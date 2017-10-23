Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC)

Name Description

Isidro Faine Casas Mr. Isidro Faine Casas serves as Chairman of the Board of Bodegas Riojanas, S.A. since September 21, 2016. He also serves as Vice President of European Savings Banks Group (ESBG) and Vice President of World Savings Banks Institute (WSBI). He is also President of the Spanish Confederation of Directors Executives (CEDE), the Spanish Chapter of the Club of Rome and the Financial Circle.

Rafael Villaseca Marco Mr. Rafael Villaseca Marco serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. He joined the Company's Board in April 20, 2005. He has previously been a director of Enagas, General Managing Director of Grupo Panrico, Chairman of Tuneles y Accesos de Barcelona, S.A. (TABASA), Tunel del Cadi, S.A.C., Gestion de Infraestructuras, S.A., Grupo INISEL (now Grupo INDRA); Managing Director of Nueva Montana Quijano, S.A., Director of Gas Natural and Amper, S.A., and Chief Executive Officer of Union Fenosa. He has also been Chairman of IESE's alumni association. He is Chief Executive Officer of Gas Natural Fenosa, Board Member of Gas Natural Aprovisionamientos SDG SA and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Board of Repsol-Gas Natural LNG SL. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering specializing in Industrial Organization from Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad de Navarra’s IESE business school.

William Alan Woodburn Mr. William Alan Woodburn serves as Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since September 21, 2016. He served as Executive Vice President and member of the Office of the CEO in GE Capital. He collaborated on the Boards 2000 and 2001 from GE Capital. He spent 23 years at GE where he served as President and CEO of GE Infraestructure. During his tenure at GE he oversaw several key acquisitions, such as those that led to the entry of GE and expansion in the business of water technology.

Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Mr. Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel serves as First Vice Chairman of the Board of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since September 21, 2016. He worked for the Mondragon Group between 1989 and 1991 as Industrial Developer. In addition, he served as Manager of the Marketing and External Relations Department of INASMET from 1991 till 1994. In June 1994, he was elected Euro-Deputy to the European Parliament, a post that he held until his appointment on January 7, 1999 as Regional Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism of the Regional Government of the Basque Country. As Regional Minister of Industry, he was President of the Basque Energy Entity (EVE), President of the Society for Industrial Promotion and Reconversion (SPRI) and Spokesman for the Basque Regional Government. In January 2004, he was elected Chairman of the Executive Committee of EAJ-PNV. In 2007, he announced his decision not to stand for re-election and ended his career in politics. He moved to the United States, where he stayed until June 2008 spending the year working as a visiting researcher at the Harvard Kennedy School. In 2006, he was awarded the Creu de Sant Jordi (St. George Cross), by the Generalitat de Cataluna. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree and a degree in Chemistry, both from the University of the Basque Country. He graduated from the Faculty of Chemical Sciences in San Sebastian. He received the End of Degree Extraordinary Prize. He specialized in Polymers.

Carlos Alvarez Fernandez Mr. Carlos Javier Alvarez Fernandez serves as Chief Financial and Economic Officer of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since 2005. Before that, he served as Corporate Manager for Planning of the Company. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Gas Natural BAN SA. He began his professional career with Arthur Andersen (now Deloitte) where he worked as Auditor, Manager and Director. His career with the Gas Natural Fenosa began in February 1999, as Director of Accounts and Administration. He holds a degree in Business and Economic Sciences from Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, and studied General Management at IESE Business School, University of Navarra.

Manuel Garcia Cobaleda Mr. Manuel Garcia Cobaleda serves as General Director of Legal Affairs, Secretary of the Board of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. In addition, he has been General Counsel of Grupo Gas Natural Fenosa. He became a Government Attorney in 1994 and in 2001 studied IESE's Management Development program. He was Head of the State Legal Services in Zamora, Leon and Madrid between 1994 and 1998 and from 1998 to 1999, he was Adviser to the Minister of the Environment. In 1999, he joined Grupo Gas Natural Fenosa as Manager of Legal Services for Marketing. In July 2005, he was appointed Manager of the Group's Legal Services and in October 2010, was appointed Secretary to Grupo Gas Natural Fenosa’s Board of Directors. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and obtained a Year Achievements award for 1990/1991 and the Student Award from the same University in the Social Science Faculty in 1992.

Sergio Aranda Moreno Mr. Sergio Aranda Moreno serves as General Director of Latin America Area of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. He began his professional career in 1982 with Catalana de Gas, as a Technician in the company's control centre. After working in a number of areas, in 1989 he was appointed Commercial Director of Catalana de Gas in Catalonia, and Director of Gas Natural Catalonia. From 1998 to 2003, he was President of Gas Natural Mexico and on his return to Spain was appointed Director of Expansion in Gas Natural Spain. In 2005, he was appointed Managing Director of Liberalised Retail Business for Spain. He holds a degree in Industrial Chemical Engineering from the Universidad Politecnica de Barcelona and studied Business Management.

Antonio Basolas Tena Mr. Antonio Basolas Tena serves as General Director of Strategy and Development of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. He began his professional career in 1990 at Arthur Andersen (now Deloitte). In 1994 he joined Caixa Holding, where he acted as Controller, then moved on to companies in the La Caixa Group (General Manager of Serviticket SA, Investments Manager at CaixaNet Factory and Corporate Chief Financial Manager of e-La Caixa SA) and Manager of the Utilities Group in Caixa Holding SA. In 2005, he joined the group as Head of Deputy Management for the Chief Executive Officer. He holds a degree in Economics and Business and a Bachelors degree in Economics.

Jose Maria Egea Krauel Mr. Jose Maria Egea Krauel serves as General Director of Energy Planning of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since May 19, 2009. Previously, he served as General Director of Gas Management since 2005 and before that, as Corporate Manager of Planning within the Company since 2002. He began his professional career in Espanola de Zinc, a post that he combined with teaching responsibilities, and also worked at UNIGAS. In 1991, he began his career in the Company, working initially in Investee Companies Management. He later joined Planning and Control Management, first as Planning and Research Manager, then as Manager of Research, International Planning and Other Business. He has been Managing Director of Gas Management since May 2005. He holds a degree in Chemistry, specializing in Industrial Chemistry, from the Universidad de Murcia, and a Masters degree in Business Management from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE.

Manuel Fernandez Alvarez Mr. Manuel Fernandez Alvarez serves as General Director of Wholesale Energy Business of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. He has held this post since May 2005. He has worked for Red Electrica de Espana and for the Ministry of Industry and Energy, in the areas of Planning and of Regulation of the electricity and gas systems. He has acted as consultant to the European Union on the restructuring of the energy sectors of the countries of Eastern Europe. He joined Gas Natural Fenosa in 1994. He holds a Bachelors degree in Mining Engineering from the Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, and a Masters degree in Management from Instituto de Empresa in Madrid.

Jordi Garcia Tabernero Mr. Jordi Garcia Tabernero serves as General Director of Communications and Institutional Relations of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since 2009. He joined the Company in 2004. He has been President of the Communication Committee of the Spanish Gas Association (Sedigas) and Member of the Communication Committee of the European Association of Gas Industries (Eurogas), as well as Member of the Committee of Communications Departments of the Catalan Association of Journalists. He has also acted as President of the Association of Communications Managers in Catalonia. He has previously held a variety of posts in regional and municipal local government as well as in the media, in television, radio and press. He also has experience as a consultant in business communication. He has completed the Senior Management Program (PADE) at IESE Business School, as well as Business Communications Program at IESE-Universidad de Navarra. He holds a Bachelors degree in Information Sciences from the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona and a Masters degree in Public Administration from ESADE Business School.

Daniel Lopez Jorda Mr. Daniel Lopez Jorda serves as General Director of Retail Energy Business of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since September 2010. He joined Gas Natural Fenosa in 1982, holding various posts in Spain, among them the Industrial Customers Manager and Representative for South Catalonia. In 1998 he moved to Mexico, where he occupied the post of Director of the Division of Large Clients. Subsequently, in 2002 he was appointed Country Manager for Brazil, and in 2007, Country Manager for Italy. He has carried out the job of Director of Gas Distribution since September, 2009. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Higher School of Technical Engineering (Terrassa) of the Universidad Politecnica de Barcelona and studied Business Management.

Antoni Peris Mingot Mr. Antoni Peris Mingot serves as General Director of Regulated Business of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since November 2006. He joined the Group in 1984 and held various management posts in Catalana de Gas until 1992, when he moved to Argentina to take up the position of Technical Director of Gas Natural BAN, going on to become General Manager. He was appointed Country Manager of the Group's companies in Colombia and Argentina, and in 2005 returned to Spain to be General Manager of Transport and Distribution in Spain. In February 2007, he was appointed President of the Spanish Gas Association, Sedigas. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering at the Universidad Politecnica de Barcelona and also took up IESE's Senior Management Program.

Enrique Alcantara-Garcia Irazoqui Mr. Enrique Alcantara-Garcia Irazoqui serves as Director of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since June 27, 1991. He acted as Spanish State Attorney. He served as First Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Caja de Ahorros de Barcelona from 1978 to 1990, Delegate of the Government in Barcelona Port Authority, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of la Caixa from 1991 to 2003, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tunel del Cadi, Titulos Barcelona SA, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saba and Abertis and Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Herrero and of other companies. He has also acted as Secretary of the Fundacion para la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, and Member of its Advisory Board and Standing Committee.

Marcelino Armenter Vidal Mr. Marcelino Armenter Vidal serves as Director of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since September 21, 2016. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Caixabank SA, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Cajasol Inversiones de Capital SCR, Caixa Capital Risc SGECR SA, Caixa Capital Pyme Innovacion SCR, Caixa Capital Micro SCR, Caixa Capital Biomed SCR and Caixa Capital Semilla SCR, among others. He also acts as Administrator at Caixa Emprendedor XXI SA, as well as Deputy CEO of Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (La Caixa). He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from ESADE in 1979.

Mario Armero Montes Mr. Mario Armero Montes serves as Director of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since September 21, 2016. In addition, he has been Chairman of Grupo Ezentis SA, as well as Chief Executive Officer of Corporacion Llorente. In 2005, he was appointed by the Association of Managers and Executives (AED), Best Executive of the Year. Until December 2006, he was president of American Business Council, American Business Council in Spain, consisting of American companies in Spain. Between 2008 and 2010 was CEO of Corporacion Llorente (Spanish group dedicated to infrastructure) and in 2010 joined as President and CEO of EZENTIS Spanish Group, a company listed on the stock market with a presence in 15 countries in Latin America in the area of technology, telecommunications and infrastructure.

Alejandro Garcia-Bragado Dalmau Mr. Alejandro Garcia-Bragado Dalmau serves as Director of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since September 21, 2016. After becoming State Attorney in 1974, he worked in Castellon de la Plana before moving to Barcelona by the end of 1975. In 1984, he worked as Barcelona Stock Exchange’s legal advisor and in 1989, was appointed as Secretary of the Board of Directors. In 1994, he left the Barcelona Stock Exchange to concentrate on his legal profession and to provide legal advice to la Caixa. In 1995, he was appointed as Alternate Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors, Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors of la Caixa in 2003 and General Secretary of la Caixa in 2004. He has also been Secretary of the Board of Directors of La Maquinista Terrestre y Maritima, SA, Intelhorce, Hilaturas Gossipyum, Abertis Infraestructuras SA and Inmobiliaria Colonial SA. Currently, he acts as Secretary of the Board of Directors of Sociedad General de Aguas de Barcelona SA and Secretary to the Board of Trustees of la Caixa Foundation. In addition, he is Non-Member Alternate Secretary of HISUSA. He graduated in Law from Univesitat de Barcelona.

Miguel Martinez San Martin Mr. Miguel Martinez San Martin serves as Director of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since September 21, 2016. In 1993, he was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Repsol Petroleo and Repsol Comercial. He was also President of Campsared, Managing Director of the Service Station Network in Europe and Director of Corporate Management Planning and Development at Repsol. In 2007, he was appointed Managing Director of Operations at Repsol and, as from 2011, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Corporate Development.

Rajaram Rao Mr. Rajaram Rao serves as Director of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since September 21, 2016. He worked in the sales team shares of Kotak Securities Asia (then a subsidiary of Goldman Sachs) in Mumbai, India. He was a member of the finance team project within Barclays Capital in London, later served as director at Credit Suisse before joining GDP in 2006, where he held the investment in Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos SA, East Indian Petroleum Limited, gas Natural Fenosa, Gode Wind 1 Investor Holding GmbH, Yield Saeta, SA / Bow Power, S.L. and Transitgas AG.

Luis Suarez de Lezo Mantilla Mr. Luis Suarez de Lezo Mantilla serves as Director of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since April 20, 2010. He also serves as Board Member of YPF SA and Repsol-Gas Natural LNG SL and Secretary Board Member of Repsol YPF SA. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad de Barcelona and also a degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Ramon Adell Ramon Mr. Ramon Adell Ramon serves as Independent Director of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since June 18, 2010. He has participated in the Counsel Committees of Atos Origin, Electrodomesticos Taurus, Intermas Nets and EOS RISQ. Previously, he worked for Price Waterhouse, and held several management roles at Group Menarini, where later he cooperated in the development of future markets and options in Spain. He is Professor of Economy, Finance and Accounting at Universidad de Barcelona, as well as Professor at various national and international universities. He is a Doctor Cum Laude in Corporate and Economic Sciences, he holds a degree in Law from Universidad de Barcelona, and he is also an Auditor-Chartered Accountant and Financial Analyst.

Xabier Anoveros Trias de Bes Mr. Xabier Anoveros Trias de Bes serves as Independent Director of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since April 20, 2012. He has been Professor of Commercial Law at the Faculty of Law of the University of Barcelona (1989), Professor of the Masters of Bankruptcy Law and Liability Companies of the Bar Association of Barcelona and Financial Sectors of the Faculty of Law of the University of Barcelona. He holds a Doctorate degree in Law. He is an Attorney.

Francisco Belil Creixell Mr. Francisco Belil Creixell serves as Independent Director of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since September 21, 2016. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of GAS NATURAL SDG, S.A. He has also been President of the German Chamber of Commerce for Spain and the Spanish Federation of Chemical Industry.

Benita Maria Ferrero-Waldner Ms. Benita Maria Ferrero-Waldner serves as Independent Director of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since September 21, 2016. She subsequently held the embassies of Madrid, Dakar and Paris, the office of Chief of Protocol of the United Nations Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali, becoming Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, then Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria and President of the organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. In 2004 she was a candidate for President of the Republic of Austria, by the Popular Party. Between 2004 and 2009 she was Commissioner of Foreign Affairs and European Neighbourhood Policy and November 2009 to March 2010 Trade Commissioner of the European Commission. It has many international awards and has published numerous articles, essays and books. She is part of the Business School Advisory Board IESE Barcelona and Madrid Deusto Business School Board.

Cristina Garmendia Mendizabal Ms. Cristina Garmendia Mendizabal serves as Independent Director of Gas Natural SDG, S.A. since September 21, 2016. She is Partner and Founder of Ysios Capital Partners (2008 and 2012-present) and she founded SCIENCE & INNOVATION OFFICE LINK (SILO) (2012 - present). She is Member of the Board of Directors of the several companies, including Everis (2012 - present), Seguros Pelayo (2012 - present) y Corporacion Financiera Alba (2012 - present) and President of Grupo Genetrix (2001 - 2008, 2012 - present). In addition, she is Member of the Advisory Council ISS World (2014 - present) of Broseta Lawyers (2012 - present), the Professional Council of ESADE Business School (2012 - present) and the Advisory Boards of the Foundation for Women in Africa (2013 - present), among others. She was Minister of Science and Innovation of Spain from April 2008 to December 2011. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences with a specialization in Genetics and has completed a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Molecular Biology at Centro de Biologia Molecular Severo Ochoa. She holds Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).