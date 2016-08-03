Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)

Name Description

Stephen Lucas Mr. Stephen Lucas is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant with long and wide-ranging financial experience as an executive and non-executive director in the energy and extractive industries. He was finance director at National Grid plc from 2002 to 2010 and previously worked for 11 years at Shell and for 6 years at BG Group, latterly as group treasurer. He has been a non-executive director of Tullow Oil plc since 2012 and Acacia Mining plc since 2013. He was non-executive director of Essar Energy plc from 2012 to 2014.

Kostyantyn Zhevago Mr. Kostyantyn Valentynovych Zhevago is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Ferrexpo plc. Mr. Kostyantin Zhevago joined the Board as a Non-executive Director on 14 June 2007 and was appointed Chief Executive on 1 November 2008. He is ultimately the controlling shareholder of Ferrexpo.in international economics. He was a non-executive director of New World Resources plc, a subsidiary of BXR Group Limited from 2009 until 24 February 2014. He has been a member of the Ukrainian Parliament since 1998. He was chairman of the management board and deputy chairman of the supervisory board of CJSC Commercial Bank Finance and Credit (‘Bank F&C’). Between 1993 and 1996, he was financial director of F&C Group of companies. He holds Degree in international economics from the Kiev National Economic University, Kiev, 1996.

Christopher Mawe Mr. Christopher Mawe, FCA, is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Ferrexpo Plc. Mr. Mawe has substantial experience gained in senior financial roles in the mining industry in the UK and continental Europe, together with operational and managerial experience in the engineering industry. Finance director, UK Coal plc, 2004–2007 – Finance director, Carclo plc, 1999–2004 – Finance director of various large subsidiaries of IMI plc, 1992–1999. He is a Chartered Accountant, Coopers & Lybrand, 1991 First-class honours degree in Engineering, 1987.

Nikolay Goroshko Mr. Nikolay Goroshko is General Director of Ferrexpo Yeristovo Mining of ferrexpo Plc. Mr. Nikolay became Acting Group Chief Financial Officer in April 2007, and Chief Commercial Officer in charge of the Group’s Growth Projects in December 2007. A graduate of the Kiev National Economic University, specialising in Industrial Planning.

Nikolay Kladiev Mr. Nikolay Kladiev is Chief Financial Officer of Ferrexpo Poltava Mining of Ferrexpo Plc. Mr. Nikolay spent several years as an audit manager with Ernst & Young and CFO of a large Russian factory. Chartered Accountant (UK); Masters in International Economic Relations from the Kiev National Economic University.

Viktor Lotous Mr. Viktor Viktorovych Lotous is Chief Operating Officer and Head of Managing Board, Ferrexpo Poltava Mining of Ferrexpo Plc. Viktor became Chief Engineer in 1997 and General Director and Chief Operating Officer in April 2007. A graduate of Kryvy Rih Mining and Ore Institute, and of the Kiev National Economic University, specialising in Finance.

James North Mr. James North is Group Chief Operating Officer of Ferrexpo Plc. Jim was COO of London Mining plc before joining Ferrexpo in November 2014. He has wide-ranging operational mining experience at a senior level with Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Mount Isa Mines in Africa, South America and Australia covering commodities including iron ore, coal, base metals and aluminium. Advanced Diploma in Metallurgy; Degree in Business Administration

Jason Keys Mr. Jason Keys is Group Chief Marketing Officer of Ferrexpo Plc. Mr. Jason has significant industry experience in the European and Asian iron ore markets. He was previously global marketing manager for Iron Ore at BHP Billiton for five years, and for the 12 years prior to that he held senior sales and marketing roles within BHP Billiton Coal and Rio Tinto Coal and Iron Ore. Certified Professional Accountant; Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Western Australia.

Greg Nortje Mr. Greg Nortje is Group Head of Human Resources of Ferrexpo Plc. Greg joined Ferrexpo in January 2014. He previously held a variety of international Human Resource leadership positions with Anglo American and BHP Billiton. He holds Advanced management qualifications from the University of Stellenbosch Business School and the Gordon Institute of Business Science; Bachelor of Arts degree and post graduate Diploma in Education from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Oliver Baring Mr. Oliver A. G. Baring is no longer serves as Director of Ferrexpo Plc with effective from 23 November 2017. He is Non-executive chairman of Sumin Resources Limited since 2014 and of First Africa Holdings Limited since 2000, and a member of the Advisory Council of Sentient Resources Fund since 2000. Baring varied experience as a chairman and director of quoted and unquoted companies since 1968. – Chairman, The London Clinic, 1996–2012 – Chairman, KCOM Group plc, 1999–2009 – Deputy chairman, Prudential plc, 1990– 2000 Oliver Baring is a well respected member of the investment community with particular expertise in mining. Non-executive director, BlackRock World Mining Trust plc, 2005–2014 – Chairman, Mwana Africa plc, 2005–2013 – Until 2010 at UBS Warburg: latterly as head of the International Mining Group (with responsibility for Africa and Europe), and previously as head of the mining equity sales team with responsibility for its coverage and sales activities; a partner in Rowe and Pitman before its merger with SG Warburg.

Simon Lockett Mr. Simon Charles Lockett is Senior Independent Director of the Company. He has worked for many years in the international upstream oil and gas industry, with an executive career spent with Shell and then the FTSE 250 company Premier Oil plc, where he served as Chief Executive for over 9 years. After leaving Premier in 2014 he further extended his international experience, serving since 2015 as a non-executive director of Triyards Holdings Limited (a Singapore-listed builder of ships and rigs, where he chairs the remuneration committee and is a member of the audit and nominations committees) and of Pico Petroleum Limited (a privately-owned Egyptian oil and gas exploration and production company, where he chairs the nominations committee). He was previously on the board of Genel Energy plc from 2016 until June 2017, and Chairman of the Singapore listed Loyz Energy Ltd from 2014 until 2016. He has also served (2010-2014) as a non-executive advisor, on behalf of the UK government, for the UK-ASEAN Business Council.

Malcolm Field Sir Malcolm Field is Independent Non-Executive Director of Ferrexpo Plc. Sir Malcolm has extensive executive and non-executive experience in organisations including WH Smith, MEPC, The Civil Aviation Authority, HMSO and Odgers Berndtson. He is currently a non-executive director of Hochschild Mining PLC and was a non-executive director of Petropavlovsk PLC from 2003 to 2015.

Vitalii Lisovenko Mr. Vitalii Lisovenko is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently a non-executive advisor to the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, having previously served as an executive counsellor to the Minister of Finance. He has spent most of the past 20 years involved in government finance, developing particular expertise in debt negotiation. He has also worked in the private sector, on the executive boards of Ukreximbank (Ukraine) (2006-10) and Alfa Bank Ukraine (2010-14), and was also a Non-executive Director of Amsterdam Trade Bank (2013-2014). He has been a Non-executive Director of Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (Greece) since 2014, having formerly worked there as an Executive Vice President from 2002 to 2004. In 2005 he served as the head of the Trade and Economic Mission at the Ukrainian Embassy in London. Mr Lisovenko graduated in 1994 from the Kyiv State Economic University, where he later obtained a PhD in Economics. He has been an Associate Professor of Finance at the University since 2010 and has produced a number of research papers and other publications.