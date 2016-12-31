Goldcorp Inc (G.TO)

Name Description

Ian Telfer Mr. Ian W. Telfer is Chairman of the Board of Goldcorp Inc., since November 15, 2006. He served as Chairman of the World Gold Council from December 2009 to June 2013. Prior thereto, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation since March 17, 2005 and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton River Minerals Ltd. prior to such time since September 2001. Mr. Telfer has over 30 years experience in the precious metals business. He has served as a director and/or officer of several Canadian and international companies. Mr. Telfer is a Fellow in the Institute of Chartered Accountants. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Ottawa. Mr. Telfer’s extensive experience in the mining industry provides a direct benefit to both the functionality of the Board and to the Corporation’s shareholders.

David Garofalo Mr. David A. Garofalo is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Garofalo has worked in various capacities in the natural resources sector over the last 25 years. Most recently, since 2010, he has served as president, chief executive officer and a director of Hudbay Minerals Inc., where he presided over that company's emergence as a leading metals producer. Before joining Hudbay, Mr. Garofalo served as senior vice-president of finance and chief financial officer of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. from 1998 to 2010. Earlier in his career, he served as treasurer and held various finance roles with Inmet Mining Corp. from 1990 to 1998. Mr. Garofalo was named "Canada's CFO of the year" by Financial Executives International Canada in 2009. He was also named "mining person of the year" by Northern Miner Magazine in 2012. A graduate of the University of Toronto (BComm), Mr. Garofalo is a chartered accountant and a certified director of the Institute of Corporate Directors. He also serves on the board of directors of Mackenzie Health Foundation.

Beverley Briscoe Ms. Beverley Anne Briscoe is Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director of Goldcorp Inc. Ms. Briscoe has been President of Briscoe Management Limited., since 2004. From 2003 to 2007, she was Chair of the Industry Training Authority for BC, from 1997 to 2004, she was President and owner of Hiway Refrigeration Limited, from 1994 to 1997, she was Vice President and General Manager of Wajax Industries Limited, from 1989 to 1994, she was Vice President, Finance of Rivtow Group of Companies and, from 1983 to 1989, she was Chief Financial Officer of various operating divisions of The Jim Pattison Group. Ms. Briscoe is currently a director of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. She is a Fellow Chartered Accountant. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.

Todd White Mr. Todd James White is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company effective January 1, 2017. He was Senior Vice President, Technical Services and Business Excellence of Goldcorp Inc. Mr. White was appointed Senior Vice President, Technical Services and Business Excellence of Goldcorp on July 30, 2014. Prior to joining Goldcorp, Mr. White held the position of Senior Vice President for South American operations for Newmont Mining Corporation. Over his 21 years with Newmont, Mr. White held various leadership roles within the areas of business excellence, operations, and environment. His prior work experience at Newmont has taken him to Indonesia, Australia, Peru, Bolivia, and the United States. Mr. White graduated from the University of Nevada with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1989.

Charlene Ripley Ms. Charlene A. Ripley is an Executive Vice President, General Counsel of Goldcorp Inc. Ms. Ripley was appointed Executive Vice President, General Counsel at Goldcorp effective April 1, 2013. Prior to her role at Goldcorp, Ms. Ripley served as SVP & General Counsel at Linn Energy in Houston where she was responsible for leading the legal, information technology, corporate governance, compliance, government affairs, insurance and risk management departments, as well as supporting several multi-million and billion dollar growth transactions. Ms. Ripley holds a Bachelor of Arts, with distinction, from the University of Alberta and earned her law degree from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. She is a member of The Law Society of British Columbia, The Law Society of Alberta, Texas State Bar and Canadian Bar Association. Ms. Ripley serves on the BC Provincial Advisory Board for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. In 2013 she received The Association of Women Attorneys 2013 Premiere Women in Law award, and was recognized by Women in Mining UK as one of their 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining.

Brent Bergeron Mr. Brent Bergeron is an Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs and Sustainability of Goldcorp Inc. Mr. Bergeron has 20 years of international and government relations experience in many sectors such as government software, broadcasting, telecommunications and utilities. From June 2009 until October 2010, Mr. Bergeron was employed by Harris Computer Systems Inc., the Advanced Utility Division, as Vice President of Business and Strategic Development. Prior to this position, Mr. Bergeron held progressively senior positions at various companies in Canada and Mexico where he was responsible for government relation and business development activities in Latin America, Africa, Europe and Asia. Mr. Bergeron has a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) and Master of Arts (Economics) degree from Carleton University. Mr. Bergeron was appointed Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability of the Corporation effective January 12, 2015. From September 2012 to January 2015 he served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and prior to that as Vice President, Corporate Affairs from December 2010 to September 2012.

Richard Orazietti Mr. Richard J. Orazietti is Senior Vice President, Controller of Goldcorp Inc. Mr. Orazietti joined Goldcorp on January 16, 2012 and was appointed Vice President, Internal Audit effective February 15, 2012. Prior to Goldcorp, Mr. Orazietti was Vice President of Finance at BCE Inc., Canada’s largest communications company where he led the financial management of various operating divisions including most recently, its residential services business. Prior to joining BCE Inc. in December 2004, he was Director, Operational Finance at 360networks Corp, a North American telecommunications provider, where he held several increasingly senior roles in Finance and was a key member of the management team involved in the sale of the 360networks Canadian operations to BCE Inc. He brings to the Corporation extensive experience in financial and operational management, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions and restructuring. Mr. Orazietti is Chartered Accountant in British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

Jason Attew Mr. Jason Attew serves as Senior Vice President - Corporate Development and Strategy of the Company. Mr. Attew, of British Columbia, is our Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy, a position he has held since August 15, 2016. Mr. Attew is a mining and metals banking executive with over 20 years of experience encompassing project management, corporate finance and investment banking. Mr. Attew has advised on over $20 billion of corporate transactions, raised over $17 billion in growth capital via equity and debt capital markets, and led $6 billion in equity/equity linked financings. Mr. Attew began his career as a Project Manager for a geological exploration company before embarking on a finance career in 2001. Most recently, he was a Managing Director of BMO's Global Metals & Mining team, widely regarded as the leading mining investment bank. Mr. Attew holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of British Columbia, as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Queen's University in Ontario.

Wade Bristol Mr. Wade William Bristol is Canada and US Operations of Goldcorp Inc. Mr. Bristol was appointed Vice President, Mine Improvement and Support on July 30, 2014. Prior to joining Goldcorp, Mr. Bristol served in various General Manager capacities for Newmont Mining North America including GM-Nevada Underground, GMCarlin Operations and GM-Nevada Mine Improvement. Prior to this, Mr. Bristol also served in various senior operations positions for multiple mining entities throughout the western United States. Mr. Bristol has a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering degree from Montana Tech of the University of Montana.

Joseph Dick Mr. Joseph Dennis Dick is Senior Vice President, Latin America Operations of Goldcorp Inc., since March 6, 2015. From June 2014 to March 2015, he served as the COO for Goldcorp Mexico. Mr. Dick has over 32 years of experience in the mineral sector, including operations, maintenance, engineering, supply chain and sustainability roles in both surface and underground environments. Prior to joining Goldcorp, he led the transition of the Pueblo Viejo Mine, from construction through to full production, as Pueblo Viejo General Manager from April 2011 to June 2014. Also in his 10 years with Barrick, he led the start-up of the Cortez Hills open pit and underground mines as General Manager of the combined Cortez Mines from January 2008 to March 2011; he served on the leadership team of Barrick GoldStrike as Manager of the Underground Mines from January 2006 to January 2008. Prior thereto, in his 11 years with Rio Tinto, Mr. Dick served as Maintenance Manager at Kennecott Utah Copper and led the Greens Creek redevelopment project as the mine reopened following shutdown. Mr. Dick has also served in numerous other leadership, managerial and support roles over his career. Mr. Dick received a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Montana Tech of the University of Montana in 1983.

Paul Harbidge Mr. Paul Harbidge serves as Senior Vice President - Exploration of the Company. Mr. Harbidge is our Senior Vice President, Exploration, a position he has held since August 1, 2016. Mr. Harbidge has over 20 years of mining experience. He began his career in 1993 as an exploration geologist and over time assumed a number of roles with increasing responsibility in various locations including Senegal, Mali, Ghana, Tanzania and South Africa. Earlier in his career, he worked for Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Ashanti Goldfields. Most recently, he ran the exploration function for Randgold Resources, widely regarded as one of the best value creators in the gold business. Mr. Harbidge holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Kingston University in the UK, as well as a Master of Science in Mineral Exploration and Mining Geology from Leicester University in the UK.

Mark Ruus Mr. Mark A. Ruus is Senior Vice President - Tax of Goldcorp Inc. Mr. Ruus was appointed as Vice President, Tax effective November 15, 2006, having joined Goldcorp in July 2006. On July 8, 2010, Mr. Ruus was appointed Senior Vice President, Tax. He is responsible for global tax planning, tax-related support of corporate development and finance activities and tax compliance. Before joining the Corporation, Mr. Ruus was Vice President, Taxation for Placer Dome where he played tax roles for 10 years. Prior to this he spent 14 years with Price Waterhouse (pre-merger with Coopers & Lybrand), servicing primarily international resource companies. Mr. Ruus is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.

David Stephens Mr. David Andrew Stephens is Vice President, Treasurer of the Company. Stephens joined Goldcorp in 2014, after starting his career in investment baking. He most recently worked as director, corporate development, at Goldcorp.

Anna Tudela Ms. Anna M. Tudela is Vice President - Diversity, Regulatory Affairs, Corporate Secretary of Goldcorp Inc. Prior thereto, she served as Director - Regulatory Compliance from August 2007 to May 2008, was appointed Corporate Secretary on May 2, 2007 and served as Director - Legal and Assistant Corporate Secretary from August 15, 2005 to May 2, 2007. Ms. Tudela has more than 20 years of experience in the securities and corporate finance areas. She is member of the Member of the Canadian Society of Corporate Secretaries, the Institute of Corporate Directors, the British Columbia and Yukon Chamber of Mines, Forum for Women Entrepreneur, the Rocky Mountain Mineral Foundation and a member of Women on Board. Prior to joining Goldcorp, Ms. Tudela worked in the Securities and Corporate Finance Department of Davis LLP. Ms. Tudela was Corporate Secretary of Diamond Fields Resources Inc. from 1995 to 1996 and Director, Legal and Assistant Corporate Secretary of Silver Wheaton from July 2005 to October 2007.

Rohan Athaide Mr. Rohan Athaide is Vice President - Internal Audit of the company. Mr. Athaide, of British Columbia, Canada, is our Vice President, Internal Audit, a position he has held since March 9, 2016. Mr. Athaide joined us on January 30, 2012 and over the past 4 years, has held increasingly senior leadership responsibilities. Prior to joining us, Mr. Athaide held leadership roles in the Advisory Services practice of Ernst & Young, during which he led internal audit and internal controls over financial reporting services for several multi-national corporations, while also providing consulting services in risk management, process improvement, and change management. Mr. Athaide has certifications in internal audit and risk management, and holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree specializing in economics from the University of Toronto.

Luis Canepari Mr. Luis Canepari is Vice President - Information Technology of Goldcorp Inc. Mr. Canepari was appointed as Vice President, Information Technology on February 15, 2013. As Vice President, Information Technology, Mr. Canepari leads the global information technology organization and is responsible for driving and overseeing enterprise-wide plans to further realize value from our strategic business and technology investments, particularly leveraging SAP as our strategic platform. Mr. Canepari joined Goldcorp in November 2012, serving as Director, Information Technology Applications. Before joining Goldcorp, Mr. Canepari held the position of Director of Engineering and Construction in AES Corporation based in Arlington, Virginia. Prior to that, Mr. Canepari held several information technology leadership positions at AES Corporation and Exxon Mobil Corporation. Mr. Canepari holds an MBA degree from Georgetown University, Washington, DC and a Bachelor in Science degree with a major in Systems Engineering from Universidad Metrolopolitana, Caracas, Venezuela. He is also a Certified Information Security Manager and a Certified Information Security Auditor.

Randall Chatwin Mr. Randall C. Chatwin serves as Vice President, Assistant General Counsel of the Company. Mr. Chatwin, of British Columbia, Canada, is our Vice President, Assistant General Counsel, a position he has held since February 15, 2017. Mr. Chatwin had been our Assistant General Counsel since May 2015. Prior to joining Goldcorp, he spent eleven years in private practice at the law firm of Lawson Lundell LLP practicing corporate commercial law with a specific focus on the mining industry. Mr. Chatwin has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Victoria and Juris Doctor from the University of Saskatchewan.

Christopher Cormier Mr. Christopher Cormier serves as Vice President - Reclamation & Closure of the Company. Mr. Cormier, of British Columbia, Canada, is our Vice President, Reclamation & Closure, a position he has held since February 15, 2017. Mr. Cormier had been our General Manager, Reclamation since October 31, 2014. Prior to moving into a corporate role at Goldcorp, he spent three years as Mine General Manager at Red Lake preceded by five years as Mine General Manager at the Porcupine Operations. Mr. Cormier has a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Michigan Technological University and is a registered Professional Engineer in the Province of British Columbia.

Rishi Guldu Mr. Rishi Guldu is Vice President - Operational Excellence of the Company. Mr. Guldu, of Ontario Canada, is our Vice President, Operational Excellence, a position he has held since February 17, 2016, taking on responsibility for our Operational Excellence and Supply Chain functions. Mr. Guldu had been our Director, Operational Excellence since July 2013. Prior to joining Goldcorp, he spent nine years at Barrick Gold, taking on a series of progressive positions and responsibilities, which included Business Improvement, Supply Chain and Mergers and Acquisitions. He has a proven track record in implementing systems that generate operational improvements and yield significant business results. He began his career in the automotive industry, involved with operations management. Mr. Ghuldu has a Bachelor of Technology in Manufacturing Engineering from McMaster University and an executive MBA from the Kellogg-Schulich School of Business, at Northwestern and York University.

Kim Hackney Mr. Kim Hackney is Vice President - Project Execution of Goldcorp Inc. Mr. Hackney was appointed Vice President, Project Execution on February 18, 2015. From August 2014 to February 2015 he served as Regional Project Director for Mexico. Mr. Hackney is an Engineer with more than 30 experience in mining and commercial development projects. Prior to joining Goldcorp, Mr. Hackney worked in the Project Development and Delivery Department of Newmont Mining Corporation. Mr. Hackney held a number of leadership positions, culminating in the role leading a regional portfolio of projects as the Regional Project Director of Africa from September 2011 to July 2014. Mr. Hackney was a Project Director III responsible for the development and delivery of mega projects for Newmont Mining Corporation from July 2009 to September 2011, Project Director from January 2007 to July 2009 and Project Manager, project execution from May 2004 to January 2007. Mr. Hackney was Engineering Manager for Newmont Mining Corporation in Peru from February 2001 to May 2004.

Simon Hille Mr. Simon Hille is Vice President - Technical Services of Goldcorp Inc. Mr. Hille was appointed as Vice President, Technical Services of Goldcorp on January 1, 2014. Mr. Hille is an Extractive Metallurgist with extensive experience in senior technical positions in the mining industry, with a proven track record in developing new technologies. He has held a series of progressively senior positions in both production and corporate levels at various major mining companies, including Barrick, Newcrest Mining, Western Mining Corporation and Placer Dome. Mr. Hille spent five years as the Senior Manager Metallurgy and Process for Barrick in Toronto prior to joining Goldcorp as the Director Metallurgy in 2012. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Extractive Metallurgy from the Western Australian School of Mines.

Joanne Klein Ms. Joanne Klein is Vice President - People of Goldcorp Inc. Ms. Klein was appointed as Vice President, People on January 1, 2014. Prior thereto, she served as Director, Compensation since joining Goldcorp in May 2011 until December 2013. Ms. Klein has over 16 years of experience in Human Resource specializing in compensation. She has held a series of progressively senior positions at various global organizations in Canada, the US and Europe. Prior to joining Goldcorp, Ms. Klein held the position of Director, Compensation Strategy and Design at TELUS from April 2008 to February 2011 and Vice President, Reward at Deutsche Bank AG from June 2003 to March 2008 in both London, England and New York, USA. Ms. Klein started her career with Deloitte in their International Assignments Tax practice in London, England where she successfully achieved her Association of Tax Technicians qualification. Ms. Klein also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accountancy (Honours) from Glasgow Caledonian University.

Gil Lawson Mr. Gil Lawson is Vice President - Geology and Mine Planning of Goldcorp Inc. Mr. Lawson was appointed Vice President, Geology and Mine Planning on July 30, 2014. Prior to that he served as Vice President, Operations Support, U.S. & Canada since July 2013, and served as Mine General Manager of Musselwhite Mine since June 2008. Mr. Lawson is a Professional Engineer registered in British Columbia and Ontario with 29 years of experience in the mining industry. Other senior positions held by Mr. Lawson include General Manager with DeBeers Canada Ltd. and Chief Engineer, Mining Manager and Project Manager with Placer Dome Inc. Mr. Lawson has a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) degree from McGill University.

Ann Masse Dr. Ann Masse, Ph.D. is Vice President - Health and Safety of Goldcorp Inc. Dr. Masse joined Goldcorp on August 11, 2014 as Vice President, Health and Safety. Prior to Goldcorp, Ms. Masse worked at DuPont, where over the last 23 years she held progressively responsible positions in the organization, most recently Global Safety, Health and Environment Leader – Business and Strategy and Executive Advisor to the Senior Vice President Operations. Prior to these roles, Dr. Masse was Safety, Health and Environmental Leader for the DuPont Chemicals Business. DuPont is recognized as the worldwide leader in safety and health practices and performance. Dr. Masse holds a Ph.D. in Physical Oceanography from the University of Delaware and completed her post-doctoral appointment with the Canada Centre for Inland Waters in Burlington, Ontario. Dr. Masse holds Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies from St. Michael’s College (Vermont).

David Parsons Mr. David Parsons is Vice President - Insurance of Goldcorp Inc. Prior to this appointment he was Director, Corporate Services and Financial Analysis from 2004 to 2010. He was employed by Wheaton River in 2001, serving as Controller until October 2004, and was directly involved in the acquisitions by Wheaton River and the subsequent merger with Goldcorp in 2005. Mr. Parsons holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Certified General Accountant with 30 years experience in the gold mining industry, having served in the roles of Controller, Chief Financial Officer and Director of public companies.

Bill Patterson Mr. Bill Patterson is Vice President - Global Studies of the Company. Mr. Patterson had been our Mexico Regional Study Director since 2014. Prior to joining us, he held positions in business planning, studies and project development for Newmont. Mr. Patterson is a Civil Engineer with global mining exposure in all phases of the mine life cycle including business planning, early stage studies, project engineering, permitting, construction, start-up, operations, and closure. Mr. Patterson has a strong cross-functional technical background with specific expertise in managing geographically-dispersed, cross-functional teams for the development of mega projects. He has held a series of progressively senior positions in corporate functions, studies, project execution and operations. He is a registered Professional Engineer and holds a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration.

Raman Randhawa Mr. Raman Randhawa is Vice President - Business Planning of Goldcorp Inc. Mr. Randhawa was appointed Vice President, Operations Finance on November 29, 2012. Mr. Randhawa is a Chartered Accountant with approximately fifteen years’ experience in the mining industry. He has held a series of senior financial leadership roles at Goldcorp, including Assistant Controller, Assistant Treasurer, Director of Financial Planning and Director of Finance, Canada & USA. Prior to joining Goldcorp in 2005, Mr. Randhawa worked at the international firm of Ernst & Young. Mr. Randhawa has a Bachelor of Business Administration (Finance and Accounting) from Simon Fraser University.

Lisa Wade Ms. Lisa Wade is Vice President - Environment of the Company. Ms. Wade had been Director, Environment since 2010. Ms. Wade began her career 20 years ago in 1996 working for Newmont, at the Twin Creeks Mine in Nevada and held progressively more senior positions in Nevada and California. Ms. Wade moved to Latin America where she lived and worked for nine years, first at Newmont’s Yanacocha Mine in Peru, and then for Goldcorp as a Regional Environmental Director in Central America. Ms. Wade was exposed to a wide variety of environmental and socioeconomic issues at Goldcorp’s Marlin Mine from 2005 to 2010 which were all complex in their resolution. Ms. Wade earned both her Bachelor of Science degree and Masters of Science degree in Environmental Engineering from Montana Tech in Butte, Montana.

Matthew Come Mr. Matthew Coon Come is Director of the company. He is a national and international leader and an advocate of indigenous rights. He is the former Grand Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees and the former Chairperson of the Cree Regional Authority, positions he held for over 20 years. He also served as National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations from 2000 to 2003. In recognition of his leadership in environmental stewardship, Mr. Coon Come was awarded the Goldman Prize in 1994, considered by many as the "Nobel Prize of Environmental Awards". Mr. Coon Come studied political science, economics, native studies and courses in law at bothTrentand McGill Universities. He also received honorary Doctor of Laws degrees from Trent University in 1998 and theUniversity of Torontoin 2000, in recognition for his leadership and the significance of his work. He is currently a Director of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited.

Margot Franssen Ms. Margot A. Franssen is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Franssen is founder and past-president of The Body Shop Canada (1989 to 2004). She has served on numerous boards, including the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Women’s College Hospital, and York University. Ms. Franssen is dedicated to philanthropic endeavours, with a focus on the Advancement of Women and Girls and Human Rights issues. From 2012 to 2014, she acted as Co-Chair of the National Task Force on Sex Trafficking of Canadian Girls, and for six years prior served as Board Co-Chair of Canadian Women’s Foundation. In 2011, Ms. Franssen was a founding board member of Women Moving Millions, a global charitable organization committed to encouraging large-scale investments in initiatives that advance and empower women and girls worldwide. She has twice been an invited participant in the Oxford Saïd School of Business’s Emerging Markets Symposium Series and is a frequent key note speaker in both Canada and the USA.

Clement Pelletier Mr. Clement A. Pelletier is an Independent Director of Goldcorp Inc. Mr. Pelletier currently serves as a Chief Executive Officer of Rescan Group Ltd., a Canada-based environmental consulting firm to the resource industry. He is a resource industry veteran, having served as both a mine operator and the founder of an important engineering and environmental firm over the course of an impressive career. He has received numerous awards and recognition for industry accomplishments, particularly in the area of environmental performance, and be an important addition to the Goldcorp team. he holds Bachelor of Science in Chemistry/Metallurgy, University of Saskatchewan, 1967.

P. Randy Reifel Mr. P. Randy Reifel is an Independent Director of Goldcorp Inc. Mr. Reifel is President and director of Chesapeake Gold Corp. that explores for precious metals in Mexico and Central America. Mr. Reifel was appointed to the Board in November 2006. Prior thereto, he had been a director of Glamis since June 2002 following the acquisition of Francisco Gold Corp. In 1993, Mr. Reifel founded and served as President and a director of Francisco Gold Corp. which discovered the El Sauzal gold deposit in Mexico and the Marlin gold deposit in Guatemala. Mr. Reifel holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Masters of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of British Columbia.

Charles Sartain Mr. Charlie Rex Sartain is an Independent Director of the Company., effective as of Jan. 1, 2017. Mr. Sartain is a mining engineer with over 30 years of mining experience and is fluent in Spanish. Previously, he was the chief executive officer of Xstrata's global copper business and, under his nine-year tenure, grew the business to become one of the world's leading copper producers with mining operations and projects spanning seven countries. Prior to that, Mr. Sartain had extensive operating and executive experience with MIM Holdings Ltd., including general manager at the Ravenswood gold mine and general manager at the Ernest Henry mine in Queensland, Australia, as well as president of Minera Alumbrera Ltd. in Argentina and executive general manager for Latin America. Mr. Sartain holds a bachelor of engineering degree with honours from the University of Melbourne, Australia. He is currently a member of the senate of the University of Queensland and a director and chairman of the advisory board of the Sustainable Minerals Institute at the University of Queensland. He is also a director of the Wesley Medical Research Institute and a non-executive director on the boards of Australian Securities Exchange-listed Austin Engineering Ltd. and ASX-listed ALS Ltd.

Blanca Trevia de Vega Ms. Blanca Trevia de Vega is an Independent Director of Goldcorp Inc., since February 15, 2012. Ms. Treviño is currently a President and CEO of Softtek, S.A. de C.V. (“Softtek”). Under her leadership, Softtek has become a leading information technology services company in Latin America. As President, Ms. Treviño has positioned Softtek as a key part of Mexico, opening its doors to the US as a provider of information and technology (IT) services. This shaped what is known today as Nearshore, Softtek’s trademarked delivery model, and a term widely used in the industry to define outsourcing services provided by countries within close proximity. Ms. Treviño has been a board member for several universities and non-profit organizations. she holds Bachelor in Computer Science from the Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM), 1981.