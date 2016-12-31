Eiffage SA (FOUG.PA)

Name Description

Benoit de Ruffray Mr. Benoit de Ruffray serves as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Eiffage S.A. He acts also as Chairman of the Energy Division at the Company.

Max Roche Mr. Max Roche serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Concessions at Eiffage S.A. He previously served as Financial Director of the Company.

Jean-Francois Roverato Mr. Jean-Francois Roverato serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board and Senior Director of Eiffage SA. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Eiffage SA from January 22, 1987. He was also Chief Executive Officer of the Company from January 22, 1987 till April 18, 2007 and again Chief Executive Officer from December 7, 2007 till June 30, 2011. He is currently also Director of AREA and APRR.

Christian Cassayre Mr. Christian Cassayre serves as the Chief Financial Officer and a Member of the Executive Committee at Eiffage S.A.

Olivier Genis Mr. Olivier Genis has been Chairman of the Construction Division, Member of the Executive Committee at Eiffage SA since March 1, 2017. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer of Construction Division, Member of the Executive Board at the Company.

Marc Legrand Mr. Marc Legrand serves as a Member of the Executive Committee and Chairman of Eiffage Rail Express at Eiffage S.A.

Philippe Nourry Mr. Philippe Nourry serves as a Member of the Executive Committee, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of APRR, Chief Executive Officer of AREA.

Jean-Louis Servranckx Mr. Jean-Louis Servranckx serves as Chairman of the Infrastructures Division, Member of the Executive Committee at Eiffage SA. Prior to this, he was Member of the Executive Committee, President of Eiffage Travaux Publics at the Company.

Laurent Dupont Mr. Laurent Dupont serves as Director - Employees' Representative of Eiffage S.A. since April 18, 2012. He works as Director of Exploitation at the Company's subsidiary Eiffage Construction. Mr. Dupont is also Chairman of FCPE EIFFAGE 2011 and Director of EIFFAGE 2000. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Bruno Flichy Mr. Bruno Flichy serves as Director (Advisory Member of the Board) of Eiffage SA. Prior to this, he was Independent Director at the Company from April 24, 2002. He was also Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee and Member of the Strategy Committee. Mr. Flichy is currently Honorary Chairman and Director of Credit du Nord and also holds the posts of Director of Aviva Participations, Director of Aviva France and Director of Association Ecole-Sainte-Genevieve, as well as Chairman of Association du Grand Montreuil. He was previously Member of the Supervisory Board of Aviva France and Director of Dexia Banque Belgique.

Jean-Yves Gilet Mr. Jean-Yves Gilet serves as Director of Eiffage S.A. as of February 24, 2011. He is also Chairman of the Company's Strategy Committee and Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee. Mr. Gilet is Chief Executive Officer of Fonds strategique d'investissement (FSI ), Director of FSI PME-Portefeuille and Director of CDC Entreprises. He was previously Director of AM France, AM Stainless International and AM Stainless Europe, among others.

Therese Cornil Ms. Therese Cornil serves as an Independent Director of Eiffage SA since February 24, 2011. She is also Member of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee. She is Chairwoman of Conseil National de Valorisation Ferroviaire (CNVF ) and was Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of SEML Regie Immobiliere de la Ville de Paris and Societe de Gerance Jeanne d'Arc, among other posts. She currently also works as Manager of SARL Tilidom.

Jean Guenard Mr. Jean Guenard serves as a Independent Director of Eiffage S.A. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy, Remuneration and Nominating Committees. Mr. Guenard is Chairman of EIFFAIME SAS and of INSA Foundation in Lyon. He is also Vice Chairman of FNTP and of Syndicat de France.

Marie Lemarie Ms. Marie Lemarie serves as an Independent Director of Eiffage S.A. since April 18, 2012. She is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. Ms. Lemarie works as Investment Director at the financial direction of Groupama. She currently also holds several other posts, including Chairman of SCEPAR (Societe Centrale d'Etudes et de Participations) and Permament Representative of Groupama Gan Vie on the Boards of Groupama Private Equity, Assu-Vie and Compagnie Fonciere Parisienne, among others. She previously worked also as Director and Chairman of the Board of Victoire Sirius and Permanent Representative of Aviva Vie on the Boards of Afer-Sfer, Aviva Investors Britannia and Betelgeuse, among others.

Dominique Marcel Mr. Dominique Marcel serves as a Independent Director of Eiffage S.A. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. Mr. Marcel currently serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie des Alpes. He also holds several other posts, including Director of Grevin et Compagnie SA, Director of Societe du Grand Theatre des Champs-Elysees and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Societe du Parc du Futuroscope, among others. He previously served as Director of Accor, Member of the Supervisory Board of CDC Entreprises and Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Financiere Transdev, among others. He graduated from Ecole Nationale d'Administration in 1983 and from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Isabelle Salaun Ms. Isabelle Salaun serves as Independent Director at Eiffage SA. She is also Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company.