FirstRand Ltd (FSRJ.J)

Name Description

Lauritz Dippenaar Mr. Lauritz Lanser Dippenaar, MCom, CA (SA), serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Firstrand Limited. He graduated from Pretoria University, qualified as a chartered accountant with Aiken & Carter (now KPMG) and spent three years at the Industrial Development Corporation before becoming a co-founder of Rand Consolidated Investments in 1977. Rand Consolidated Investments acquired control of Rand Merchant Bank in 1985 and he became an executive director. He was appointed managing director of Rand Merchant Bank in 1988 which position he held until 1992 when RMB Holdings acquired a controlling interest in Momentum Life Assurers (MLA). He served as executive chairman of MLA from 1992 until the formation of FirstRand in 1998. He was appointed as the first CEO of FirstRand and held this position until the end of 2005 when he assumed a nonexecutive role. He was elected to the position of chairman of FirstRand in November 2008.

Johannes Burger Mr. Johannes Petrus (Johan) Burger serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Financial Officer, Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Johan Burger joined RMB in 1986, where he performed a number of roles before being appointed financial director in 1995. Following the formation of FirstRand Limited in 1998, he was appointed financial director of the FirstRand Banking Group and in 2002 was appointed CFO of the FirstRand Group. In addition to his role as Group CFO, Johan was appointed as Group COO in 2009. He was appointed to his current role as deputy CEO in October 2013. Prior to joining FirstRand, Johan completed his articles with Coopers & Lybrand (now PwC) and qualified as a chartered accountant in 1984. Johan graduated from Rand Afrikaans University (now University of Johannesburg) with a BCom (Hons) (Accounting) in 1983.

Alan Pullinger Mr. Alan Patrick Pullinger serves as Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective October 1st, 2015. He started serving as Chief Executive Officer of Rand Merchant Bank on August 19, 2008. Alan Pullinger joined the Group in 1998 and has been the CEO of RMB since 2008, overseeing a successful restructuring of the business model. This has enabled RMB to evolve into a leading African corporate and investment bank with a portfolio of high quality businesses with sustainable earnings streams.

Hetash Kellan Mr. Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan serves as Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director, Executive Director of FirstRand Limited., He has been Group Financial Director effective 01 January 2014 and Chief Financial Officer of FirstRand Bank effective 1 October 2013. He has been the CFO of FNB since March 2007. He will be appointed to the FirstRand Limited and FirstRand Bank boards as an executive director.

Carnita Low Ms. Carnita Low serves as Company Secretary of the Company. She was appointed as FirstRand Limited’s company secretary in January 2014. She holds BA LLB, LLM – Tax, MBA

Mary Bomela Ms. Mary Sina Bomela, BCom (Hons), CA(SA), MBA, serves as Non-Executive Director of FirstRand Limited., since 24 September 2011. She was appointed to the position of CEO of the Mineworkers Investment Company Proprietary Limited (MIC) in July 2010 and was appointed to the board in September 2011. Prior to joining the MIC, Mary was the CFO of Freight Dynamics and an executive in the corporate services division of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. She has held executive positions in the resources, media, utilities and financial services sector. Mary is a chartered accountant and holds a BCom (Hons) in financial management from the University of Cape Town, a BCom (Hons) with the Certificate in the Theory of Accountancy from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and an MBA from the University of Pretoria.

Jannie Durand Mr. Jan Jonathan Durand serves as Non-Executive Director of FirstRand Limited., effective October 23, 2012. He studied at the University of Stellenbosch and after obtaining his BAccountancy degree in 1989 and BAcc (Hons) degree in 1990, he obtained his MPhil (Management Studies) degree from Oxford in 1992. He qualified as a chartered accountant in 1995. He joined the Rembrandt Group in 1996. He became the financial director of VenFin Limited in 2000, becoming the CEO of VenFin Limited in May 2006. He was appointed chief investment officer of Remgro Limited in November 2009 and appointed CEO from 7 May 2012.

Paul Harris Mr. Paul Kenneth Harris, M Com, serves as Non-Executive Director of Firstrand Limited. He graduated from the University of Stellenbosch and joined the Industrial Development Corporation in 1974. He was a co-founder of Rand Consolidated Investments in 1977, which acquired control of Rand Merchant Bank in 1985, at which time he became an executive director. He spent four years in Australia where he founded Australian Gilt Securities (later to become RMB Australia) and returned to South Africa in 1991 as deputy managing director of RMB. In 1992, he took over as CEO. Subsequent to the formation of FirstRand, he was appointed CEO of FirstRand Bank Holdings in 1999, a position he held until December 2005 when he was appointed CEO of FirstRand. He retired at the end of 2009 and remained on the boards as a non-executive director.

Francois Knoetze Mr. Francois Knoetze serves as Non-Executive Director of Firstrand Limited., since April 1, 2016. He has also been a non-executive director of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, FirstRand Bank with effect from 1 April 2016.

Paballo Makosholo Mr. Paballo Joel Makosholo serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company and FirstRand Bank, effective 1 October 2015. He holds MCom (South African and International Taxation), International Executive Development Programme (Wits Business School), CA(SA)

Thandie Mashego Ms. Thandie Sylvia Mashego has served as Non-Executive Director of Firstrand Limited since January 1, 2017. She has also served as Non-Executive Director of Firstrand Limited's wholly-owned subsidiary, FirstRand Bank, since January 1, 2017.

Grant Gelink Mr. Grant Glenn Gelink has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Firstrand Limited since January 1, 2013. Grant Gelink has had extensive work experience within Deloitte South Africa, which includes the following positions that span over 26 years – CEO (2006 to 2012), CEO: human capital corporation (2004 to 2006), managing partner: consulting and advisory services (2001 to 2006), and partner in charge Pretoria office (1997 to 1999). He was Member of the Audit Committee of the Company between 2016 and September 1, 2017. He has been Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company since September 1, 2017. He stopped serving as Chairman of the IT Risk and Governance Committee of the Company as of November 30, 2017. He started serving as Member of the IT Risk and Governance Committee of the Company as of November 30, 2017. He was also appointed Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company as of December 1, 2017.

Patrick Goss Mr. Patrick Maguire Goss BEcon (Hons), BAccSc (Hons), CA (SA), serves as Non-Executive Lead Independent Director of Firstrand Limited. After graduating from the University of Stellenbosch, served as president of the Association of Economics and Commerce Students, representing South Africa at The Hague and Basel. He qualified as a chartered accountant with Ernst and Young and subsequently joined the Industrial Development Corporation. Most of his active career was spent in food retailing and the hospitality industry. He has served as a director of various group companies for the past 35 years. A former chairman of the Natal Parks Board, his family interests include Umngazi River Bungalows and certain other conservation related activities.

Nolulamo Gwagwa Dr. Nolulamo Nobambiswano Gwagwa, Ph.D., serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Firstrand Limited., since February 25, 2004. She holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree from University College London, a Master of Science degree from University of KwaZulu-Natal, a Master of Science degree from London School of Economics, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Forthare University. She worked as a town planner in the private, public and NGO sectors between 1981 and 1986, before furthering her studies. In 1992, she joined the University of Natal as a senior lecturer in the Department of Town and Regional Planning. In 1995 she was appointed as a deputy director general in the national Department of Public Works, where she was responsible for the national public works program and the transformation of the construction industry. From 1998 to 2003, she was the CEO of the Independent Development Trust. She is currently the CEO of Lereko Investments.

Roger Jardine Mr. Roger William Jardine has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Firstrand Limited since July 1, 2010. BSc (Physics), MSc (Radiological Physics). He was national coordinator of science and technology policy in the department of economic planning of the African National Congress from 1992 to 1995. In 1995, he became the director general of the Department of Arts, Culture, Science and Technology. He was chairman of the board of the CSIR and the Nuclear Energy Corporation between 1999 and 2005. In 1999, Roger joined Kagiso Media Limited as CEO and in 2006 became the COO of Kagiso Trust Investments. Roger was the CEO of Aveng Limited between July 2008 and August 2013. In February 2014 he took up the position of chief executive of the Primedia Group. He was appointed to the boards of FirstRand Bank during 2004 and FirstRand Limited during 2010. He is Chairman of the Governance Committee of the Company. He was also appointed Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company as of December 1, 2017.

Russell Loubser Mr. Russell Mark Loubser serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, FirstRand Bank Limited, with effect from 5 September 2014. He was the CEO of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) from January 1997 until December 2011. During his tenure he conceptualised the demutualisation of the JSE and it was converted into a public company in 2005 and listed in 2006. Prior to being appointed to the JSE, Russell was executive director of financial markets at Rand Merchant Bank Limited (RMB), which he joined in May 1985. He was part of the small team at RMB that started the Stock Index Derivatives Industry in SA in 1987. He was also a member of the King Committee on Corporate Governance for 15 years, a member of the Securities Regulation Panel of SA for 15 years and served on the board of directors of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for approximately 13 years. Russell has also served as a council member of the University of Pretoria since 2007.

Ethel Matenge-Sebesho Ms. Ethel Gothamodimo Matenge-Sebesho, MBA (Brunel); C.A.I.B (SA), serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Firstrand Limited. She has considerable experience in the banking and financial services sector at strategic and policy level and in several microfinance initiatives in southern Africa. Ethel started her career in banking with Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Limited from 1973 to 1996, during which time she studied for an MBA from Brunel University of London. She was the first person in Botswana to obtain the Institute of Bankers’ Associate Diploma (CAIB) South Africa. She is currently working for Home Finance Guarantors Africa Reinsurance, whose objective is to facilitate access to housing finance in the low to medium income market in Africa. Her main role is to drive the establishment of new markets for the company in a number of African countries. Ethel has served on various bodies, among them, Air Botswana (vice chairman), Oikocredit (an international development financial institution based in the Netherlands), Botswana Housing Corporation and Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (vice chairman).

Amanda Nzimande Ms. Amanda Tandiwe Nzimande BCom, CTA (UCT ), CA (SA); H DIP Law (Wits), serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Firstrand Limited. She is the CFO of both WDB Trust and WDB Investment Holdings (WDBIH). In addition to ensuring that adequate financial systems and controls are in place at WDBIH and WDB Trust, her role includes executing transactions and the monitoring of ongoing investment relationships, participating in the management of WDBIH’s portfolio of investments, as well as formulating strategic objectives for WDB. She qualified in 1996 as a chartered accountant while with KPMG. She was a senior associate in the investment banking division of Deutsche Bank where she spent five years gaining experience in mergers and acquisitions internationally and in South Africa.

Benedict van der Ross Mr. Benedict James (Ben) van der Ross started serving as Independent Non-Executive Director of Firstrand Limited on May 27, 1998, and resigned from this position as of November 30, 2017. He is a director of companies. He has a diploma in Law from the University of Cape Town and was admitted to the Cape Side Bar as an attorney. He had a private practice for 16 years. He became an executive director at the Urban Foundation for five years until 1990 and then joined the Independent Development Trust where he was deputy CEO from 1995 to 1998. He acted as CEO of the South African Rail Commuter Corporation from 2001 to 2003 and as CEO of Business South Africa from 2003 to 2004. He served on the board of The Southern Life Association from 1986 until the formation of the FirstRand Group in 1998. He stopped serving as Member of the Governance Committee, and as Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company as of November 30, 2017.