Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd (GALK.NS)

Shri. Jayant Narayan Godbole is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Limited., since March 04, 2009. He holds B. Tech. (Hons.) from IIT, Pawai, Bombay in Chemical Engg. Certificate in Finance Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. He has 37 years of wide active experience which includes 5 years in SSI Sector as Production In-charge and 27 years in IDBI in various positions and departments such as Project Financing, Rehabilitation, Business Development etc. For 5 years, he was in Sabah, Malaysia as Advisor for a mega Pulp and Paper / timber complex ($ 0.7 Billion) and Project Coordinator for mega gas utilization project of USD 1 Billion. He was Executive Director of IDBI for 6 years during which period, he was Chairman of CDR Empowered Group, which was instrumental in preventing formation of NPA and correcting NPA in the Banking Sector. At the time of retirement, he functioned as Chairman and Managing Director of IDBI.