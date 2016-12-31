Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU.TO)

Name Description

Marvin Romanow Mr. Marvin F. Romanow is Independent Chairman of the Board of Freehold Royalties Ltd. Romanow is a Corporate Director, Executive in Residence at the University of Saskatchewan, and former oil and gas industry executive with over 30 years of energy sector experience. He has a proven track record in the areas of operating, financial and strategic leadership. His executive roles provided direct engagement with shareholders and directors at two major public corporations over the past 20 years. Mr. Romanow is a graduate of Harvard's Program for Management Development and in October 2007 he completed INSEAD's Advanced Management Programme. He has an MBA and a Bachelor of Engineering, with Great Distinction, from the University of Saskatchewan. Mr. Romanow holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Thomas Mullane Mr. Thomas J. Mullane is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Freehold Royalties Ltd. Mr. Mullane joined Rife and Freehold as Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer on July 18, 2012 and was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer on May 17, 2013. He has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry with a broad background in exploitation and production engineering. He has both domestic and international experience. His roles have included responsibility and oversight of acquisitions, divestitures, exploitation and reservoir engineering management, with significant experience in horizontal drilling. Mr. Mullane graduated from the University of Alberta in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).

Darren Gunderson Mr. Darren G. Gunderson is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of Freehold Royalties Ltd. He was appointed Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Freehold Resources Ltd. and Rife on August 13, 2008. He joined Rife in 1991 in the accounting department and became Controller in 1999. Mr. Gunderson has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA, CGA).

David Spyker Mr. David M. Spyker is Vice President - Production Prior to joining Rife, Mr. Spyker held various roles at Anderson Exploration Ltd., Anderson Energy Ltd., and Anderson Energy Inc. with the past 8 years in the role of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Spyker holds a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).

Michael Stone Mr. Michael J. Stone is Vice President - Land of Freehold Royalties Ltd. Mr. Stone joined Rife in January 2009 as Manager, Land Negotiations and Business Development. Prior to joining Rife, Mr. Stone was Vice-President, Land with Real Resources Ltd. Mr. Stone has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary and is a member of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Landmen (CAPL).

Michael Mogan Mr. Michael J. Mogan is Controller of Freehold Royalties Ltd. Mr. Mogan joined Rife in 2003 as Senior Accountant and was the Manager, Financial Accounting prior to his current role. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA, CMA).

Karen Taylor Ms. Karen C. Taylor is Corporate Secretary of Freehold Royalties Ltd. Ms. Taylor, Corporate Secretary of the Corporation, joined Rife in February 1997 as Manager, Corporate Communications and held the position of Manager, Investor Relations from January 1999 to August 2013. Her appointment as Corporate Secretary of Freehold Resources Ltd. and Rife was effective February 27, 2008. Ms. Taylor is a member of the Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC).

Peter Harrison Mr. Peter T. Harrison is Director of Freehold Royalties Ltd. Mr. Peter Harrison is Manager, Oil and Gas Investments, of the CN Investment Division. Mr. Harrison has spent over 30 years analyzing business models and investing in public companies. Having managed multi-billion dollar equity portfolios and voted proxies for many years, he brings a deep understanding of investor concerns to the Board. He has been a director of several public and private companies. Mr. Harrison has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University, an MBA from the University of Western Ontario, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Gary Bugeaud Mr. Gary Bugeaud is an Independent Director of Freehold Royalties Ltd. Mr. Gary Bugeaud is a Corporate Director and former corporate lawyer with over 23 years of legal experience focused on securities, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance matters. He has been a director or corporate secretary of approximately 20 publicly traded entities. Mr. Bugeaud has a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Saskatchewan. Mr. Bugeaud holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

J. Douglas Kay Mr. J. Douglas Kay is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Douglas Kay is a Corporate Director and an experienced oil and gas industry executive with strong land, finance, negotiating and leadership skills. He has over 37 years of diverse responsibilities with Canadian based oil and gas exploration and production companies. Mr. Kay holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from the University of Calgary, is a graduate of the Management Development Program of the University of Western Ontario, and holds the designation of P. Land through the Canadian Association of Petroleum Landmen (CAPL).

Arthur Korpach Mr. Arthur N. Korpach is an Independent Director of Freehold Royalties Ltd. Mr. Korpach is a Corporate Director and prior to May 31, 2012, was Vice-Chairman, Investment Banking at CIBC World Markets Inc. Mr. Korpach has four years of public company audit and 27 years of investment banking experience, with a focus on the energy sector. His experience includes providing advice on strategy, business plans, capital structure, credit strategy, financing, and mergers and acquisitions. He has advised clients on over 300 transactions. Mr. Korpach is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Business Valuator. He has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan and an MBA from Harvard Business School. In 2012, Mr. Korpach received the designation of ICD.D from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Susan MacKenzie Ms. Susan M. MacKenzie is an Independent Director of Freehold Royalties Ltd. Ms. MacKenzie is a Corporate Director, independent consultant and former oil and gas industry executive with over 25 years of energy sector experience in operations and service support areas. She has a proven track record in the areas of governance, strategy development, organizational alignment, operational execution and project management, and she has demonstrated success in corporation-wide policy development and implementation. Ms. MacKenzie holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) degree from McGill University, an MBA from the University of Calgary and is a life member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA). Ms. MacKenzie also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.