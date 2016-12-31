FirstService Corp (FSV.TO)

Name Description

Jay Hennick Mr. Jay S. Hennick is Chairman of the Board, Founder of the Company. Mr. Hennick is the Founder and Chairman of FirstService. In June 2015, Mr. Hennick became the Chairman and CEO of Colliers International Group Inc. Pre-spin-off, Mr. Hennick was the CEO of Old FSV from 1988 to 2015. In 1998, Mr. Hennick was awarded Canada's Entrepreneur of the Year, in 2001 he was named Canada's CEO of the Year by Canadian Business Magazine and in 2011, received an honorary Doctorate of Laws from York University and the University of Ottawa. Mr. Hennick currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sinai Health System, in Toronto and is the immediate past Chairman of The Mount Sinai Hospital Board of Directors. In addition, Mr. Hennick has endowed the Jay S. Hennick JD-MBA Program at the Faculty of Law and School of Management at the University of Ottawa Law School, his alma mater, and The Hennick Centre for Business and Law, a joint program of the Osgoode Hall Law School and the Schulich School of Business at York University. Mr. Hennick holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from York University in Toronto and a Doctorate of Laws from the University of Ottawa.

D. Scott Patterson Mr. D. Scott Patterson is Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Patterson is the President and CEO of FirstService. Pre-spin-off, Mr. Patterson was the President and Chief Operating Officer of Old FSV from 2003 to 2015. He joined Old FSV in 1994 as Vice President Corporate Development, and was the Chief Financial Officer of Old FSV from February 1995 until September 2003. Prior to joining Old FSV, Mr. Patterson was an investment banker at Bankers Trust. Mr. Patterson qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1985 and began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Patterson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario.

Jeremy Rakusin Mr. Jeremy Rakusin is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He is responsible for the overall financial management of FirstService, including external and internal financial reporting, budgeting, and capital market activities, including managing investor and lender relationships. Mr. Rakusin is also closely involved with all corporate communications and capital allocation decision making. Mr. Rakusin joined FirstService in September 2012 as Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development and was responsible for sourcing and executing the company's acquisition strategy, as well as leading other corporate strategic and growth initiatives. Prior to joining Old FSV, Mr. Rakusin was Mergers & Acquisitions Head at Raymond James Ltd. with responsibility for leading the firm's domestic and cross-border M&A practice. Mr. Rakusin's investment banking and corporate finance experience also includes more than 10 years at Bank of America, Merrill Lynch and TD Securities. Other career experience includes positions as a portfolio manager at a Toronto-based discretionary investment firm and as a securities and corporate lawyer at Toronto-based Goodmans LLP. Mr. Rakusin earned his joint MBA and Law degrees from the University of Toronto. He also received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Charlie Chase Mr. Charlie E. Chase is President and Chief Executive Officer of FirstService Brands of FirstService Brands subsidiary of the Company. Prior to his role as CEO, Mr. Chase served as the President of the Consumer Franchises of The Franchise Company and prior to that he was CEO of CertaPro Group. Throughout his 30 years with FirstService Brands he has held numerous roles, starting as a Franchise owner in 1982 at College Pro Painters. Believing that there was an opportunity to create a successful and significant full time painting company, in 1992 he became the founding President of CertaPro Painters.

Charles Fallon Mr. Charles (Chuck) M. Fallon, Jr., is Chief Executive Officer of FirstService Residential, a subsidiary of the Company. He is a seasoned veteran of the customer service industry known for his leadership on client service excellence and a strong track record of driving growth for globally recognized Fortune 500 companies. Having joined as CEO in 2013, Mr. Fallon is responsible for identifying acquisitions, recruiting key employees, conceptualizing business initiatives and directing the company's overall expansion. Drawing on his extensive background in business strategy, operations, sales, marketing and network development, Mr. Fallon maintains the pillars of superior customer service, innovation and technology to continuously build on FirstService Residential's legacy of going the extra mile every day to make a difference for each resident and client served. Prior to FirstService Residential, he served as President of Terminix International from 2011 to 2013 and President, North America at Burger King Holdings from 2006 to 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Fallon led sales, marketing and revenue management at AvisBudget Group and began his career as an investment banker in New York and London.

Douglas Cooke Mr. Douglas G. Cooke is Vice President, Corporate Controller and Corporate Secretary of the Company. He is responsible for FirstService's external and internal corporate reporting and cash management functions. Mr. Cooke joined FirstService in 1995 as Controller, later assuming the position of Corporate Controller and Treasurer. In 2005, Mr. Cooke was appointed Vice President. Prior to joining FirstService, Mr. Cooke was Senior Internal Auditor for Unilever Canada, a subsidiary of Unilever PLC, one of the world's largest consumer product companies. Previously, Mr. Cooke has held senior financial reporting positions within the retail and financial sectors. Mr. Cooke is both a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst, beginning his career with KPMG.

Alex Nguyen Mr. Alex Nguyen is Vice President - Strategy & Corporate Development of the Company. In this role, Mr. Nguyen is responsible for driving acquisition growth across all of FirstService's business platforms. Mr. Nguyen is also closely involved in the formulation and execution of the Company's corporate strategy and growth initiatives. Prior to FirstService, Mr. Nguyen worked at the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, one of the largest institutional investors in the world, where he was responsible for the execution and management of private equity investments. Formerly, Mr. Nguyen worked at RBC Capital Markets and CIT.

Bernard Ghert Mr. Bernard I. Ghert is an Lead Independent Director of the Company. He was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of the Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited from 1981 to 1987 and President of Stelworth Investments Inc. from 1987 to 1992. Mr. Ghert has been a Director of many organizations in the private and public sectors, including Cadillac Fairview, Stelworth, CT Financial and Canada Trust, Wellington Insurance and Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation. Mr. Ghert has served as Director of the Managers of several Middlefield Funds, President of the Canadian Institute of Public Real Estate Companies and was a former member of the Advisory Board of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. Mr. Ghert currently is Chairman of the Independent Review Committee of Middlefield Fund Management Limited, President of the B.I. Ghert Family Foundation, President of Coppi Holdings Ltd., a Director on Sinai Health System.s Board and past Chair of the Mount Sinai Hospital Board of Directors.

Brendan Calder Mr. Brendan Calder is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Calder has been a Professor and an Entrepreneur in Residence at the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto since 2001 (currently conducting the MBA course, GettingItDone), is Chair of Rotman's Desautels Centre for Integrative Thinking, was the founding Chair of the Rotman International Centre for Pension Management and is a Senior Fellow at Massey College. Mr. Calder was with CIBC Mortgages, Inc. and served as that company's Chair, President and CEO from 1995 to 2000. Mr. Calder is also past Chair of the Peter F. Drucker Canadian Foundation and The Toronto International Film Festival Group and was a director of the public entities listed below. He is a director of EllisDon Corporation and Equity Financial Holdings Inc. Mr. Calder holds a Bachelor of Mathematics degree from the University of Waterloo and attended the Advance Management Program at Harvard University. Mr. Calder is an Institute of Corporate Directors certified director (ICD.D).

Frederick Reichheld Mr. Frederick F. Reichheld is Independent Director of the Company. Since 1977, Mr. Reichheld has been employed at Bain & Company, Inc., a global business consulting firm, and was elected to the partnership at Bain in 1982. Mr. Reichheld is the creator of the Net Promoter® system of management and founded Bain's Loyalty practice, which helps clients achieve superior results through improvements in customer, employee, partner and investor loyalty and has also served in a variety of other roles, including as a member of Bain & Company's Worldwide Management, Nominating, and Compensation Committees. In January 1999, he was elected by the firm to become the first Bain Fellow. Mr. Reichheld is a frequent speaker to major business forums and groups of CEOs and senior executives worldwide and has authored several books, including The Loyalty Effect: The Hidden Force Behind Growth, Profits, and Lasting Value (Harvard Business School Press, 1996), The Loyalty Rules!: How Today's Leaders Build Lasting Relationships (Harvard Business School Press 2003), The Ultimate Question (Harvard Business School Press, 2006) and The Ultimate Question 2.0 (Harvard Business School Press 2011). Mr. Reichheld received his BA from Harvard College and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Michael Stein Mr. Michael Leon Stein was Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Stein is the founder, Chairman and CEO of the MPI Group, a property development and investment group with a track record in incubating, investing in, and managing successful companies. Between 1978 and 1987, Mr. Stein held progressively senior positions with the Mortgage Insurance Company of Canada, ultimately holding the position of Executive Vice-President responsible for operations. Mr. Stein is a founder of CAPREIT, Canada's first TSX listed apartment REIT, where he continues to serve as chairman. He is a director of City Financial Investment Company Limited, a United Kingdom FCA regulated asset management company. He currently serves as a director of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE/TSX), chairman of Cliffside Capital Ltd. (TSX-V) and previously served as a director of Goldcorp Inc. Mr. Stein is a graduate engineer and has an MBA in finance and international business from Columbia University.