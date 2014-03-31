Edition:
Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd (GALK.NS)

GALK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

683.95INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.05 (+0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs677.90
Open
Rs687.90
Day's High
Rs701.90
Day's Low
Rs680.20
Volume
440,377
Avg. Vol
145,246
52-wk High
Rs728.80
52-wk Low
Rs315.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

J. Singh

2016 Chairman and Director of the Board

Sanjay Bhatt

2014 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

P. Gera

2016 Managing Director

Atanu Chakraborty

2014 Director

Anil Mukim

2016 Additional Director

Rajiv Modi

56 2014 Independent Director

Pallavi Shroff

61 2014 Independent Director

Jayant Godbole

71 2009 Independent Non-Executive Director

Rajiv Jain

2016 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

J. Singh

Sanjay Bhatt

Mr. Sanjay S. Bhatt is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., March 1, 2014.

P. Gera

Shri. P. K. Gera, IAS has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company, with effect from February 17, 2016.

Atanu Chakraborty

Shri. Atanu Chakraborty Director of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. He is also Managing Director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Anil Mukim

Rajiv Modi

Dr. Rajiv I. Modi, Ph.D. is an Independent Director of the Company. He is Chairman & Managing Director of Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Pallavi Shroff

Mrs. Pallavi S. Shroff is an Independent Director of the Company. She is Partner of M/s. Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co.

Jayant Godbole

Shri. Jayant Narayan Godbole is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Limited., since March 04, 2009. He holds B. Tech. (Hons.) from IIT, Pawai, Bombay in Chemical Engg. Certificate in Finance Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. He has 37 years of wide active experience which includes 5 years in SSI Sector as Production In-charge and 27 years in IDBI in various positions and departments such as Project Financing, Rehabilitation, Business Development etc. For 5 years, he was in Sabah, Malaysia as Advisor for a mega Pulp and Paper / timber complex ($ 0.7 Billion) and Project Coordinator for mega gas utilization project of USD 1 Billion. He was Executive Director of IDBI for 6 years during which period, he was Chairman of CDR Empowered Group, which was instrumental in preventing formation of NPA and correcting NPA in the Banking Sector. At the time of retirement, he functioned as Chairman and Managing Director of IDBI.

Rajiv Jain

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

J. Singh

--

Sanjay Bhatt

--

P. Gera

--

Atanu Chakraborty

7,471

Anil Mukim

--

Rajiv Modi

--

Pallavi Shroff

--

Jayant Godbole

--

Rajiv Jain

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

