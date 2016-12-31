Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (FRAG.DE)

Name Description

Karlheinz Weimar Mr. Karlheinz Weimar is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Executive Committee, as well as Mediation Committee, and as Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. He is Former Minister of Finance of the State of Hesse. He has also served as Member of the Advisory Board at Hoechster Porzellan-Manufaktur GmbH and member of the Board of Trustees at Institute for Law and Finance. He is Member of the University Council at University of Frankfurt am Main.

Stefan Schulte Dr. Stefan Schulte is Chairman of the Executive Board of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide since January 30, 2017. Dr. Schulte has served on the Company's Executive Board since 2003 as Executive Board Member for Finance. In April 2007, Dr. Schulte was appointed Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, responsible for the organizational units Traffic and Terminal Management, Airport Expansion, Security, Real Estate and Facility Management, as well as Legal Affairs. From 2001 to 2003, Dr. Schulte was an Executive Board Member of Deutz AG, where he was responsible for Finance and Human Resources. A banker by training, Dr. Schulte studied for a Doctorate degree, which he achieved in 1991. He began his career at Deutsche Bank's group Development Department. Then he joined Mannesmann Arcor in Eschborn as Area Director of Controlling. Later, Dr. Schulte served as Board Member for Finance at Infostada SpA, the Mannesmann/Vodafone group's former Italian (Milan-based) fixed-network subsidiary. Currently, he also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Post AG. Since August 2016, serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Fraport Ausbau Sued GmbH.

Gerold Schaub Mr. Gerold Schaub is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. Additionally, he is Vice Chairman of the Investment and Capital Expenditure Committee, and as Member of the Executive Committee, as well as Mediation Committee of the Company. He is also Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at LSG Lufthansa Service Holding GmbH, APS Airport Personal Service GmbH and LSG Sky Chefs Frankfurt ZD GmbH.

Matthias Zieschang Dr. Matthias Zieschang is Member of the Executive Board as well as Executive Director Controlling and Finance of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide since April 1, 2007. From 2001 to 2007, Dr. Zieschang was Executive Board Member for finance and controlling at Deutsche Bahn Netz AG. After graduating from University in National Economics and Business Administration, Dr. Zieschang started his career as an assistant lecturer at Technische Hochschule Darmstadt (today Technische Universitaet Darmstadt, Technical University of Darmstadt), specializing in macro-economics (economic theory), where he earned his Doctorate. Dr. Zieschang later worked as a specialist for capital market financing at BASF AG. In 1994, he joined Deutsche Bahn AG, where he served as the department head of financial strategy and planning. In 1997, he took over the project and investment financing department - also in the position of department head - and concurrently served in the position of managing director of Deutsche Bahn Projekt Finanzierungs GmbH. From 1999 to 2001, Dr. Zieschang held the executive board position for finance, controlling and information technology (IT) at Scandlines AG, a shipping line in the Baltic Sea region.

Anke Giesen Ms. Anke Giesen is Member of the Executive Board, Executive Director Operations of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide effective September 2014. Previously, she served as Member of the Executive Board, Executive Director Ground Handling at the company until August 31, 2014. She has board responsibility for the business units Retail & Properties and Ground Services as well as for the unit HR Top Executives. After obtaining a degree in law, she started her career in 1992 in the mechanical and electrical engineering sector, within human resources and management personnel at Mannesmann Dematic AG. In 2001, she transferred to Pfleiderer AG, an international manufacturer of engineered wood, where she held several management positions. From 2004, she served as the group’s head of human resources and as a member of the management board for Pfleiderer’s Business Center Western Europe. In 2009, she joined Douglas Holding AG, an international retailing group, as a Member of the Executive Board and the group’s director for labor relations. Since May 2016, serves at AXA Konzern AG and from August 2016 at Fraport Ausbau Sued GmbH.

Michael Mueller Mr. Michael W. Mueller is Member of the Executive Board, Executive Director Labor Relations at Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide since October 1, 2012. He has board responsibility for the Airport Security Management business unit as well as the units Human Resources and Central Purchasing & Construction Contracts. After graduating from university with a degree in Economics, Mr. Mueller joined the Frankfurt Airport operating company in 1984. Initially, he worked in a staff function reporting to the company’s executive board member responsible for labor relations. Since 1993, Mr. Mueller has worked in a variety of management functions in the Human Resources department and was appointed Senior Vice President for Human Resources in 1997. In 2009, he took charge of Fraport AG’s Ground Services unit. Since 1999, Mr. Mueller has been engaged in Frankfurt Airport’s Pro Region foundation, which was set up with the aim of improving the training and employment prospects of local teenagers and young adults. He served as the foundation’s board chairman, prior to becoming chairman of the foundation’s advisory board in October 2012. In addition, Mr. Mueller has been chairman of the state of Hesse’s Government Committee for Vocational Training since 2002 and has served as a lay judge at the Hesse State Labor Court in Frankfurt since 2007.

Claudia Amier Ms. Claudia Amier is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. She is Chairwoman of the Works Council. Since November 2016, serves at operational Services GmbH & Co. KG.

Devrim Arslan Mr. Devrim Arslan is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. He is Chairman of the Works Council of FraGround Frankfurt Ground Services GmbH. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board at APS Airport Personal Service GmbH.

Uwe Becker Mr. Uwe Becker is Member of the Supervisory Board of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide effective May 31, 2013. He is a Mayor and City Treasurer of Frankfurt am Main. He holds mandates at Stadtwerke Verkehrsgesellschaft Frankfurt am Main mbH, Mainova AG and Suewag Energie AG.

Hakan Cicek Mr. Hakan Cicek is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. He is Member of the Works Council.

Kathrin Dahnke Ms. Kathrin Dahnke is Member of the Supervisory Board at Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide since May 31, 2013. She is Member of the Executive Board of Gildemeister AG and serves at the boards of subsidiaries of Wilhelm Wehrhahn KG.

Peter Feldmann Mr. Peter Feldmann is Member of the Supervisory Board at Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. He is Lord Mayor of Frankfurt am Main. He is chairman of the supervisory boards of ABG Frankfurt Holding Wohnungsbau und Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Messe Frankfurt GmbH and Stadtwerke Frankfurt am Main Holding GmbH. He serves at the executive board of Sparkassenzweckverband Nassau.

Peter Gerber Mr. Peter Gerber is Member of the Supervisory Board of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide since May 30, 2014. He serves as Chairman of supervisory board of Lufthansa Cityline GmbH and Member of Supervisory Board at Albatros Versicherungsdienste GmbH.

Margarete Haase Dr. Margarete Haase is Member of the Supervisory Board of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide since January 1, 2011. Dr. Haase is Member of the Executive Board at Deutz AG. She is also Member of the Supervisory Board at ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Frank-Peter Kaufmann Mr. Frank-Peter Kaufmann is Member of the Supervisory Board at Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide since May 30, 2014. He is Member of the Hessian State Parliament. He also serves on the Supervisory Board of Hessische Staatsweingueter Kloster Eberbach Gmbh.

Lothar Klemm Mr. Lothar Klemm is Member of the Supervisory Board of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. He is Former Hessian State Minister. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Finance and Audit Committee, Investment and Capital Expenditure Committee, as well as Human Resources Committee at the Company. His current appointments include Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Dietz AG, among others. Mr. Klemm holds a degree in Law from Johann Wolfgang Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt am Main.

Roland Krieg Dr. Roland Krieg is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. He is Head of Fraport AG’s Information and Telecommunications service unit. He serves on the boards of AirIT services AG, operational services GmbH & Co. KG(until July 8, 2016) and FraSec Fraport Security Services GmbH.

Michael Odenwald Mr. Michael Odenwald serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. He is State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Building Infrastructure. He sits on the boards of DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH(until April 2016), Deutsche Bahn AG and DB Mobility Logistics AG(until January 2016).

Mehmet Ozdemir Mr. Mehmet Ozdemir is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. He is Member of the Works Council.

Arno Prangenberg Mr. Arno Prangenberg is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide since May 28, 2008. Additionally, he acts as Vice Chairman of the Finance and Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Prangenberg is Certified Public Accountant, Auditor and Tax Consultant.

Hans-Juergen Schmidt Mr. Hans-Juergen Schmidt is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide since May 28, 2008. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Finance and Audit Committee of the Company. He is First State Vice Chairman of komba gewerkschaft, Hessen.

Werner Schmidt Mr. Werner Schmidt is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. In addition, he acts as Member of the Investment and Capital Expenditure Committee of the Company, and Vice Chairman of the Groups Works Council(March 2016). Additionally, he serves as Chairman of the Executive Board of Arbeitsgemeinschaft unabhaengiger Flughafenbeschaeftigter (AUF eV), as well as Member of the Supervisory Board of FraSec Fraport Security Services GmbH.

Edgar Stejskal Mr. Edgar Stejskal is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Finance and Audit Committee, Investment and Capital Expenditure Committee as well as Executive Committee of the Company. He is Chairman of the Group Works Council. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board at Airmail Center Frankfurt GmbH.