Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (GARAN.IS)

Ferit Sahenk Mr. Ferit Faik Sahenk has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since April 18, 2001. Formerly, he served as the founder and Vice President of Garanti Securities, CEO of Dogus Holding and Chairman of Dogus Otomotiv. Mr. Sahenk is a Board Member of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) of Turkey. Previously, he served as the Chairman of the Turkish-German Business Council, the Chairman of the Turkish-American Business Council, the Deputy Chairman of Turkish-United Arab Emirates Business Council and Executive Board Member of the Turkish-Greek Business Council of DEIK. Mr. Sahenk is an active member of the World Economic Forum and the Alliance of Civilizations Initiative. He serves on the Regional Executive Board of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management for Europe, Middle East, South Asia and Africa and the Middle East Centre Advisory Board of London School of Economics. Mr. Sahenk holds a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Human Resources from Boston College. Mr. Sahenk has 26 years of experience in banking and business administration.

Ali Erbil Mr. Ali Fuat Erbil has served as Member of the Board of Directors, President & CEO of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since September 2, 2015. He was Vice General Manager - Financial Institutions and Corporate Banking of the Company between February 2012 and September 2, 2015. He was Vice General Manager - Retail Banking of the Company between April 30, 1999 and February 2012. He was Head of Distribution Channels Unit of the Company between 1997 and April 30, 1999. He graduated from the Middle East Technical University (Bachelors) Department of Computer Engineering, earned his MBA from Bilkent University and his PhD in Banking and Finance from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi. After working as an executive at various private companies and banks, he joined Garanti Bank as the Senior Vice President of Distribution Channels in 1997. Mr. Erbil was appointed as the Executive Vice President on April 30, 1999 and was responsible of several areas such as Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Financial Institutions and Human Resources as an EVP. He is also the Chairman of Garanti Securities, Garanti Pension and Life, Garanti Factoring, Garanti Leasing, Garanti Payment Systems and Garanti Technology. With 24 years of experience in banking and business administration, Mr. Erbil also serves as the Board Member in the Banks Association of Turkey. He is Member of the Credit Committee of the Company.

Gokhan Erun Mr. Gokhan Erun has served as Executive Vice President, Deputy CEO Corporate Banking & Treasury of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since January 17, 2017. He previously was Vice General Manager - Human Resources, Treasury and Investment Banking at the Company from 2014 until January 17, 2017. He earned his undergraduate Bachelors degree from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi Department of Electronics and Communications and his graduate degree from the Business Administration Department of Yeditepe Universitesi. In 1994, he joined Garanti Bank’s Treasury Department, and between the years 1999-2004, he served as the Senior Vice President of the Commercial Marketing and Sales Unit. In 2004 he became the CEO of Garanti Pension and Life and on September 1, 2005, he was appointed Executive Vice President of Garanti Bank. As of September 2, 2015, Mr. Erun serves as the Deputy CEO of Garanti Bank. In addition, Mr. Erun is the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Garanti Hizmet Yonetimi A.S., Garanti Bank International N.V and Garanti Investment Trust, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at, Garanti Leasing and Garanti Factoring and Board Member of Garanti Securities. With 22 years of experience in banking and business administration, Erun’s areas of responsibility are Corporate Banking Coordination, Treasury, Treasury Marketing & Financial Solutions, Derivatives, Cash Management and Transaction Banking.

Suleyman Sozen Mr. Suleyman Sozen has served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since July 8, 2003. He is a graduate of Ankara Universitesi (Bachelors) Faculty of Political Sciences and has worked as a Chief Auditor at the Ministry of Finance and the Under-secretariat of Treasury. Since 1981, he has held various positions in the private sector, mainly in financial institutions. Having served on the Board of Directors of the Company since 1997, Mr. Sozen was appointed as the Vice Chairman on July 8, 2003. Mr. Sozen holds a Certified Public Accountant license and within Garanti Bank’s subsidiaries he also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at GarantiBank Moscow. Mr. Sozen also serves as the Board Member of Gurel Ilac and Gorus YMM and holds Chairman of the Board and Vice Chairman responsibilities in various other affiliates of Dogus Holding. Mr. Sozen has 34 years of experience in banking and business administration.

Aydin Guler Mr. Aydin Guler has served as Executive Vice President, Finance & Accounting of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since December 21, 2015. He graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi Department of Mechanical Engineering and joined Garanti Bank Fund Management Department in 1990. After working at different Head Office departments for 10 years, in 2000 he was appointed Senior Vice President responsible for Risk Management and Management Reporting. Between the years 2001-2013, Mr. Guler served as the Senior Vice President responsible for Financial Planning & Analysis and was appointed as Coordinator in 2013. On December 21, 2015, Mr. Guler was appointed as the Executive Vice President in charge of Finance and Accounting and he is furthermore a Board Member of Garanti Bank Pension and Provident Fund Foundation. With 26 years of experience in banking and business administration, Mr. Guler’s areas of responsibility are Assets & Liabilities Management, Financial Planning and Analysis, Cost Management and Efficiency, Investor Relations, General Accounting, Consolidation and International Accounting, Tax Operations Management and BBVA Finance Coordination.

Halil Erel Mr. Halil Husnu Erel has served as Executive Vice President, Technology, Operations, Central Marketing & Business Development of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since June 16, 1997. He was General Manager - Garanti Teknoloji within the Company between 1994 and June 16, 1997. He graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi Department of Electronics and Communications Engineering and served as an executive at various private companies and banks. In 1994, he joined Garanti Technology as General Manager. On June 16, 1997, he was appointed to his current position. Mr. Erel is a Board Member of Garanti Payment Systems and the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Garanti Technology. With 41 years of experience in banking and business administration, Mr. Erel’s areas of responsibility are Organization and Process Development, Customer Analytics, Innovation and Product Development , Anti-Fraud Monitoring, Abacus Operations Center and Garanti Bank Technology Center.

Betul Dildar Edin Ms. Betul Ebru Dildar Edin has served as Executive Vice President, Project Finance of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since November 25, 2009. She graduated from Bogazici Universitesi Department of Civil Engineering and started her career in 1993. She joined the Corporate Banking Department at Garanti Bank in 1997. In 1999, she took part in the establishment of the Project Finance Department. After leading the department for 6 years as Senior Vice President, Edin became Project and Acquisition Finance Coordinator in 2006 and was appointed to her current position on November 25, 2009. A member of the Sustainability Committee since 2010, Ms. Edin also took responsibility of the coordination of the Sustainability Team, which was established in 2012 to implement the decisions of the aforementioned Sustainability Committee. Furthermore, Ms. Edin is the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sustainable Development Association and UN Global Compact Local Network. She is also a Board Member of Teachers Academy Foundation. With 22 years of experience in banking and business administration, Ms. Edin’s areas of responsibility are Project Finance and Sustainability.

Ali Temel Mr. Ali Temel has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Risk Officer of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since February 3, 2016. He was Chief Credit Risk Officer of the Company between December 10, 2015 and February 3, 2016. He was Vice General Manager - Credits of the Company between October 21, 1999 and 2012. He was Head of Cash Management Unit of the Company between 1997 and October 21, 1999. Ali Temel earned his undergraduate degree from Bogazici Universitesi Department of Electric-Electronic Engineering and started his carrier in banking in 1990 at a private bank. Mr. Temel joined Garanti Bank in 1997 and after working as the Senior Vice President in charge of Cash Management and Commercial Banking departments, he served as the Executive Vice President responsible of Commercial Banking between 1999-2001 and as the Executive Vice President responsible of Loans between 2001-2012. On December 10, 2015, Mr. Temel was appointed as the Chief Credit Risk Officer. With 26 years of experience in banking and business administration, Mr. Temel’s areas of responsibility are Wholesale Risk, Retail Risk, Risk Planning, Monitoring and Reporting; Risk Analytics, Technology and Innovation; Regional Loans Coordination.

Avni Duren Mr. Avni Aydin Duren has served as Executive Vice President, Legal Services of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since February 1, 2009. He graduated from the Faculty of Law at Istanbul Universitesi and earned his graduate degree on International Law from the American University, Washington College of Law. After serving as an associate, partner and managing partner for over 18 years at international private law firms in New York, London and Istanbul, Mr. Duren joined Garanti Bank on February 1, 2009 as Executive Vice President in charge of Legal Services. Furthermore, Mr. Duren is a Board Member of Garanti Payment Systems, Teachers Academy Foundation, Garanti Mortgage and Vice President of Garanti Bank Pension and Provident Fund Foundation. Since June 2015 Mr. Duren is also serves as the Corporate Secretary of the Bank. With 22 years of experience in banking and business administration, Mr. Duren’s areas of responsibility are Legal Advisory Services, Legal Collections, Litigation, Garanti Payment Systems Legal Services and Legal Operations.

Osman Tuzun Mr. Osman Tuzun has served as Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Support Services of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since August 19, 2015. Osman Tuzun graduated from the Middle East Technical University with a B.S. in Computer Engineering and earned his MBA from Bilkent University. He started his banking career in 1992 and served in various branches and head office departments for 7 years. He joined Garanti Bank in 1999 as the Senior Vice President responsible for Branchless Banking. Between the years 2000-2005, he served as the Senior Vice President of Retail Banking. During 2005-2008, he was the CEO of a private sector company. In 2008, Mr. Tuzun returned to Garanti as the Coordinator responsible for Human Resources and on August 19, 2015 he was appointed to his current post. Mr. Tuzun is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Garanti Bank Retirement and Provident Fund Foundation. With 24 years of experience in banking and business administration, Mr. Tuzun’s areas of responsibility are Human Resources, Learning and Development, Construction and Premises, Purchasing.

Mahmut Akten Mr. Mahmut Akten has served as Executive Vice President, Retail Banking of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since January 1, 2017. With an undergraduate degree from Bogazici Universitsi in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and graduate degree in Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University, Mahmut Akten started his career in 1999 in the USA. After having served in various positions in the Finance and Treasury departments of a global construction materials company, he joined a global management consulting firm in 2006. Between the years 2006-2012, after having worked in Boston and Istanbul offices and lastly as an Associate Partner, he joined Garanti Bank on July 1, 2012 as the Senior Vice President responsible for Mass Retail Banking Marketing. As of January 1, 2017, Akten was appointed Executive Vice President responsible for Retail Banking and is a Board Member of Garanti Technology. With 17 years of experience in banking and business administration, Akten’s areas of responsibility are Retail Banking Marketing, Mass Retail Banking Marketing and Affluent Banking Marketing.

Didem Baser Ms. Didem Dincer Baser has served as Executive Vice President, Digital Banking of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since January 17, 2017. She served as Vice General Manager - Digital Banking of the Company between March 20, 2012 and January 17, 2017. She graduated from Bogazici Universitesi Department of Civil Engineering and earned her graduate degree (Masters degree in Engineering) from University of California, Berkeley College of Engineering. She started her career in 1995. Before joining Garanti Bank, she worked for a global management consulting firm for 7 years and lastly as an Associate Partner. Ms. Baser joined Garanti Bank in 2005 and worked as the Coordinator of Retail Banking Business Line during her first 7 years. Ms. Baser was appointed to her current position in 2012 and is also a Board Member of Garanti Payment Systems, Garanti Pension and Life and Garanti Technology. With 21 years of experience in banking and business administration, Ms. Baser’s areas of responsibility are Digital Channels, Corporate Brand Management and Marketing Communications, Customer Experience and Satisfaction, Insurance and Pension Coordination and Call Center.

Recep Bastug Mr. Recep Bastug has served as Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since January 1, 2013. He graduated from Cukurova Universitesi Faculty of Economics. He joined Garanti Internal Audit Board in 1989. He worked as the Corporate Branch Manager between the years 1995 and 1999 and as the Commercial Regional Manager between the years 1999 and 2004. He was appointed Commercial Banking Coordinator in 2004. He is a Board Member of GarantiBank Moscow, Garanti Leasing and Garanti Fleet. With 26 years of experience in banking and business administration, his areas of responsibility are Commercial Banking Istanbul and Ankara Marketing, Commercial Banking Anatolian Marketing, Consumer Finance and Domestic & Overseas Subsidiaries Coordination.

Cemal Onaran Mr. Cemal Onaran has served as Executive Vice President, SME Banking of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since January 1, 2017. Cemal Onaran graduated from Middle East Technical University with a B.S. in Public Administration and started his career as Assistant Auditor in Garanti Bank at the Audit Committee in the same year. Between years 2000-2007, he worked as the Regional Manager in various regions of Garanti Bank in Istanbul. After the establishment of Garanti Mortgage in October 2007, he was appointed General Manager of Garanti Mortgage. After having served as the General Manager of Garanti Pension & Life since August 1, 2012, Onaran was appointed Executive Vice President of Garanti Bank in charge of SME Banking on January 1, 2017. Onaran has 26 years of experience in banking and business administration,

Handan Saygin Ms. Handan Saygin serves as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Contact of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. She also serves as Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company.

Inigo Echebarria Garate Mr. Inigo Echebarria Garate has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since March 31, 2016. He earned his BS in Business Management and Economics from University of the Basque Country School of Business and Economics and his MBA from Universidad de Deusto. He started his banking career at Banco Vizcaya's branch network in 1983. Between the years 1984 and 1989 he worked as the Local Business Management Controller, and from 1989 to 1990 he worked in the Retail Banking Marketing Department of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya (BBV). In 1990 he rejoined BBV’s Management Control Unit. In 1994, he was appointed as the Banking Control Director. Between the years 1995 and 2001, Echebarria worked as the Management Information System Director of BBV’s Finance department. From 2001 to 2005 he was responsible of Analysis and Business Development at America Corporate Banking Unit of BBVA, and in 2006 he was appointed as the Business Analysis Director of the Wholesale Banking Unit. In 2007, Echebarria was appointed Strategy and Finance Director of BBVA South America. In 2011 he became the Planning, Reporting and Management Control Director of BBVA. On November 1, 2015, he became the Global Accounting and Information Management Relationship Director of BBVA. He has 33 years of experience in banking and business administration.

Maria Goiri Lartitegui Ms. Maria Isabel Goiri Lartitegui has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since July 27, 2015. She earned her BA with First Class Honors degree in Management from Birkbeck, University of London and MSc in Business Administration from Imperial College, London. She began her career as an analyst and fund manager at Schroder Investment Management (London), one of the largest UK asset managers. In Joining BBVA Asset Management as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Ms. Goiri also served as a Board Member. In 2003, she was appointed as BBVA Head of Investor Relations, reporting to Group CFO. In January 2008, she became the CFO of BBVA Compass, the USA subsidiary of BBVA. In April 2011, Goiri was appointed as the Director of Corporate Risk Management at Head Office Risk Unit. She was appointed as Global Risk Management - Turkey Director in July 2015. Ms. Goiri has 26 years of experience in banking and business administration. She is Member of the Credit Committee of the Company.

Sait Ozen Mr. Sait Ergun Ozen has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since September 2, 2015. He was General Manager, Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between May 14, 2003 and September 2, 2015, and served as General Manager of the Company between April 1, 2000 and May 14, 2003. He earned his BA in Economics from State University of New York and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. He started his banking carrier in Treasury department in 1987 before joining Garanti in 1992 and served as the President and CEO at Garanti Bank between April 1, 2000 and September 2, 2015. Since April 1, 2000 he is a Board Member of Garanti Bank. Mr. Ozen is also a Board Member at Garanti Securities, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at GarantiBank Moscow and the Chairman of the Board of Directors at GarantiBank S.A. (Romania). In addition, Mr. Ozen serves as the Board Member of the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) and Turkish Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association (TUSIAD) and since 2010 as the Board Member of the Trustees of Turkish Education Association. Mr. Ozen has 29 years of experience in banking and business administration. He is Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Mr. Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since October 2, 2014. He holds undergraduate degrees from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE in both Law and Economics and Business. Mr. Saenz de Tejada joined BBVA in 1992 and is currently the CFO at BBVA Group. He has been serving as the Board Member of Garanti Bank since October 2, 2014. He has 23 years of experience in banking and business administration. He is Member of the Credit Committee of the Company.

Muammer Sezgin Dr. Muammer Cuneyt Sezgin has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since June 30, 2004. He received his undergraduate degree (BA) from Middle East Technical University Department of Business Administration, his MBA from Western Michigan University and his Ph.D. from Istanbul Universitesi Faculty of Economics. He served in executive positions at several private banks and in 2001, Mr. Sezgin joined Garanti Bank. He is a Board Member and the Chairman of Sustainability Committee at Garanti Bank. In addition, Mr. Sezgin is a Board Member at Garanti Bank S.A. (Romania), Garanti Pension and Life, Garanti Securities and Corporate Volunteer Association Turkey. Mr. Sezgin has 28 years of experience in banking and business administration.

Javier Bernal Dionis Mr. Javier Bernal Dionis has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since July 27, 2015. He earned his Law Degree from Universitat de Barcelona (Spain), and his MBA from IESE Business School, Universidad de Navarra (Spain). He joined BBVA in 1996, after working in Barna Consulting Group (Barcelona) as Partner and in Promarsa (New York, USA) as a General Manager. Until 1999, he was the Segment Manager of Retail Banking (Spain) at BBVA. During the period from 2000 to 2003, he was the founder of an external internet portal outside of BBVA. For the last 12 years, he has been working in different areas at BBVA. Between 2004 and 2005, he was the Head of Innovation and Business Development, reporting to the CEO. Between 2006 and 2010, he was the Head of Business Development Spain & Portugal. Between 2011-2014, he was the Head of Commercial & Retail Banking under Global Retail and Business Banking and from 2014 to 2015, he served as the Head of Business Alignment of BBVA and Garanti. He has been a member of the BBVA Group Executive Committee between years 2006 and 2010 and Spanish and Portugal Executive Committee between 2010 and 2011. He has been serving as a Board Member of Garanti Bank since July 27, 2015 and he is also serving as a Board Member at Garanti Pension and Life, GarantiBank Moscow, Garanti Bank S.A. (Romania), Garanti Leasing, Garanti Securities and Garanti Payment Systems. Mr. Bernal has 26 years of experience in banking and business administration and he is responsible of BBVA-Garanti coordination. He is Member of the Credit Committee, Member of the Audit Committee (as of March 31, 2016), and Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company.

Jorge Saenz-Azcunaga Carranza Mr. Jorge Saenz-Azcunaga Carranza has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Turkey Garanti Bank Inc. since March 31, 2016. He earned his BS in Business Administration from Universidad de Deusto. He has developed his entire career in BBVA starting as Research Analyst. He then worked as Corporate Strategist, Head of CEO Office, Business Development (Commercial & Institutional Banking in Spain), Head of Strategy (Wholesale Banking & Asset Management), Head of Strategy and Planning (Spain & Portugal) and between years 2013 and 2015 as Regional Manager for the North of Spain. As of 2015, he serves as the Head of Business Monitoring Spain, USA and Turkey, Member of the Board of Directors of BBVA Compass in the US. Mr. Saenz-Azcunaga has 22 years of experience in banking and business administration. He is Member of the Audit Committee (as of March 31, 2016), Member of the Corporate Governance Committee, and Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company.