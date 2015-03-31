Gati Ltd (GATI.NS)

Name Description

Krishan Chugh Mr. K.L. Chugh is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Gati Limited. He is Mechanical Engineer from Delhi University had been the Chairman of ITC Group from November 1991 to December 1995. On his retirement he was honored with the title of Chairman Emeritus - ITC. He has 46 years of experience in creating projects and managing enterprises. Mr. Chugh set up the ITC Bhadrachalam Paperboards Limited in Tribal Area of Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Chugh re-engineered ITC to develop as India’s Multinational. His current interests are energy, renewable energy, education and health. His other Directorships include Sandhar Technologies Ltd., Spice Mobile Ltd., Spice BPO Services Ltd., Bharat BPO Services Ltd.

Mahendra Agarwal Mr. Mahendra Kumar Agarwal is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Gati Limited. He is on the Board of the Company since 1995. He is Bachelor of Engineering (Mech) from Bangalore University and MBA from USA. Mr. Mahendra Agarwal is associated with Transport and Express Cargo Industry for about 33 years. He is on the board of TCI Finance Ltd., and TCI Industries Ltd. He is also member of Remuneration Committee of TCI Finance Ltd. Mr.Mahendra Agarwal is the Founder & CEO of Gati Ltd. - India's leader in Express Distribution and Supply Chain Solutions. He pioneered the concept of organized logistics in India by establishing Gati in 1989. His foresight has been instrumental in the company's exponential growth - by venturing into global markets and diversifying into varied domains. Mr. Agarwal is also a Co-Chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh CEO Forum, Managing Committee Member of Express Industry Council of India, member of CII-AP State Council & CII AP Logistics Panel, IMA's CEO Forum, CEO Clubs (India Chapter) and FICCI's Civil Aviation Committee. In Singapore, he is a Board member of Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SICCI) and Charter Member of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE).

Sanjeev Jain Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jain is Finance Director, Executive Director of Gati Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds Master’s Degree in Commerce from DAV College, Dehradun. Mr. Sanjeev Jain has over 25 years experience in finance and accounting, audit, merger and acquisitions, business restructuring and transformation, and has served in a number of key financial positions across industry and business verticals ranging from telecom, logistics and fertilizers. Prior to joining the Company, he was CFO of AFL- FedEx Limited from September 2007 to June 2011, and Global Head- Management Assurance services at Tata Communication Limited.

Sheela Bhide Dr. Sheela Bhide serves as Independent Director of the Company. She has over 36 years of experience as a civil servant and has served in various government bodies and ministries such as Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organization, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India (GoI), Special Secretary and Financial Advisor in Ministry of External Affairs (GoI), Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in Ministry of Defence (GoI), Joint Secretary in Ministry of Corporate Affairs (GoI), Principal Secretary Finance, Government of Andhra Pradesh and Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Andhra Pradesh. She holds Doctorate in International Trade from the Institute of International Studies, Geneva and a Master’s degree in Economics from George Mason University, USA. Ms. Sheela holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy Administration (MPA) from John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, USA. She joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1973.

Sunil Alagh Mr. Sunil Kumar Alagh is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gati Limited. He is a graduate in Economics (Hons) and MBA from IIM, Calcutta in the year 1968. He worked with ITC Limited, Jagatjit Industries Limited and Britannia Industries Ltd. He was Managing Director and CEO of Britannia Industries Ltd. from 1989 to 2003. Presently he is the Chairman of SKA Advisors Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, which is a business advisory / consultancy service with an emphasis on marketing and brand building strategies.

P. Sudhakar Reddy Dr. P. Sudhakar Reddy is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gati Limited. He hold s MD / DN / MRCP / FACP / FACC. Dr. P S Reddy is a well known Cardiologist, Humanitarian, Social Activist & recognized as the creator of Mediciti Hospitals in Hyderabad. He did his MRCP from Edinburgh, UK. Dr. Reddy was a full time faculty member of University of Pittsburgh & Director of Cardiac Angie Laboratories.