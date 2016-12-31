Groupe Eurotunnel SE (GETP.PA)

Name Description

Jacques Gounon Mr. Jacques Gounon has been Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Groupe Eurotunnel S.E. since March 9, 2007. He is a Member of the Security and Safety Committee, the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee and the Concession Coordination Committee as wll as Chairman of the Ethics and Governance Committee. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and Chief Engineer of the Ponts et Chaussees. During his career he has held the following positions: Director of projects at the Direction Departementale de l’Equipement of Indre-et-Loire (1977-1981), Deputy Chief Executive of Syctom, the local waste management authority for the City of Paris (1981-1986), Chief Executive of the Comatec group (1986-1990), Director of development for the services activities of the Eiffage group (Fougerolle) (1991-1993), Industry advisor to the French Minister for Work, Employment and Professional Development (1993-1995), Principal Private Secretary to the French Secretary of State for Transport (1995-1996), Deputy Chief Executive of Gec-Alsthom (1996), later known as Alstom (1998), Chairman of the business sector and Member of the Executive Committee of Alstom (2000), Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive of Cegelec group (2001). He became a member of the board of TNU on December 17, 2004, was appointed Chairman of the board of TNU on February 18, 2005, and then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TNU on June 14, 2005. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GET SA since March 9, 2007. He is a Director of Aeroports de Paris and ANSA.

Jo Willacy Ms. Jo Willacy serves as Director of Sales and Member of the Executive Committee of Groupe Eurotunnel S.E. since November 2007. She holds a Masters Degree in Contemporary History and Economics from University of Oxford. She was Commercial Director of Hummingbird Helicopters from 1992 to 1994 and Associated Director of Quadrant Consultants Ltd from 1994 to 2003. Ms. Willacy joined the Company as Head of Marketing in April 2003 and was then named Commercial Director for the Passenger Division in November 2004.

Michel Boudoussier Mr. Michel Boudoussier serves as Chief Operating Officer-Concession, Member of the Executive Committee at GROUPE EUROTUNNEL S.E. since 2014. Prior to this, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Concession / Channel Tunnel Operations and Member of the Executive Committee at the Company from May 3, 2010. He is a Member of the Company's Concession Coordination Committee. He graduated from Ecole Normale Superieure and an Engineer of Corps des Mines. He worked for the Ministry of Industry. He joined the Office of the Minister of Planning, the City and the Integration in 1995. He spent a part of his career at SNCF responsible for the freight in the region of Lorraine. From 2003, he was in charge of the Normandy Region at the SNCF before becoming, in 2006, the Regional Director of North-Pas de Calais of SNCF. Since September 2008, he has been responsible for Human Resources of the Infrastructure Branch of SNCF.

Philippe de Lagune Mr. Philippe de Lagune serves as the Chief Operating Officer - Safety and Ethics and a Member of the Executive Board at GROUPE EUROTUNNEL S.E. since September 9, 2013. Mr. de Lagune has exercised various senior roles within public service and was previously the French coordinator for security at the London Olympics in 2012. He is in charge of high-level relations with the French and British public authorities in respect of security. He is the designed director for ethics as referred to in the Group’s Charter of Ethics and Behaviour

Patrick Etienne Mr. Patrick Etienne has been Director of the Security, Sustainable Development and Business Services, Member of the Executive Committee at Groupe Eurotunnel S.E. since 2010. He was appointed as Chairman of EuroSco SAS in 2010. He also serves as Member of the Board of GET Elec Limited and ElecLink Limited sonce November 28, 2011. He served as Head of Sales Information Systems Management of the Company from 2000 till 2004, as Director of Industrial Restructuring Project from 2004 to 2005 and as Director of Purchase from 2005 till 2009. He joined the Company in 1992.

Pascal Sainson Mr. Pascal Sainson has served as Chief Operating Officer-Europorte SAS, Member of the Executive Committee Deputy at GROUPE EUROTUNNEL S.E. since 2014. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer - Europorte SAS and Member of the Executive Committee at the Company. He started his career as an Engineer in Civil Aviation. He worked for Air Littoral from January 1987 to August 1988. After that, he was Director of Air Operations and Director of Programs and Planning for TAT European Airlines. He joined Eurotunnel in 1996 as Director of Services Delivery. He joined the Company's Management Committee in April 2001 and successively served as Director of the Business Services Division and Director of the Shuttle Division, as well as Director of Operations. He served as Chairman of Calais Development.

Philippe Camu Mr. Philippe Camu has served as Director of Groupe Eurotunnel S.E. since May 26, 2010. He is Member of the Company's Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee. He is a graduate of HEC. He is Partner–Managing Director of Goldman Sachs, London. He manages the European activity of Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners, the Goldman Sachs fund for investment in infrastructure. Mr. Camu began his career with Goldman Sachs in 1992 in the Corporate Finance department and joined the Real Estate Principal Investment department in 1997. He is a member of the Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners investment committee and a director of Associated British Ports companies and Endesa Gas companies.

Jean-Pierre Trotignon Mr. Jean-Pierre Trotignon has been an Independent Director of Groupe Eurotunnel SA since May 26, 2010. He is also Member of the Security and Safety Committee. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and of the Ponts et Chaussees engineering school, and holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Berkeley. He became Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Autoroutes du Sud de la France (1987-1992) and Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie Signature SA from 1992 to 1998. He joined the Caisse des Dépôts Développement (C3D) group in 1998, where he was in turn Chief Executive Officer of Egis Projects S.A. (1998-2000), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ISIS SA (1998-2001), Amministratore Delegato of Egis Italia S.p.A. (2000-2001) and Managing Director Continental Europe of Transdev SA (October 2001 to January 2003). Between 1999 and 2003, alongside his appointments with C3D and Ubifrance, he was Chairman of the Port Autonome of Dunkirk. After two years as Chief Executive Officer of Ubifrance, he joined Eurotunnel in August 2005 as Chief Operating Officer in charge of all commercial, operational and technical departments of the business, in France and in the UK before being appointed as Deputy Chief Executive from 2008 to 2009. On 30 June 2011, he became a director of a Swiss company, BG Bonnard et Gardel Holding SA.

Patricia Hewitt Ms. Patricia M.P. Hewitt has served as Independent Director of Groupe Eurotunnel S.E. since May 26, 2010. She is also Member of the Security and Safety Committee. She is a graduate of Cambridge University and was a Labour Member of Parliament for 27 years until 2010. Ms. Hewitt first worked for Age Concern (the UK charity working with the elderly). She was Economic Secretary at the Treasury (1998-1999), then Minister for e-Commerce and Small Business at the DTI (1999-2001) and subsequently Secretary of State for Trade and Industry (2001) before becoming Secretary of State for Health (2005-2007). She is a director of British Telecom.

Peter Levene Mr. Peter Levene serves as Independent Director of Groupe Eurotunnel S.E. He is a Member of the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee. He is a Foundation Shareholder of Eurotunnel, joined the defense group United Scientific Holdings in 1963, and rose to the post of Group chairman in 1981. Subsequently, he was asked by Secretary of State for Defence, Michael Heseltine, to act as his Personal Advisor in the MoD, and then as Permanent Secretary in the role of Chief of Defense Procurement, a position which he held for six years. He thereafter held the post of Advisor to the Secretary of State for the Environment, to the President of the Board of Trade and to the Chancellor of the Exchequer. He was appointed as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Efficiency and Effectiveness from 1992 to 1997. During this period, he also served as Chairman of the Docklands Light Railway and then Chairman and Chief Executive of Canary Wharf Ltd. He served as a member of the Board of Directors of J. Sainsbury plc from 2001-2004 and of Total SA from 2005-2011. He is currently Chairman of NBNK Investments plc, Chairman of General Dynamics UK Ltd, and a member of the boards of Haymarket Group Limited and China Construction Bank. He was appointed an Alderman of the City of London and served as Sheriff of London from 1995-96. He served as Lord Mayor of London for the year 1998-99. He received a knighthood in 1989 and became a Life Peer in July 1997 as Lord Levene of Portsoken. Previously, he served as Chairman of Lloyd's, after having been Vice Chairman of Deutsche Bank. Prior to this, he held the position of Chairman of Bankers Trust International, Morgan Stanley and Wasserstein Perella.

Colette Lewiner Dr. Colette Lewiner serves as Independent Director of Groupe Eurotunnel S.E. She was educated at the Ecole Normale Superieure and holds a Degree and Doctorate in Physics. She is a Director of Nexans, TGS-Nopec, Groupe Bouygues and Lafarge and is Chairperson of TDF. She began her career as a University Lecturer, conducting research into electrical and magnetic phenomena in new semi-conductors. In 1979, she took up a post with EDF in the Research and Development Directorate and then established the Development and Commercial Strategy Division. In 1992, she became Chair and Chief Executive of SGN-Reseau Eurisys, a subsidiary of Cogema, and then joined Capgemini to set up the Utilities sector, which she then managed. In 2000, following the merger of Capgemini and Ernst and Young, she was appointed Managing Director of GSU (Global Sector Unit) Utilities. In 2004, she took on responsibility for the group’s Global Marketing unit (which she headed until 2008) alongside responsibility for the global Energy, Utilities and Chemicals sector. She is a Commander of the Legion d’Honneur and of the Ordre National du Merite.

Colette Neuville Ms. Colette Neuville serves as Independent Director of Groupe Eurotunnel S.E. since March 9, 2007. She is a Member of the Ethics and Governance Committee, Nominating and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee. She is a law graduate and a graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies, and holds a post-graduate degree in economics and political science. She has worked as an economist for NATO, for the government of Morocco and for the Loire-Bretagne agency. Ms. Neuville is founding Chairman of ADAM (the French association for the defence of minority shareholders). She is a member of the board of directors of Faider and Censeur of Atos since 2010. She is also a member of the Consultative Commission on Retail Investors and Minority Shareholders of the AMF. In 2009, she joined the Governing Board of Panthéon-Sorbonne Management School. She became a director of TNU on 15 December 2005.

Philippe Vasseur Mr. Philippe Vasseur has served as Independent Director of Groupe Eurotunnel S.E. since June 20, 2007. He is Member of the Company's Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee and Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He was Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food from 1995 to 1997, has been the member of French Parliament for the Pas-de-Calais area several times between 1986 and 2000. He has been a member of the Finance Commission for the French Parliament throughout his parliamentary career, regional councilor for the Nord-Pas-de-Calais between 1992 and 1998 and mayor of Saint-Pol-sur-Ternoise (Pas-de-Calais). A former economics journalist, he resigned from all his political appointments in 2000 in order to return to the private sector in which he holds the position of Chairman of Crédit Mutuel Nord Europe as well as various other positions in companies controlled by Crédit Mutuel Nord Europe (BCMME, Caisse de Lille-Liberté, Groupe UFG, Nord Europe Assurances, SDR Normandie). He is also a Director of Bonduelle and Chairman of Caisse de Credit Mutuel Lille Liberte, amongst other positions. In 2011, he was elected chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region.