Edition:
United Kingdom

Geojit Financial Services Ltd (GEOJ.NS)

GEOJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

136.25INR
10:49am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.60 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs135.65
Open
Rs136.85
Day's High
Rs137.30
Day's Low
Rs134.55
Volume
230,170
Avg. Vol
505,595
52-wk High
Rs147.05
52-wk Low
Rs31.90

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

A. Kurian

81 1995 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Joe Peter

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Liju Johnson

2011 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

C. George

56 2007 Managing Director, Executive Director

Sharad Sharma

2014 Executive Director

Jaya Alexander

Chief of Human Resources

A. Balakrishnan

2013 Managing Director - Geojit Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Satish Menon

2011 Executive Director

M. Beena

2014 Director - Nominee of Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited

Franciska Decuypere

2014 Additional Director

Punnoose George

55 2005 Non-Executive Director

Ramanathan Bupathy

62 Non-Executive Independent Director

Mahesh Vyas

57 Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

A. Kurian

Shri. A. P. Kurian serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited. He has a career in the financial services industry spread over four decades and has held senior positions in the Reserve Bank of India as Director - Research and Advisor-Economic Department (1961 to 1975). From 1975 to 1993, he served as Director- Investments, Director- Planning and Development Department and as Executive Trustee equivalent to Managing Director in the erstwhile Unit Trust of India. He was an Advisor to one of the private sector Mutual Funds from 1975 to 1998. From 1998 to 2010, he was the Executive Chairman of Association of Mutual Funds in India, a trade body of all the Mutual Funds operating in India. He is a member of the Technical Advisory Committee of RBI on Money, Foreign Exchange and Government Securities Market. He holds a Masters Degree in Economics and Statistics.

Joe Peter

Liju Johnson

C. George

Shri. C. J. George, M.Com., CFP, serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of the Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited. He served in Proprietor, Geojit & Co.

Sharad Sharma

Jaya Alexander

A. Balakrishnan

Satish Menon

M. Beena

Franciska Decuypere

Punnoose George

Mr. Punnoose George serves as Non-Executive Director of Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited. He is an industrialist of repute with interests in manufacturing industries, plantations and educational institutions. He is the Executive Director of Kottukulam Group, Kottayam. He is a Graduate in Engineering and an LLM holder.

Ramanathan Bupathy

Mr. Ramanathan Bupathy serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited. He is a Practicing Chartered Accountant and Senior Partner of R. Bupathy & Co, Chennai. He has professional experience spanning several decades. He was the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in the year 2003, the Vice-President of ICAI in 2002 and has been a Central Council Member for nine years from 1995. He has been a Member of various professional bodies and committees such as RBI (Sub-committee (Audit) in the board for Financial Supervision), SEBI (Primary Market Advisory Committee and Accounting Standards Committee), National Advisory Committee on Accounting Standards constituted by the Dept. of Company Affairs and Audit Advisory Board constituted by CAG of India.

Mahesh Vyas

Mr. Mahesh Vyas serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited. He holds B.Sc (Science, Ecomics & Statistics). He is the Managing Director and CEO of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt. Ltd. (CM IE), India's premier economic research organisation. His other directorships includes Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Private Limited., Soltrix India Private Limited., Geojit Credits Private Limited & Quantum Asset Management Company Private Limited.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading