Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (GAGR.SI)

Franky Oesman Widjaja Mr. Franky Oesman Widjaja has served as Executive Non-Independent Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd since 2000. From 1996 to 2000, he was Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. He earned his Bachelors degree in Commerce from Aoyama Gakuin University, Japan in 1979. He has management and operational experience. Since 1982, he has been involved with different businesses, including pulp and paper, property, chemical, financial services and agriculture. He is a Member of the Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is President Commissioner of the Company’s Indonesian subsidiary, PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk, which is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. He is Executive Chairman of AFP Properties Limited (AFP), Vice President Commissioner of its Indonesia Stock Exchange listed property subsidiaries, PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk and PT Duta Pertiwi Tbk and Director of Bund Center Investment Ltd (BCI). He is a Member of the Boards of several subsidiaries of the Company, AFP and BCI.

Muktar Widjaja Mr. Muktar Widjaja has served as President and Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd since 2008. He was appointed as Director of the Company in 1999, the function he held until 2000 to become Vice Chairman of the Board and President for the period from 2000 to December 2006. Then, in December 2006, he was appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He obtained his Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1976 from the Concordia University, Canada. Since 1983, he has been actively involved in the management and operations of the property, financial services, agriculture, chemical and pulp and paper businesses. He is a Member of the Company’s Executive/Board Committee and Vice President Commissioner of PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk. He is Director and, since December 2006, Chief Executive Officer of AFP Properties Limited (AFP). He is President Commissioner of PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk and PT Duta Pertiwi Tbk. He is also Member of the Boards of several subsidiaries of the Company, AFP and BCI. He was Director of Bund Center Investment Ltd until May 2012.

Rafael Concepcion Mr. Rafael Buhay Concepcion, Jr., has served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Non-Independent Director of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd since January 9, 2013. Until January 9, 2013, he was Executive Director of the Company and he was first appointed as Director of the Company in August 2002. His last re-election as a Director was in 2009. He worked on regional projects and has experience in corporate and financial planning. After five years with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation, he joined PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk, and now he holds the position of Commissioner. He is Director and Chief Financial Officer of AFP Properties Limited (AFP). He is a Member of the Boards of several subsidiaries of the Company, AFP and Bund Center Investment Ltd. He was Director and the Chief Financial Officer of Sinarmas Land Limited until April 2012. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of the Philippines in 1988. In 1992, he obtained a Masters degree in Business Management from the Asian Institute of Management, Philippines with scholarship from SGV Philippines.

Frankle Widjaja Mr. Frankle (Djafar) Widjaja has served as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd since December 2006. Previously, he held the functions of Vice President and Director of the Company from 1999 to December 2006. His last re-election as a Director was in 2014. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, USA, with a degree of Bachelor of Science in 1978. Since 1979, he has been involved in the management and operations of the pulp and paper, financial services, food and agriculture and real estate businesses. He is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bund Center Investment Ltd (BCI), Director and President of AFP Properties Limited (AFP) and presently sits on the Boards of several subsidiaries of the Company, AFP and BCI. Until April 2012, he was Director of Sinarmas Land Limited.

Nien Chung Mr. Nien Chin (William) Chung has served as Non-Executive Independent Director of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd since April 25, 2017. He served as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company between December 31, 2008 and December 1, 2010. His last re-election as a Director was in 2009. He is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales since 1980. Mr. Chung is currently a Tax Partner of Kemp Chatteris Deloitte, Chartered Accountants, Mauritius, a position which he held since July 2002. Previously, he was a Tax Partner of De Chazal du Mee & Co, Chartered Accountants, Mauritius for 14 years from January 1988 to June 2002. He is currently Director of Ideas Ltd and Durable Manufacturing co. Ltd, Mauritius.

Meng Foo Mr. Foo Meng Kee has served as Non-Executive Independent Director of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd since April 25, 2017. He joined GAR’s Board of Directors in 2001. He served as Director of the Company between 2001 and February 21, 2006. His academic qualifications include MBA from the University of Dubuque, USA 1990; and Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from the Nanyang University of Singapore 1973. Prior to setting up his consulting firm M K Capital Pte Ltd in 1998, Mr. Foo was with Hitachi Zosen Singapore Ltd where he had been working since 1976. As the Managing Director of Hitachi Zosen, he led in the listing of the company on the main board of the Singapore Stock Exchange. Mr. Foo has in the past served on the Committees of the Association of Singapore Marine Industries and the Singapore Armed Forces Reservists’ Association. He is a member of GAR’s Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee (as of May 1, 2017). He also sits on the Boards of Directors of Asia Food & Properties Ltd, Lee Metal Group Ltd, Liang Huat Aluminium Ltd and Technics Group Holdings Ltd.

Kaneyalall Hawabhay Mr. Kaneyalall Hawabhay has served as Non-Executive Independent Director of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd since May 2003. His last re-election as a Director was in 2015. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He has been a Partner (Assurance and Business Advisory Services (ABAS)) of De Chazal du Mee & Co, Mauritius from 1987 to June 2002 and a Director of Multiconsult Limited from July 2002 to 2005. Presently, he is Partner (ABAS) of BDO & Co, Mauritius. He is a Member of the Company's Audit Committee.