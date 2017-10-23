Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GFG.BA)

Name Description

Eduardo Escasany Mr. Eduardo J. Escasany serves as Chairman of the Board of Grupo Financiero Galicia, S.A. since April 2010. He was also Chairman of the Company’s Board from 1999 until June 2002. He was appointed Member of the Company’s Board of Directors in April 2005, and re-appointed in April 2007. He was associated with Banco Galicia from 1973 to 2002, and he became Member of its Board of Directors in 1975. In 1979, he was appointed the bank's Vice Chairman and from 1989 to 2002 he was Chairman of the bank's Board of Directors and its Chief Executive Officer. He served at the Argentine Bankers Association as the Vice Chairman of the Board between 1989 and 1993 and then, he was elected as its Chairman from 1993 to 2002. He also acts as a lifetime Trustee and Vice Chairman of the Fundacion Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires. He holds a degree in Economics from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina.

Pedro Richards Mr. Pedro A. Richards serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. since 2017. He was Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of the Company from April 2003 to April 2005, and regular Member of the Company’s Board between April 2005 and April 2010. Before that, he served as Director of the National Development Bank (BANADE). He has been with Banco Galicia since 1990. Between 1992 and 1994, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of Galicia Capital Markets SA, and between September 2001 and May 2007 he acted as Vice Chairman of Net Investment SA. Mr. Richards has also served as Vice Chairman of Sudamericana Holding SA, and Galicia Warrants SA and Member of the Board of Directors of GV Mandataria of Valores SA and Galval Agente de Valores SA. He holds a degree in Economics from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina and a Master of Science degree in Management from Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Pablo Gutierrez Mr. Pablo Gutierrez serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. He has been associated with Banco Galicia since 1985 and served in different areas. He served as Manager of the Private Banking division; from July 1996 to September 1999 he served as Manager of the Investments Division, and he was also Manager of the Risk Administration and Financial Divisions. On April 2005, he was appointed to the Board of Directors of the bank. Mr. Gutierrez has also been Chairman of Galicia Valores SA Sociedad de Bolsa, Vice Chairman of Sudamericana Holding SA and Argenclear SA. He is also Alternate Trustee of the Fundacion Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Jose Luis Gentile Mr. Jose Luis Gentile serves as Chief Financial and Accounting Officer, Trustee of Grupo Financiero Galicia, S.A. since 2017. He is Vice Chairman of Marín S.A., Net Investment and Rivadavia 5306 S.A.; director of Electrigal S.A., Galicia Retiro, Galicia Seguros and Galicia Broker Asesores de Seguros S.A. and alternate director of Galicia Warrants, Distrocuyo S.A. and Sudamericana Holding S.A. He also plans and coordinates Grupo Financiero Galicia’s administrative services and financial resources in order to guarantee its proper management. He assesses the materials published by analysts, carrying out a follow-up of their opinions, as well as those of shareholders and investors in general. He obtained a degree in National Public Accounting from the University of Buenos Aires in 1982.

Abel Ayerza Mr. Abel Ayerza serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. since September 1999. He has also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aygalpla SA, Trustee and Second Vice President of Fundacion Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires, Managing Partner of Cribelco SRL, Crisabe SRL and Huinca Cereales SRL. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina.

Antonio Roberto Garces Mr. Antonio Roberto Garces serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. since April 2012. He has been associated with Banco Galicia since 1959. In April 1985, he was appointed as Alternate Director of Banco Galicia. He was also appointed as Vice Chairman of Banco Galicia and in April 2003, he was elected Chairman of its Board of Directors, position he held until April 2012. He has served in the Accounting Division of Banco Galicia y Buenos Aires. He has also been First Vice Chairman of the Argentine Bankers Association (ADEBA), Director of IDEA and a lifetime Trustee of the Fundacion Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Daniel Antonio Llambias Mr. Daniel Antonio Llambias serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. since 2017. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. He was appointed to this post on August 31, 2009. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Enrique Martin Dr. Enrique C. Martin serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. He has held this post since April 2009. He has also acted as Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He worked for Banco Galicia from 1977 until 2002 and was responsible for the International Banking Relations Department. Mr. Martin has been Director of ZEIG SA. He has also acted as Director of the Argentine-Chilean Chamber of Commerce and Advisor to the Canadian-Argentine Chamber of Commerce. He obtained a degree in Law from Universidad de Buenos Aires and has a postgraduate degree in International Economics from the University of London.

Federico Mauricio Braun Eng. Federico Mauricio Braun serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Galicia, S.A. since September 1999. He joined the Company in 1984. He acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Asociacion Argentina de Codificacion de Productos Comerciales, Campos de la Patagonia SA, Estancia Anita SA and SA Importadora and Exportadora de la Patagonia, as well as Vice Chairman of Club de Campo Los Pinguinos SA, Inmobiliaria y Financiera La Josefina SA and Asociacion de Supermercados Unidos y Mayorista Net SA. In addition, he has been Member of Asociacion Empresaria Argentina and a lifetime Trustee of the Fundacion Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Silvestre Vila Moret Mr. Silvestre Vila Moret serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. since June 2002. He also acts as Vice Chairman of El Benteveo SA and Santa Ofelia SA. In addition, he has served as President of Inversora en Servicios SA and Vice President of El Benteveo SA. He holds a degree in Banking Administration from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina.

Norberto D. Corizzo Mr. Norberto D. Corizzo serves as Trustee at Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. since September 21, 2015. He has developed taxes activities in companies such as López Gonzalez Raimondi y Asoc., Noel y Cia and Price Waterhouse. He has been syndic at Grupo Financiero Galicia since April 2003. He has been associated with the Bank since 1977. He is also a Trustee of Banco Galicia S.A., EBA Holding, Tarjetas Regionales S.A., Cobranzas Regionales S.A., Tarjeta Naranja S.A., Tarjetas Cuyanas S.A., Tarjetas del Mar S.A., Compania Financiera Argentina S.A., and of others Banco Galicia and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s subsidiaries. He obtained a degree in National Public Accounting at the Universidad de Buenos Aires.