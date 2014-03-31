Force Motors Ltd (FORC.BO)

Name Description

Abhaykumar Firodia Mr. Abhaykumar N. Firodia is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Force Motors Ltd. He is B.A. (Hons) and is bestowed with the honorary degree of “Doctor of Science” by Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidayalaya (State Technological University), Madhya Pradesh. Mr. Firodia was conferred with the prestigious “Order of Merit”, of the Federal Republic of Germany, the highest honour awarded to individuals for their exemplary services to the Federal Republic of Germany. Mr. Firodia has an experience of business management of over 45 years and was leading the Company as the Managing Director for over 20 years.

Prasan Firodia Mr. Prasan Abhay Firodia is Managing Director, Executive Director of Force Motors Ltd. He joined the Board as Non-Executive Director. Mr. Firodia is a Bachelor in Business Administration. He is the Managing Director of Jaya Hind Industries Limited and has an experience of over 4 years of managing Companies. Mr. Prasan Firodia is the Managing Director of Jaya Hind Industries Limited and also holds directorships in Jaya Hind Investments Private Limited and MAN FORCE TRUCKS Private Limited.

Sudhir Mehta Mr. Sudhir Mehta is Non-Executive Director of Force Motors Ltd. Mr. Mehta holds a Bachelor's Degree from Depauw University of U.S.A., and Master's Degree in Business Management from the University of Chicago. He has experience as an Investment Banker and as an Entrepreneur. He is presently the Managing Director of Pinnacle Industries Limited. His other directorships include:- Pinnacle Industries Limited, Rizhome Industries Private Limited, Perform Fitness Solutions Private Limited, Intalia Furniture Private Limited and Caveo Pinnacle India Private Limited.

Anita Ramachandran Mrs. Anita Ramachandran is Non-Executive Director of Force Motors Ltd. She is a Commerce Graduate with Post Graduation in Business Management and Management Science. Mrs. Ramachandran is Human Resource Management. She has experience in Corporate Consultancy Services. She is presently heading Cerebrus Consultants Private Limited, Mumbai. She holds directorships in the following Companies: Cerebrus Consultants Private Limited, Geometric Limited, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Swadhaar Finserve Private Limited and Rane (Madras) Limited. She was a Director in HCL Infosystems Limited upto 8th July 2013.

Yeshwant Deosthalee Mr. Yeshwant Moreshwar Deosthalee serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He joined Larse & Toubro Group in 1974.

Nitin Desai Mr. Nitin Desai is Additional Independent Director of Force Motors Ltd., August 11, 2014. He is a Graduate in Civil Engineering and Masters in Environmental Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA. He is presently Chairman and Managing Director of Desai Brothers Limited, Pune, a leading Corporate in the multifold business of manufacturing Bidis, Food Products, Finance & Investments, Hospitality, Health Care. Actively associated with the Health Care Industry, he is one of the Promoter Directors of the fast expanding “Sahyadri Group of Hospitals”. He is actively involved with diverse social activities, mainly in the spheres of Eye Care, Education, Environment, old age home, etc. He holds directorships in Desai Brothers Limited, Aquapharm Chemicals Private Limited, Desons Finvest Private Limited, Desons Holdings & Finance Private Limited, Sahyadri Hospitals Limited, Desai Foods Private Limited, Konkan Medical Services Private Limited, Cadila Health Care Limited and Savannah Hotels Private Limited.

Arvind Mahajan Mr. Arvind R. Mahajan is an Additional Independent Director of the Company.

Indira Parikh Dr. Indira Parikh is Additional Independent Director of Force Motors Ltd., August 11, 2014. She holds a Doctorate in Education from Gujarat, India and Masters in Education from the University of Rochester, N.Y., U.S.A. She holds directorship in Amanta Healthcare Limited, Zydus Wellness Limited, Sintex Industries Limited, Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited and Foseco India Limited.

Vinay Kothari Mr. Vinay Kothari is Non-Executive Independent Director of Force Motors Ltd. He is a Commerce Graduate and holds MBA Degree from IESE Business School, Spain. He has business interest in Real Estate. Autopart Industry, Manufacturing, Textile and Construction. His other directorships includes: - Lifestyle Property Ventures Private Limited, Dihatex India Private Limited, Savera India Riding System Co. Private Limited, RAK Realty Private Limited, Savera Kothari India Private Limited, Imago Screens India Private Limited, Bridgeview Real Estate Development Private Limited, Barca (Technologies Private Limited and Caveo Pinnacle India Private Limited.

S. Padmanabhan Mr. S. Padmanabhan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Force Motors Ltd. He is an I.A.S. (R). He has had a distinguished career as a bureaucrat. Subsequent to his retirement, he is associated with several companies as Director, Management Consultant and Advisor. His other directorships include Videocon Industries Limited, Applicomp (India) Limited, Videocon Power Limited, Trend Electronics Limited, KAIL Limited, Videocon Energy Holdings Limited, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Desai Brothers Limited, Premier Limited, Rajkumar Forge Limited, Sanghvi Movers Limited, Next Retail India Limited, Aquapharm Chemicals Private Limited, Goa Energy Private Limited and Pipavav Energy Private Limited.

Pratap Pawar Mr. Pratap G. Pawar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Force Motors Ltd. He is a Bachelor of Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. He has over 40 years of experience as a Technocrat and Industrialist. He specializes in marketing and finance. At present he is the Chairman and Managing Editor of Sakal Papers Limited, a Marathi daily. His other directorships includes: P. P. Holdings Limited, Sakal Papers Limited, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Bharat Forge Limited, Finolex Cables Limited, Ajay Metachem Sud Chemie Private Limited, Sakal Printers Private Limited, United Risk Insurance Broking Company Private Limited, Karha Infrastructure Private Limited, United Metachem Private Limited, Panhala Investments Private Limited.