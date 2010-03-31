Future Consumer Ltd (FTRE.NS)
FTRE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
58.65INR
10:46am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.50 (-2.49%)
Prev Close
Rs60.15
Open
Rs60.10
Day's High
Rs60.85
Day's Low
Rs57.90
Volume
7,531,374
Avg. Vol
8,461,943
52-wk High
Rs69.75
52-wk Low
Rs18.05
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ghyanendra Bajpai
|72
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Kishore Biyani
|56
|2013
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ravi Mody
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Praveen Dwivedi
|1
|2010
|President - Food Processing
|
Manoj Gagvani
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Head-Legal
|
Meenakshi Maheshwari
|2010
|Vice President - Investments
|
Ashni Biyani
|2014
|Whole Time Director
|
Narendra Baheti
|2016
|Director
|
Frederic de Mevius
|2012
|Additional Director
|
Adhiraj Harish
|2015
|Additional Director
|
Deepak Malik
|2016
|Additional Director
|
Krishan Rathi
|55
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Vibha Rishi
|2012
|Additional Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ghyanendra Bajpai
|Mr. G. N. Bajpai serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Future Ventures India Ltd. He completed his Master of Commerce degree from the University of Agra, Bachelor‘s degree in law from the University of Indore. He has previously been the Chairman of SEBI, Life Insurance Corporation of India, the Corporate Governance Task Force of International Organisation of Securities Commission and the Chairperson of the Insurance Institute of India. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors of General Insurance Corporation of India, ICICI Bank, Unit Trust of India, Axis Bank and Indian Railway Finance Corporation. He is on the board of advisors of the Indian Army Group Insurance Fund and the National Insurance Academy (University). Previously, he has served on the board of governors of the Indian Institute of Management (Lucknow). He has delivered lectures at the London School of Economics, Harvard University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has also addressed the seminar organized by the Organisation of Economics Co-operation and Development (OECD) and International Monetary (IMF). He has written three books and was recently awarded, ?Outstanding Contribution to the Development of Finance. He joined the Board of the Company on February 20, 2008.
|
Kishore Biyani
|Mr. Kishore Biyani has been appointed as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Future Ventures India Ltd., effective May 30, 2013. He is a commerce graduate with a post-graduate diploma in marketing management. He has over 25 years of experience in the field of manufacturing and marketing of ready-made garments. He has received several awards including the =CEO of the Year - 2001‘, =the most Admired Retailer of the Year – 2004‘, the =Retail Face of the Year - Images Retail Awards 2005‘ and the =E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year – Services – 2006‘. He has been on the Board of the Company since October 8, 2007.
|
Ravi Mody
|
Praveen Dwivedi
|Mr. Praveen Dwivedi serves as President - Food Processing of Future Ventures India Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce, a master’s degree in commerce and has undertaken a certificate programme on general management, supply chain experience in FMCG, setting-up food and agricultural products related retail venture for fresh produce and pan India integrated warehousing and logistics infrastructure for diversified products. He has previously worked with ITC Limited and Namdhari Farm Fresh Private Limited. He has been working with the Company since November 2010.
|
Manoj Gagvani
|Mr. Manoj Gagvani serves as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Head-Legal of Future Ventures India Ltd. He has a bachelor‘s degrees in commerce B.Com; LLB (Gen.) and is an ACS. He has previously worked with Excel Industries Limited, Nilkamal Limited and Pidilite Industries Limited and has experience of approximately 22 years in corporate secretarial and legal functions.
|
Meenakshi Maheshwari
|Ms. Meenakshi Maheshwari serves as Vice President - Investments of Future Ventures India Ltd. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant with approximately 18 years of experience in financial accounting, due diligence and transaction advisory. She has worked in senior management positions with organisations such as Ernst & Young, KPMG and Ferrier Hodgson, where she has assisted private equity and strategic investors in evaluation of their investment decisions. She has also assisted investors and lenders in pot-investment monitoring, review and restructuring of investee companies. She has also worked with Godrej GE Appliances Limited, an FMCG company.
|
Ashni Biyani
|
Narendra Baheti
|
Frederic de Mevius
|
Adhiraj Harish
|
Deepak Malik
|
Krishan Rathi
|Mr. Krishan Kant Rathi was Additional Director of Future Consumer Enterprise Limited. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary with approximately 25 years of professional experience. He has prior experience in corporate finance, strategic business planning and investment advisory, which was acquired in organisations such as KEC International Limited, H&R Johnson (India) Limited, PRIL and Motilal Oswal Private Equity Advisors Private Limited. He has previously worked as Group CFO with PRIL where he was responsible for strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, treasury management and corporate governance. He is also a director of various companies including Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, Sain Advisory Private Limited, FCH Centrum Direct Limited, FCH Centrum Wealth Managers Limited and Future Capital Holdings Limited.
|
Vibha Rishi
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Ghyanendra Bajpai
|260,000
|
Kishore Biyani
|--
|
Ravi Mody
|--
|
Praveen Dwivedi
|--
|
Manoj Gagvani
|--
|
Meenakshi Maheshwari
|--
|
Ashni Biyani
|--
|
Narendra Baheti
|--
|
Frederic de Mevius
|--
|
Adhiraj Harish
|--
|
Deepak Malik
|--
|
Krishan Rathi
|--
|
Vibha Rishi
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2010
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Ghyanendra Bajpai
|0
|0
|
Kishore Biyani
|0
|0
|
Ravi Mody
|0
|0
|
Praveen Dwivedi
|0
|0
|
Manoj Gagvani
|0
|0
|
Meenakshi Maheshwari
|0
|0
|
Ashni Biyani
|0
|0
|
Narendra Baheti
|0
|0
|
Frederic de Mevius
|0
|0
|
Adhiraj Harish
|0
|0
|
Deepak Malik
|0
|0
|
Krishan Rathi
|0
|0
|
Vibha Rishi
|0
|0