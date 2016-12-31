Scout24 AG (G24n.DE)

Name Description

Stefan Goetz Mr. Stefan Goetz has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Scout24 AG since September 4, 2015. He is Chairman of the Executive Committee at the Company. He joined Hellman & Friedman in 2007 and focuses on the business & information services, energy & industrials, and healthcare sectors. He is a Director of Securitas Direct and was formerly a Director of Associated Materials. Prior to Hellman & Friedman, he was an Executive Director in the Principal Investments Area of Goldman Sachs International in London. Previously, he worked at McKinsey & Co. in Germany. He holds a Masters in Electrical Engineering from Ecole Centrale Paris and RWTH Aachen and a MBA from Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Gregory Ellis Mr. Gregory (Greg) Ellis has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of Scout24 AG since March 2014. He is responsible for all commercial operations of the company. He has more than 20 years of international business experience within the digital media industry. He joined from REA Group (a multi-country digital classifieds platform specialized in property based in Australia) where he was Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for more than five years. Prior to joining REA Group in September 2008, he was Marketing Director for Online Services at Microsoft Asia. Previous roles included Managing Director of Online for Truvo BV, as well as Managing Director of Sensis Interactive and Group Marketing Manager for Telstra Corporation.

Patrick Healy Mr. Patrick Healy has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Scout24 AG since September 4, 2015. He is Member of the Executive Committee at the Company. He is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Hellman & Friedman. He is a member of the Investment Committee and Compensation Committee and leads Hellman & Friedman’s London office and European activities. He joined Hellman & Friedman in 1994 and is currently a Director in Securitas Direct and TeamSystem. His previous investment activities included Axel Springer, Digitas, DoubleClick, Formula One, Gartmore, Gaztransport & Technigaz, Mondrian, Nasdaq, National Information Consortium, Neverfail Bottled Water, Nielsen, PowerBar, ProSieben, Wood Mackenzie, and Young & Rubicam. Prior to Hellman & Friedman, Mr. Healy was employed at James D. Wolfensohn, incorporated in New York and Consolidated Press Holdings in Australia. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School as well as a degree from Harvard College, where he studied economics.

Christian Gisy Mr. Christian Gisy has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Scout24 AG since September 2014. He is responsible for the areas of Finance, Accounting, Tax, Controlling, Legal/Compliance, Risk Management, Purchasing & Facilities and Corporate IT. He has a broad strategic, financial and public company experience. Prior to joining Scout24, he spent eight years working for CinemaxX AG. He was Chief Financial Officer and then managed the company from 2008 onwards as Chairman of the Board. Together with his team he turned around and restructured the business becoming Germany’s most profitable cinema exhibition circuit. In earlier positions, Mr. Gisy worked as an auditor and subsequent as Director of Equity Capital Markets at WestLB Panmure and was also active as a Director of Finance for VIVA Media AG and WaveLight AG.

Thomas Schroeter Dr. Thomas Schroeter has been Senior Vice President of ImmobilienScout24 at Scout24 AG since March 1, 2017. He is responsible for the Marketing & Product Division at ImmobilienScout24. He is a Business Administration graduate. He has many years of experience of the digital economy. Most recently, Dr. Schroeter was Chief Operating Officer Germany of eBay, as well as Managing Director of ViA-Online GmbH. He was Co-Founder and Managing Director of the language portal, bab.la, which was sold to Oxford University Press in 2015. During his career, he has also worked at Clariden Leu AG in Switzerland and Boston Consulting Group in Munich.

Vicente Bosch Mr. Vicente Vento Bosch has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Scout24 AG since September 5, 2014. He is Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is the co-founder of Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners GmbH (DTCP) and a member of Deutsche Telekom’s top leadership team. He is a Member of the Board of Stroeer Media and Chairman of the Board of Strato AG, Deutsche Telekom Strategic Investments GmbH and Telekom Innovation Pool GmbH. Prior to founding DTCP, he had been the Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and a Senior Vice President at Deutsche Telekom, after having held various advisory and asset management positions at Morgan Stanley, Blackstone and Royal Capital Management. Mr. Bosch holds a degree in business administration (Lic&MBA) from ESADE Business School.

Blake Kleinman Mr. Blake Kleinman has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Scout24 AG since September 4, 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He joined Hellman & Friedman in 2001 and focuses on the software, internet & media, and financial services sectors. Additionally, he is currently a Director of TeamSystem and was formerly a Director of Gartmore, IRIS, SSP and Wood Mackenzie and was active in Hellman & Friedman’s investments in Arch Capital, Axel Springer, Mondrian, ProSieben, and Nielsen. Prior to Hellman & Friedman, Mr. Kleinman worked in the Mergers, Acquisitions and Restructurings Department at Morgan Stanley & Co. in New York. Mr. Kleinman holds a degree in economics from Harvard College.

Thorsten Langheim Mr. Thorsten Langheim has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Scout24 AG since September 4, 2015. He is an Authorized Representative of Deutsche Telekom AG (DT) and is responsible for the business development/group development division. In this function, he is in charge of mergers & acquisitions, portfolio strategy und corporate investment management. This includes the management of the subsidiaries T-Mobile US, T-Mobile Netherlands and Deutsche Funkturm as well as the 12 % stake of Deutsche Telekom in BT plc. Mr. Langheim is the Chairman of Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, the venture capital and private equity activities of DT. Between 2004 and 2009 Mr. Langheim was Managing Director Private Equity of Blackstone in London and New York, where he was mostly concerned with Blackstone’s investments in Germany. Before that, Mr. Langheim was an investment banker and a Vice President M&A at J.P. Morgan in London and an Assistant Director at WestLB in Düsseldorf between 1995 and 2004. He holds degrees in international securities, investment and banking (Master of Science) as well as European Finance and Accounting (Bachelor) from the universities of Reading, Bremen and Leeds.

David Roche Mr. David Roche has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Scout24 AG since September 4, 2015. He is currently the Executive Chairman of the UK-based financial services company goHenry, a partner in e-Travel SA, a European Online Travel Agency, and the chairman of the hospitality software firm Guestline. Between 2003 and 2014, he served in various positions at Expedia Inc. Most recently, Mr. Roche was president of Expedia Global Lodging Group, where he headed the marketing and technology businesses hotels.com and venere.com. Before joining Expedia Inc., Mr. Roche was business development director at RAW Communications. Mr. Roche received an MA in mathematics and literature from the Trinity College Dublin and an MBA from INSEAD.

Peter Schwarzenbauer Mr. Peter Schwarzenbauer has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Scout24 AG since 2017. He is Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for MINI, Rolls-Royce, BMW Motorrad, Customer Engagement and Digital Business Innovation BMW Group. Between 2008 and 2012, he was a Member of the Management Board of Audi AG. From 1994 until 2008 he held various positions at the Porsche Group, serving amongst others as Managing Director of Porsche Iberica S.A. for 6 years and President and Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Cars North America Inc. for 5 years. Mr. Schwarzenbauer has more than 30 years of management experience in the automotive sector. Mr. Schwarzenbauer studied business administration at the University of Applied Sciences Munich (Diploma in business administration).

Liliana Solomon Dr. Liliana Solomon has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Scout24 AG since September 4, 2015. She is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. She is Chief Financial Officer of Arqiva Group as of May 2016. Previously, she was Chief Financial Officer of Unify Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG. Dr. Solomon has over twenty year experience across the telecom and technology industry, having previously held senior executive roles with blue chip companies like Vodafone, Cable & Wireless and Deutsche Telekom and in private equity owned firms. She holds an MBA from INSEAD as well as a Ph.D. in Physics.