Future Retail Ltd (FRTL.NS)
FRTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
518.20INR
10:45am BST
518.20INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.35 (-2.51%)
Rs-13.35 (-2.51%)
Prev Close
Rs531.55
Rs531.55
Open
Rs533.00
Rs533.00
Day's High
Rs533.00
Rs533.00
Day's Low
Rs515.70
Rs515.70
Volume
218,952
218,952
Avg. Vol
951,053
951,053
52-wk High
Rs592.00
Rs592.00
52-wk Low
Rs115.45
Rs115.45
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kishore Biyani
|56
|Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
C Toshniwal
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rakesh Biyani
|45
|Joint Managing Director, Director
|
Virendra Samani
|2016
|Company Secretary
|
Rajan Mittal
|57
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Sridevi Badiga
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Shailendra Bhandari
|56
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Ravindra Dhariwal
|64
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Gagan Singh
|2016
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Kishore Biyani
|Mr. Kishore Biyani is the Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Company. Considered a pioneer of modern retail in India, Kishore’s leadership has led Future Retail’s emergence as India’s leading retailer operating multiple retail formats that cater to the entire basket of Indian consumers. Kishore Biyani led the company’s foray into organised retail with the opening of the Pantaloons family store in 1997. This was followed in 2001 with the launch of Big Bazaar, a uniquely Indian hypermarket format that democratized shopping in India. It blends the look and feel of the Indian bazaar with aspects of modern retail like choice, convenience and quality. This was followed by a number of other formats including Food Bazaar, Central and Home Town. 2006 marked the evolution of Future Group that brought together the multiple initiatives taken by group companies in the areas of Retail, Brands, Space, Capital, Logistics and Media.
|
C Toshniwal
|
Rakesh Biyani
|Mr. Rakesh Biyani is the Joint Managing Director, Director of the Company. He has been associated with the company for over 20 years. In his executive role as the Joint Managing Director, Mr. Rakesh Biyani leads the management and expansion of the company’s flagship formats, Central, Big Bazaar and Food Bazaar. Rakesh is actively involved in Category Management, Retail stores operations and Information Technology. Rakesh has done an Advanced Management Program course from Harvard and is a commerce graduate from HR College, Bombay.
|
Virendra Samani
|
Rajan Mittal
|Mr. Rajan Bharti Mittal is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises with interests in retail, telecom, financial services, manufacturing, realty and agri-business. Born in 1960, Mr. Rajan Mittal joined Bharti Enterprises after graduating from Punjab University. An alumnus of Harvard Business School, he is actively involved in overseeing the activities of the Bharti Group at the corporate level. With his rich experience in the marketing function, he is also involved in many of the new business ventures of the Bharti Group. Mr. Rajan Mittal has been honored with the “Indian Business Leader of the Year Award 2011” by Horasis, The Global Visions Community and has also been awarded the “Leonardo International Prize 2012” by Comitato Leonardo, the Italian Quality Committee
|
Sridevi Badiga
|
Shailendra Bhandari
|Mr. Shailendra Bhandari is the Independent Director of the Company. He holds a Masters degree (MBA) in Management from IIM, Ahmedabad. He is also Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics from St. Stephen's College in Delhi University. Mr. Shailendra Bhandari is a seasoned finance professional with 34 years of experience and an impressive track record of accomplishments. His areas of expertise include Banking, Private Equity and Mutual Funds. Mr. Shailendra Bhandari was Managing Director & CEO of ING Vysya Bank Ltd from 2009 until January 2015. Before this Mr. Bhandari was heading the Private Equity arm of Tata Capital Limited. Earlier as Managing Director and CEO of Centurion Bank of Punjab from 2004 until 2008, he led the successful turnaround of the Bank. As Managing Director and CEO of Prudential ICICI Asset Management from 2000 to 2004, he grew the fund to the largest private sector mutual fund. Before this, he was part of the core team to set up HDFC Bank in 1994 as Treasurer and Executive Director. Mr. Shailendra Bhandari is also an ex·Citi banker, where he spent twelve years in several roles in India and overseas.
|
Ravindra Dhariwal
|Mr. Ravindra Dhariwalis is the Independent Director of the Company. He is an MBA from IIM-Calcutta and also a B.E. from IIT Kanpur. Mr. Dhariwal is a Senior Advisor to TPG India and brings with him the experience of 39 years of building consumer business all over the World. Just prior to joining TPG India, Mr. Dhariwal was the Chief Executive Officer of Bennett &Colemon&Co.Ltd., India's largest media company, with diversified media platforms including Radio Mirchi, Times Television Network, The Times of India, the World’s largest selling English newspaper, Times Internet and Times OOH. Mr. Dhariwal was also the global President of International News Media Association from 2011-2013. Prior to joining Bennett & Coleman &Co.Ltd, Mr. Dhariwal worked with Pepsico for 12 years. He also led the beverage business in India, Africa and South East Asia. Mr. Dhariwal started his career with Unilever in India in 1977 and worked for them in India and Australia for over 12 years mostly in the Sales and Marketing management.
|
Gagan Singh
|Ms. Gagan Singh is the Independent Director of the Company. She is a Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Cost Accountant from The Institute of Works Accountants of India. Ms. Gagan Singh is CEO - Business (India) and Chairperson Sri Lanka Operations of Jones Lang LaSalle (“JLL”). She joined in May 2007 and achieved various milestones during her stint with JLL. She was nominated to the World Economic Forum Global Agenda Council on Gender Diversity for two years. She has over 30 years of experience across apparel, exports and hospitality sectors. Prior to JLL, she was with Benetton India for over six years as Executive Director and later as CEO and ensured to make Benetton a powerhouse in the Indian Lifestyle & Apparel industry. Prior to Benetton, she was COO at DCM International and was responsible for all export initiatives and also ensured audit compliance of DCM Financial Services. She has also worked with the Soaltee Group, Nepal as VP-Finance & Planning. She began her career with Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. She is a trustee of the Salaam Baalak Trust, an NGO and is the founding VP of Youth reach.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Kishore Biyani
|--
|
C Toshniwal
|--
|
Rakesh Biyani
|--
|
Virendra Samani
|--
|
Rajan Mittal
|--
|
Sridevi Badiga
|--
|
Shailendra Bhandari
|--
|
Ravindra Dhariwal
|--
|
Gagan Singh
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Kishore Biyani
|0
|0
|
C Toshniwal
|0
|0
|
Rakesh Biyani
|0
|0
|
Virendra Samani
|0
|0
|
Rajan Mittal
|0
|0
|
Sridevi Badiga
|0
|0
|
Shailendra Bhandari
|0
|0
|
Ravindra Dhariwal
|0
|0
|
Gagan Singh
|0
|0