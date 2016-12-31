Bilfinger SE (GBFG.DE)

Edition:
Bilfinger SE

Eckhard Cordes

Dr. Eckhard Cordes is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Bilfinger SE effective November 11, 2014. He was appointed as Member of the Supervisory Board of the company by the court on November 5, 2014. He also serves as Partner at Cevian Capital. He is Member of the Supervisory Board at WMP Eurocom AG, Berlin.

Thomas Blades

Mr. Thomas Blades is Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer of Bilfinger SE effective July 1, 2016. He has joined Bilfinger from Linde AG where he currently serves on the Executive Board. He will also be responsible for the Industrial business segment. Blades has many years of management experience in industrial companies and has been on the Executive Board at Linde since 2012. He is responsible, among other things, for the Americas business and has responsibility for the safety, reliability and efficiency of industrial plants throughout the world. Prior to his time at Linde, he held appointments, among others, at Siemens as CEO of the Oil & Gas Division and served in management positions at international oil field service providers Halliburton and Schlumberger. He completed his degree in Electrical Engineering in the United Kingdom and France.

Gert Becker

Mr. Gert Becker is Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bilfinger SE.

Stephan Brueckner

Mr. Stephan Brueckner is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bilfinger SE effective May 21, 2008. He is Member of the Audit and Presiding Committee at the Company. Mr. Brueckner is an Employee of BIS HIMA GmbH. He is also an Employee at Bilfinger Maintenance GmbH.

Klaus Patzak

Dr. Klaus Patzak is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board at Bilfinger SE effective October 10, 2016. He was Member of the Executive Board and CFO at Osram Licht AG from 2011-2016. he serves on the supervisory boards of the Bayerische Börse AG. He was  Corporate Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller at Siemens AG for the year 2007-2011. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy from Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Munich for the year 1993. He holds Masters of Business Administration from Ludwig-Maximilians-University for the year 1991.

Michael Bernhardt

Mr. Michael Bernhardt is Member of the Executive Board at Bilfinger SE effective November 1, 2015. He is responsible for Human Resources (Labor Director), Health, Safety, Environment & Quality (HSEQ), Real Estate.

Agnieszka Al-Selwi

Mr. Agnieszka Al-Selwi is Member of the Supervisory Board of Bilfinger SE since September 7, 2016. Since 2016 serves at Multiserwis Sp z o.o., Krapkowice, as Senior Finance Specialist; between 2006 and 2016 at Multiserwis Sp z o.o., Krapkowice as Finance Specialist, among others.

Dorothee Deuring

Ms. Dorothee Anna Deuring is Member of the Supervisory Board of Bilfinger SE since May 11, 2016. She is a Self-employed corporate consultant in corporate finance. Serves on the Advisory Board of Röchling SE & Co. KG, Board of Directors at Elementis plc, and Axpo Holding AG. Between 2001 and 2014, she was Head Corporate Finance Group Europe, Managing Director Wealth Management Division at UBS AG.

Lone Foenss Schroeder

Ms. Lone Foenss Schroeder is Member of the Supervisory Board of Bilfinger SE effective May 31, 2011. She also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, AKER Solutions ASA, and Volvo Personvagnar AB, among others.

Ralph Heck

Dr. Ralph Heck is Member of the Supervisory Board of Bilfinger SE since May 11, 2016. He served as Entrepreneur, Director emeritus McKinsey & Company. Serves on the Advisory Board of Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG and Board of Trustees at Bertelsmann Stiftung. He is a Member of the Presiding and Transformation Committee at the Company.

Marion Helmes

Dr. Marion Helmes is Member of the Supervisory Board of Bilfinger SE since May 11, 2016. She serves as Business consultant, former Speaker of the Executive Board of Celesio AG. Also serves on the Supervisory Boards of NXP Semiconductors NV, ProSiebenSat1 Medien SE, Chief Financial Officer at Q-Cells SE(2010 – 2011), ThyssenKrupp Elevator AG(2006 – 2010), among others.

Susanne Hupe

Ms. Susanne Hupe is Member of the Supervisory Board of Bilfinger SE since September 7, 2016. Since 2016: Member of the SE Works Council and since 2015: Second Deputy Group Severe Disability Representative. Since 2014 serves as Full-time Works Council Chairman at the Osterode location of Bilfinger Piping Technologies GmbH, Member of the Group Works Council and the Group Economic Committee.

Rainer Knerler

Mr. Rainer Knerler is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Bilfinger SE since 1996. Mr. Knerler is also Chief Executive of the Berlin branch of Industriegewerkschaft Bauen-Agrar-Umwelt (Construction, Agriculture and Environment Trade Union).

Janna Koeke

Dr. Janna Koeke is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Bilfinger SE since May 11, 2016. She is a Trade Union Secretary of IG Metall Mannheim. She was a Trainee at IG Metall Executive Board (2012 – 2013), served as Research Assistant at German Association of Cities, Department of Economics and Environment, Carl von Ossietzky University Oldenburg, among others.

Joerg Sommer

Mr. Joerg Sommer is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Bilfinger SE since May 11, 2016. Since 2014 serves as Deputy Chairman of the Segment Works Council Industrial, Member of the Group Works Council and SE Works Council, since 2008, Full-time Works Council Chairman and since 1996, served at Bilfinger arnholdt GmbH , among others.

Jens Tischendorf

Mr. Jens Tischendorf is Member of the Supervisory Board at Bilfinger SE. He serves as Managing Director of Cevian Capital AG. He is also a Member of the Supervisory Board at ThyssenKrupp AG, Essen. He is a member of the Transformation and Nomination Committee.

Bettina Schneider

