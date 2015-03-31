Gayatri Projects Ltd (GAPR.NS)

Name Description

T. Indira Reddy Smt. T. Indira Subbarami Reddy is Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Gayatri Projects Limited. She joined the organization in the year 1995, she began her career in business with the construction of commercial complexes, theatres, etc. She was responsible for the timely completion of the prestigious twin theatres, Maheshwari 70 mm and Parameshwari 35 mm and TSR Towers, a commercial complex in Hyderabad. She is a Promoter and Non-Executive Chairperson of our Company. She has experience in sugar, power generation and building infrastructure projects. With more than twenty-five years of experience, she has made a name for the Gayatri Group in both Industrial and Residential projects, her star achievements including the prestigious twin theatres – Maheshwari - Parameshwari, which were constructed in record time, the impressive TSR Towers, and the Park Hyatt Hyderabad, a 7-Star luxury hotel. She has also initiated strategic joint ventures with big players of the construction industry like DLF Limited.

Shri. J. Brij Mohan Reddy is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Gayatri Projects Limited. He is an Engineering Graduate from Berkley University in U.S.A. He has specialized in Harbour Engineering (i.e., construction of break waters, piers, wharf walls, jetties etc.), RCC structures, Steel structures and Highway projects. He joined as Director in the Board of GPL in the year 1994.He is responsible for construction of the entire fisheries harbor at Chennai and major portion of mechanized ORE-handling project for Chennai Port Trust. He is also Director in Board of Western UP Tollway Ltd., Indore Dewas Tollways Limited., Gayatri Jhansi Roadways Ltd., Gayatri Lalitpur Roadways Ltd., Gayatri Infra Ventures Limited., Chamundeswari Builders Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Highway Holdings Pvt. Ltd.,. Considering his experience, the Board proposes to extend his appointment for further 3 years without any change in remuneration and present designation, i.e from 1st October 2015 to 30th September 2018 subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

T. V. Sandeep Reddy Shri. T. V. Sandeep Kumar Reddy is Managing Director, Executive Director of Gayatri Projects Limited. He has been associated with the company since its incorporation in 1989. Mr. T. V. Sandeep Kumar Reddy has done his Masters in Construction Engineering and Management from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, USA and also holds a Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering from Purdue University. He looks after the day-to-day affairs of the Company.

G. Siva Reddy Shri. G. Siva Kumar Reddy is Non-Independent- Non-Executive Director of Gayatri Projects Limited. He is a Post Graduate in Commerce, over the years he has gained experience in the field of civil construction, both in the execution and management areas. Under his guidance the company have completed Upper Krishna Project involving huge quantities of excavation and mass concreting.

V. Linga Moorthy Dr. V. Linga Moorthy, Ph.D. is Independent Non-Executive Director of Gayatri Projects Limited. He is a Master in Science and a Doctorate in Philosophy in the field of Chemistry from University of Calcutta. He has experience of 40 years in the fields of paper and Pulp industry and visited many countries for project work and operations. He worked with reputed pulp & paper Companies in India and abroad.