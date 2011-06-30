Future Enterprises Ltd (FURE.NS)
FURE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
48.60INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.70 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs49.30
Open
Rs49.35
Day's High
Rs50.00
Day's Low
Rs48.35
Volume
1,383,042
Avg. Vol
2,244,095
52-wk High
Rs62.20
52-wk Low
Rs14.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Vijay Chopra
|71
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
Kishore Biyani
|56
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
Dinesh Maheshwari
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
Deepak Tanna
|2009
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
Vijay Biyani
|51
|2016
|Managing Director
Bala Deshpande
|49
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
S. Doreswamy
|77
|2000
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Anil Harish
|62
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Vijay Chopra
|--
Kishore Biyani
|30,968,600
Dinesh Maheshwari
|--
Deepak Tanna
|--
Vijay Biyani
|20,908,600
Bala Deshpande
|--
S. Doreswamy
|--
Anil Harish
|--
As Of 30 Jun 2011
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Vijay Chopra
|0
|0
Kishore Biyani
|0
|0
Dinesh Maheshwari
|0
|0
Deepak Tanna
|0
|0
Vijay Biyani
|0
|0
Bala Deshpande
|0
|0
S. Doreswamy
|0
|0
Anil Harish
|0
|0