliphant Mr. Randall Oliphant is Independent Director of Franco-Nevada Corp. He is a director of Franco-Nevada. Mr. Oliphant serves as a director of New Gold Inc., WesternZagros Resources Ltd. and is also a member of the advisory board of Metalmark Capital LLC. Mr. Oliphant is the current Chairman of the World Gold Council and has also served on the boards and advisory boards of a number of companies and not-for-profit organizations. Mr. Oliphant held positions with Barrick Gold Corporation from 1987 to 2003 and served as Barrick’s President and CEO from 1999 to 2003. He served as New Gold’s Executive Chairman from 2009 to 2017. Mr. Oliphant received his Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1984 from the University of Toronto and his Chartered Professional Accountant, CA designation in 1986. Mr. Oliphant received the FCPA, FCA designation in 2016, the accounting profession’s highest distinction in recognition of his significant career achievements and contributions to the community.