Grupo Carso SAB de CV (GCARSOA1.MX)

Name Description

Carlos Slim Domit Mr. Carlos Slim Domit serves as Chairman of the Board of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1994. He also serves as Chairman of Grupo Sanborns and Telefonos de Mexico and Co-Chairman of America Movil. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Antonio Gomez Garcia Eng. Antonio Gomez Garcia serves as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. De C.V. since 2015. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Corporacion Moctezuma SAB de CV. In the past, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Porcelanite SA de CV. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Patrick Slim Domit Mr. Patrick Slim Domit serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2000. He also serves as Chairman of America Movil, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Sanborns, Commercial Director of Mass Market of Telefonos de Mexico, Chairman of Grupo Telvista and Chairman of Sears Operadora Mexico. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad de Anahuac.

Arturo Spinola Garcia Mr. Arturo Spinola Garcia serves as Treasurer of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He also acts as Chief Executive officer (CEO) and Administration Director of Carso Infraestructura y Construcción and Grupo Condumex.

Alejandro Archundia Becerra Mr. Alejandro Archundia Becerra serves as Secretary of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also served as Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of the Company, as well as Corporate Director of Legal Affairs of Grupo Condumex.

Arturo Elias Ayub Mr. Arturo Elias Ayub serves as Director of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also served as Director of Strategic Alliances, Communications and Investor Relations of Telefonos de Mexico and Chief Executive Officer of Fundacion Telmex. He has been Director of Telmex Internacional, Telefonos de Mexico, Carso Global Telecom, Grupo Financiero Inbursa, Fundacion Telmex and T1msn. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administrationn from Universidad Anahuac and also holds a degree in Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Mr. Daniel Hajj Aboumrad serves as Director of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of America Movil. He has been Director of America Movil SAB de CV, Telefonos de Mexico SAB de CV and Carso Global Telecom SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Marco Slim Domit Mr. Marco Antonio Slim Domit serves as Director of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. He also served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, Chairman of Inversora Bursatil, Chairman of Seguros Inbursa, and Chairman of Impulsora del Desarollo y el Empleo en America Latina. He has been Director of Telefonos de Mexico, Carso Global Telecom, Casa de Bolsa and Grupo Financiero Inbursa. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Antonio Cosio Arino Mr. Antonio Cosio Arino serves as Independent Director of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1996. He is Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Cia Industrial de Tepeji del Rio. He has been Director of Telefonos de Mexico SAB de CV, Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV and Corporacion Moctezuma SAB de CV. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Claudio Gonzalez Laporte Mr. Claudio X. Gonzalez Laporte serves as Independent Director of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. He was Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico and Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, Alfa, Grupo Televisa and Grupo Mexico. He holds a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a degree from Stanford University.

Jose Humberto Gutierrez Olvera Zubizarreta Mr. Jose Humberto Gutierrez Olvera Zubizarreta serves as Independent Director of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Condumex and Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonos de Mexico, Carso Global Telecom, Impulsora de Desarrollo y Empleo en America Latina and Carso Infraestructura y Construccion. He is also Chairman of Minera Frisco SAB de CV. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Escuela Bancaria y Comercial. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

David Antonio Ibarra Munoz Mr. David Antonio Ibarra Munoz serves as Independent Director of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. He also acts as Member of the Board of Directors of Despacho David Ibarra Munoz. He holds a Bachelors degrees in Economics and Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a degree from Stanford University.

Rafael Moises Kalach Mizrahi Mr. Rafael Moises Kalach Mizrahi serves as Independent Director of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1998. He also acts as Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Kaltex. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonos de Mexico SAB de CV and America Movil SAB de CV. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Jose Kuri Harfush Mr. Jose Kuri Harfush serves as Independent Director of Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as President of Janel. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonos de Mexico, Carso Global Telecom, Grupo Financiero Inbursa, Banco Inbursa, Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Inbursa, Inversora Bursatil, Casa de Bolsa, Grupo Financiero Inbursa, Seguros Inbursa, Grupo Financiero Inbursa, Impulsora de Desarrollo y el Empleo en America Latina SAB de CV. He is Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad de Anahuac.