Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FREG.DE)

Name Description

Gerd Krick Dr. Gerd Krick has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA since May 28, 2003. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Nomination Committee, as well as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company and Member of the Joint Committee. He is former Chairman of the Management Board of Fresenius AG. Dr. Krick is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Management SE and VAMED AG. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care Management AG.

Stephan Sturm Mr. Stephan Sturm is Chief Executive Officer at Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA effective July 1, 2016. He was Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at the Company from January 1, 2005 to June 30, 2016. Prior to that, he was Managing Director of Credit Suisse First Boston (CSFB), from 2000 as Head of Investment Banking for Germany and Austria, and also served on CSFB's European Management Committee. During his more than thirteen years in investment banking, he held various executive positions with BHF-Bank, Union Bank of Switzerland and CSFB in Frankfurt and London. Prior to entering investment banking in 1991, he was Management Consultant at McKinsey & Co in Duesseldorf and Frankfurt. Currently, he serves on the Supervisory Boards of several Fresenius' subsidiaries, among others. He is also Member of the Administrative Board of Fresenius Kabi Groupe France SA and Member of the Board of Directors of FHC (Holdings) Ltd. He holds a degree in Business from Universitaet Mannheim.

Niko Stumpfoegger Mr. Niko Stumpfoegger has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Fresenius SE & Co KGaA since May 21, 2008 and has been on the Supervisory Board since July 16, 2007. In addition, he acts as Secretary of the Trade Union ver.di, health care division. He also serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at HELIOS Kliniken GmbH.

Juergen Goetz Dr. Juergen Goetz has been Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Labor Relations Director, as well as Member of the Management Board of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA since July 1, 2007. From April 1, 2005 until his appointment to the Management Board, Dr. Goetz led the Legal and Insurance Department of Fresenius AG as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. He began his career in 1993 at Hoechst AG, where he held several senior management positions. In 1997, he became head of the Legal Department of Hoechst Marion Roussel AG. In 1999, Dr. Goetz took over the Legal - Global Corporate department of Aventis Pharma AG, the successor company to Hoechst Marion Roussel. Currently, he serves as Chairman the Supervisory Board Wittgensteiner Kliniken GmbH and Member of the Supervisory Board of HELIOS Kliniken GmbH.

Francesco De Meo Dr. Francesco De Meo has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius Helios at Fresenius SE & Co KGaA since January 1, 2008. In 2000, Dr. De Meo became head of the legal and human resources departments of HELIOS Kliniken GmbH. On January 1, 2001, he was appointed to the HELIOS Kliniken Management Board with responsibilities for human resources, legal affairs, research and science. At the same time, he was also appointed Labor Relations Director. Before joining HELIOS, he was Director of Rauser AG, a management consultancy in Reutlingen, as well as a practicing Attorney. Currently, he serves on the Supervisory Boards of Helios' subsidiaries. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs-AG. He studied Law and earned a Doctorate degree at Eberhard Karls Universitaet Tuebingen.

Mats Henriksson Mr. Mats Christer Henriksson is Member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer Fresenius Kabi at Fresenius SE & Co KGaA effective January 1, 2013. He joined the Management Board of Fresenius Kabi on September 1, 1999 and served as President of the region Asia Pacific from 2001 until February 2012. Since March 1, 2012 he had been Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Fresenius Kabi AG and was appointed as CEO effective as of January 1, 2013. Prior to joining the Fresenius Group, Mats Henriksson held several management positions in controlling and finance at Pharmacia. Mats Henriksson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Economics from Gothenburg School of Economics in Sweden.

Rice Powell Mr. Rice Powell is Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius Medical Care at Fresenius SE & Co KGaA since January 1, 2013. He joined Fresenius Medical Care in 1997 and was appointed to the Company's Management Board and Co-CEO of Fresenius Medical Care North America in January 2004. In 2010, he was assumed the position of Vice Chairman of the Management Board and Member of the Management Board responsible for the region North America. He has over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry. From 1978 to 1996 he held various positions, among others at Baxter International Inc. and Biogen Inc in the U.S.

Ernst Wastler Dr. Ernst Wastler has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer Fresenius Vamed at Fresenius SE & Co KGaA since January 1, 2008. Dr. Wastler became Member of the VAMED AG Management Board in 1998 and was responsible for projects and services central Europe. Prior to that, he held several management positions at international business segments of the VAMED Group. His career began in 1981 in international consulting, engineering and project management at Austroplan GmbH in Vienna. Currently, he serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Charite CFM Facility Management GmbH, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VAMED-KMB Krankenhausmanagement und Betriebsfuehrungges. m.b.H. He studied International Business at Wirtschaftsuniversitaet Wien (Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration) and earned a Doctorate there in 1983.

D. Michael Albrecht Prof. Dr. D. Michael Albrecht has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Fresenius SE & Co KGaA since May 12, 2010. He is Medical Director and Spokesman of the Management Board of the Universitaetsklinikum Carl Gustav Carus Dresden. Currently, he serves on the Supervisory Boards of Universitaetsklinikum Aachen, Universitaetsklinikum Magdeburg and Universitaetsklinikum Rostock, as well as GOeK Consulting AG.

Michael Diekmann Mr. Michael Diekmann is Member of the Supervisory Board at Fresenius SE & Co KGaA effective May 20, 2015. He holds a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Georg-August-Universität Goettingen. He also holds a law degree from the Georg-August-Universität Goettingen.

Konrad Koelbl Mr. Konrad Koelbl has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Fresenius SE & Co KGaA since July 16, 2007. In addition, he acts as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company as of September 15, 2007. He serves as Member of the Hof am Laithagebirge Works Council, Member of the Manual Workers' Works Council at VAMED-KMB Krankenhausmanagement und Betriebsfuehrungsges. m.b.H. and Chairman of the Group Works Council VAMED AG. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of VAMED-KMB Krankenhausmanagement und Betriebsfuehrungsges. m.b.H.

Klaus-Peter Mueller Mr. Klaus-Peter Mueller has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Fresenius SE & Co KGaA since May 21, 2008. He has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG since May 15, 2008. In addition, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Management SE and Linde AG. Moreover, Mr. Mueller is Member of the Board of Directors of Parker Hannifin Corporation, as well as Member of Administrative Board of Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank.