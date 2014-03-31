Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FOHE.NS)

Name Description

Malvinder Singh Mr. Malvinder Mohan Singh is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is one of the Promoters, graduated in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi and holds an MBA degree from the Fuqua School of Business, Duke University, U.S.A. Prior to this, Mr. Malvinder was the Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. Mr. Malvinder put Ranbaxy in a position of leadership and consummated over 14 inorganic deals across geographies in less than two years. He unlocked value in Ranbaxy’s business model and focussed the Company on future growth by monetizing on-going patent challenges, investing resources in high growth emerging markets and forging strategic research alliances with global big pharma. He has been responsible for advising and counseling management on corporate decisions, providing strategic guidance and overseeing management of the business and ensuring ethical behaviour. He is a member of the Young Global Leaders Forum (YGL), an initiative of the World Economic Forum (WEF). He is also a member of the board of visitors at the Fuqua School of Business, Duke University and serves on the board of the INSEAD Global India Council. A member of the Board of Trade, constituted by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, from 2004 to 2009, Mr. Malvinder advises the Government on critical Policy issues relating to the country’s Foreign Trade, with the objective of significantly advancing India’s exports. Mr. Malvinder is a member of the Board of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

Bhavdeep Singh Mr. Bhavdeep Singh has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Fortis Healthcare Ltd., with effect from 24 July 2015. Mr. Singh has over 30 years of experience in the retail space in the US. He returned to India in 2006 to head the retail business of Spencer Retail. Thereafter, he joined Reliance Fresh.

Shivinder Singh Mr. Shivinder Mohan Singh has been appointed as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company, with effect from January 01, 2016. Mr. Singh has decided to take up Full-Time Sewa At Radha Soami Satsang Beas; Announces Transition To A Non Executive Role At Fortis". An alumnus of Doon School and an Honours Graduate in Mathematics from St. Stephens College, Delhi, Mr. Singh has done his MBA with specialization in health sector management from the Duke University Business School, USA. Mr. Singh is also the Managing Director of Escorts Heart Institute And Research Centre Limited and is also one of the principal promoters and Director on the boards of Religare Enterprises Limited, Super Religare Laboratories Limited and Fortis Clinical Research Limited. He was, till recently, one of the key promoters of Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited and served as Director on the Board of the pharma.

Rahul Ranjan Mr. Rahul Ranjan is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company.

Sunil Godhwani Mr. Sunil Godhwani is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. He is a graduate in Chemical Engineering and has a Master’s Degree in Industrial Engineering & Finance from Polytechnic Institute of New York. He has 20 years of experience in business. He is the CEO & Managing Director of Religare Enterprises Limited and the Chairman and Managing Director of Religare Securities Limited.

Harpal Singh Mr. Harpal Singh is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. He graduated with a B.A. (Honors) degree in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi and holds a B.S. degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in Public Affairs from the California State University at Hayward (C.S.C.H.), California, U.S.A.Further, Mr. Harpal Singh is and has been on the Board of many premier educational institutions, including Doon School and Shriram School, and an Advisory Board Member of the SRM University of Chennai. He is also a Member of the Punjab Education Board. Mr. Harpal Singh has also been a member of several Government Committees and is presently a member of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Advisory Committee on Industrial Growth and Development of Relevant Infrastructure. Mr. Harpal Singh is National Chairman of the CII Committee on Public Health, a member of the CII National Committee on Healthcare and the National Committee on Primary and Secondary Education. Mr. Singh is a Member of the Resource Persons Group for Delhi on Healthcare, appointed by the Lt. Governor of Delhi. Mr. Singh is also a member of the India-UK Round Table and is an invitee speaker in many spheres. He has chaired the 2nd and 3rd India Health Summit in New Delhi and was invited to speak at the Royal Institute of Great Britain on Integrating Global Healthcare. As a member of the US – India Strategic Dialogue in December 2005, he presented a strategic opportunity position for collaboration between the U.S and Indian healthcare systems.

Gurcharan Das Mr. Gurcharan C. Das is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) degree cum laude in Philosophy and Government from Harvard University, U.S.A. and holds an MBA degree from Harvard Business School, Harvard University, U.S.A. Mr. Das is an author and a management consultant and advises a number of companies on global corporate strategy. He held the position of the Chief Executive Officer, Procter and Gamble India from 1985 until 1992, and Chairman and Managing Director of Richardson Hindustan Limited from 1981 until 1985. He has over 30 years of experience working in six countries. He is an operating advisor and investor in Chrys Capital LLC. He served on juries of the McKinsey award for Harvard Business Review article for 2005 and the $500,000 Milton Friedman Prize. Mr. Das has served on several Government Boards, including the Foreign Investment Promotion Council in India. He is the author of the book “India Unbound”. He is a regular columnist for the newspapers ‘Times of India’ and the ‘Dainik Bhaskar’ and he contributes occasional articles to the Wall Street Journal and other newspapers.

Joji Gill Ms. Joji Sekhon Gill is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Copmpany.

Preetinder Joshi Dr. Preetinder Singh Joshi is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Joshi, an eminent Cardiologist, has over 32 years of experience in medical profession in India and abroad. Presently, he is working as Director of Maharaj Sawan Singh Charitable Hospital, Beas (Punjab). Dr. Joshi holds an M.B.B.S. degree from Medical College, Amritsar and M.D. degree in Cardiology & General Medicine from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi. He is also a member of Royal College of Physicians, UK and American College of Cardiology.

Pradeep Raniga Mr. Pradeep Ratilal Raniga is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.