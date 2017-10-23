Gentera SAB de CV (GENTERA.MX)

Name Description

Carlos Antonio Danel Cendoya Mr. Carlos Antonio Danel Cendoya serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. He also acts as Member of Risk Committee. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Casanueva-Perez Holdings and Interproteccion. He holds a Bachelors degree in Architecture from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters degree in Administration from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE). He has also studied Microfinance at The Economist Institute (Boulder), Harvard Business School.

Carlos Labarthe Costas Mr. Carlos Labarthe Costas serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. He also acts as Member of the Social Resposibility, Executive and Commercial Strategy Committee of the Company. He has acted as Member of Microfinance Network, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Promocion Escolar SC, Member of the Board of Directors of Worldfund, Member of the Finance Board of Universidad Pontificia de Mexico, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Club Idea and Member of the Board of Directors of Vista Desarollos. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Anahuac. He has also completed High Management Program at Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Marco Antonio Guadarrama Villalobos Mr. Marco Antonio Guadarrama Villalobos serves as Controller of Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 19, 2015. He also acted as Deputy Director of Financial Information in the company till February 19, 2015.

Oscar Luis Ibarra Burgos Mr. Oscar Luis Ibarra Burgos serves as General Internal Auditor of Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 2008. He also acts as Member of the Company's Risk Committee. He worked for Angel Gelover y Asociados S.C. from August 1998 till December 1998, Galaz, Yamazaki, Ruiz Urquiza S.C. between January 1999 and October 2008. He holds a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and a diploma in Business Consultancy from the same institution.

Manuel de la Fuente Morales Mr. Manuel de la Fuente Morales serves as Secretary of Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2006. He also worked at Notarios Asociados S.C. from July 1994 till December 1997, for De Ovando y Martinez del Campo S.C.between December 1997 and August 2001, for Stewart Title Guaranty de Mexico S.A. de C.V. from August 2001 and April 2003, Gonzalez Calvillo S.C. between February 2004 and October 2006. He holds a Masters degree in Corporate Law from Universidad Anahuac.

Jose Ignacio Avalos Hernandez Mr. Jose Ignacio Avalos Hernandez serves as Director of Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2000. He was also acted as Member Social Responsibility and Commercial Strategy Committee of the Company. He acts as Executive Officer and Board Member of various institutions dedicated to social assistance planning, and development. He also acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Promotora Social Mexico AC, Un Kilo de Ayuda AC, COFAS IAP, COFAT AC, Cooperacion y Desarrollo AC, Desarrollo, Ayuda y Alimentos SA, Alimentos en Zonas Rurales AC and Impulsora Social SA. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Integral de Abasto Rural SA de CV and Mexicanos Primero AC. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Juan Ignacio Casanueva Perez Mr. Juan Ignacio Casanueva Perez serves as Director of Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. He also acts as Member of the Risk Committee of the Company. In addition, he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Holding Casanueva Perez. He is President of Grupo CP, as well as President and Member of the Audit Committee of Kio. He is also Member of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of Grupo AXO. Moreover, he is Member of the Board of Directors of Aterna, Agente de Seguros y Fianzas SA de CV, Controladora AT SAPI de CV Finacces Mexico, Hombre Naturaleza AC and Endeavor, among others. He is President of Carlos Casanueva Perez foundation. He has experience in insurance business. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Juan Jose Gutierrez Chapa Mr. Juan Jose Gutierrez Chapa serves as Director of Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2001. He is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of FOMEPADE SA DE CV SOFOM, Chairman of the Consultative Board of Union de Credito Industrial y Comercial de Oaxaca, Chairman of the Mexican Council of Credit Unions and Member of the Board of Directors of other institutions. He holds a degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Francisco Javier Arrigunaga Gomez del Campo Mr. Francisco Javier Arrigunaga Gomez del Campo serves as Independent Director of Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He was Director General of Grupo Financiero Banamex. He was the President of the Association of banks of Mexico. He has been Director, among others, of the National Banking Commission and values; of the Mexican stock exchange; Banamex financial group; Banco Nacional de Mexico; He was President of the Board of Directors actions and values Banamex; Member of the Board of Governors of the CNBV and Secretary of the Board of Government of the Bank of Mexico. Prior to joining Banamex, was Ambassador of Mexico to the OECD and previously worked for 15 years in Bank of Mexico occupying various positions. He was a member of the team responsible for the negotiation of the package of international support for Mexico to address the macroeconomic crisis of 1995. He was Director General of the 1997 savings protection Banking Fund, organization of the Bank of Mexico, responsible for the protection of depositors and the handling of the banking crisis in 1995. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Iberoamericana and Masters degree in Law from Columbia University.

Jose Manuel Canal Hernando Mr. Jose Manuel Canal Hernando serves as Independent Director of Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2003. He acts as Chairman of Risk Committee of the Company. In addition, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors and Advisor in many institutions. He holds a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Martha Elena Gonzalez Caballero Ms. Martha Elena Gonzalez Caballero serves as Independent Director of Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2006. She also acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. In addition, she has acted as Member of the Audit Committee of Infonavit and Instituto Mexicano de Contadores Publicos, Commissioner of SD Indeval and Contraparte Central de Valores, as well as Advisor of Fondo de Defuncion del Colegio de Contadores Publicos de Mexico and other entities. She is Certified Public Accountant and graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Claudio Xavier Gonzalez Guajardo Mr. Claudio Xavier Gonzalez Guajardo serves as Independent Director of Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. He is President and Co-Founder of Mexicanos Primero AC, Co-Founder and Member of the Technical Committee of BECALOS, Co-Founder and Honorary Chairman of the Board of Union de Empresarios para la Tecnologia en la Educacion AC (UNETE). He also acts as Co-Founder of Fundacion Televisa AC. He holds a degree in Law from Escuela Libre de Derecho and also holds a Masters degree in Law. He also holds a diploma and a Doctorate of Philosophy degree in Law and International Relations from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at the Tufts University.

Luis Fernando Narchi Karam Mr. Luis Fernando Narchi Karam serves as Independent Director of Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. He acts as a Member Of Corporate Practices Committee. He is Chief Executive Officer of Narmex SA, President of Direct Marketing Solutions, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Promotora de Espectaculos Deportivos de Oaxaca, Member of the Board of Directors at the Faculty of Economics and Business of Universidad Anahuac, Member of the Consultative Board of Grupo Financiero Banamex, Director of the Asociacion Olimpiadas Especiales de Mexico AC and Member of the Board of Directors of Internacional de Ceramica SAB de CV and Grupo Marti SAB. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Antonio Rallo Verdugo Mr. Antonio Rallo Verdugo serves as Independent Director of Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He was Vice-President of Strategy and Technology of Grupo Televisa. He was co-founder and Chairman of NCubo Holdings, company incubator technology companies such as: Kionetworks.com. Founder and CEO of iWeb. Founder and CEO of Digital Media Studio. Multimedia Technologies Regional Director for the division of Apple in Europe. He holds a degree in Marine Biology from University of California, San Diego.

Rose Nicole Dominique Reich Sapire Ms. Rose Nicole Dominique Reich Sapire serves as Independent Director of Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. She also acts as Chairman of Corporate Practices Committee and Member of Risk Committee of the Company. She has acted as Executive Vice President and CEO of Grupo Financiero Scotiabank Mexico, Country Head of Scotiabank Dominican Republic, among others. In addition, she serves as Board Member of Banco Compartamos SA, Diesco Internacional, Construsistem Mexico and WPO Mexico Chapter. She holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and a Bachelors degree in Computer Systems Management from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.