Lisi SA (GFII.PA)
GFII.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
42.85EUR
3:35pm BST
42.85EUR
3:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.25 (-0.58%)
€-0.25 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
€43.10
€43.10
Open
€43.25
€43.25
Day's High
€43.74
€43.74
Day's Low
€42.75
€42.75
Volume
23,093
23,093
Avg. Vol
28,970
28,970
52-wk High
€47.58
€47.58
52-wk Low
€26.15
€26.15
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gilles Kohler
|59
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Emmanuel Viellard
|53
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Jean-Philippe Kohler
|53
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Internal Auditing and Human Resources Coordination, Member of the Executive Committee, Director - Permanent Representative of SAS CIKO
|
Francois-Xavier du Cleuziou
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee - Commercial and Marketing Director of LISI AEROSPACE
|
Jean-Louis Colders
|Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of LISI AEROSPACE
|
Christian Darville
|Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - U.S. Operations of LISI AEROSPACE
|
Yves Dreyer
|Member of the Executive Committee, Industrial and Purchasing Manager
|
Olivier Le Bars
|Member of the Executive Committee - Chief Executive Officer of LISI Medical
|
Francois Liotard
|2014
|Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of LISI AUTOMOTIVE
|
Jean Francois Micheletti
|Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Finance and Administration of LISI AEROSPACE
|
Emmanuel Neildez
|Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Europe Operations of LISI AEROSPACE
|
Laurent Sanchez
|Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of France Business Group Clipped Solutions of LISI AUTOMOTIVE
|
Marc Steuer
|Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Business Group Threaded Fasteners of LISI AUTOMOTIVE
|
Patrick Weisse
|Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of LISI AUTOMOTIVE
|
Olivier Perret
|Secretary to the Board of Directors
|
Capucine Allerton-Kohler
|Director
|
Isabelle Carrere
|2015
|Director
|
Christian Peugeot
|63
|2003
|Director
|
Thierry Peugeot
|59
|Director - Permanent Representative of Compagnie Industrielle de Delle
|
Marie-Helene Peuget-Roncoroni
|56
|Director
|
Cyrille Viellard
|2013
|Director - Permanent Representative of VIELLARD MIGEON & Cie
|
Eric Andre
|64
|2002
|Independent Director
|
Patrick Daher
|67
|2008
|Independent Director
|
Pascal Ariel Francis Lebard
|55
|2005
|Independent Director
|
Lise Nobre
|50
|2008
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Gilles Kohler
|Mr. Gilles Kohler is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of Lisi SA. He is also Chairman of the Company's Strategic Committee. He was first appointed to the Company's Board of Directors in 1985. He is also Chairman of LISI AUTOMOTIVE and has held several other posts within and outside of the Company, including Chairman of LISI AUTOMOTIVE Rapid SAS, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Compagnie Industrielle de Delle and Member of the Management Committee of LISI AEROSPACE SAS, among others.
|
Emmanuel Viellard
|Mr. Emmanuel Viellard is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board and Member of the Executive Committees of Lisi SA, as well as Member of the Company's Strategic Committee. He was first appointed on the Company's Board of Directors in 2000. He has held several other mandates within and outside of Lisi SA, including Chairman of LISI AEROSPACE, LISI MEDICAL and LISI Aerospace Creuzet SAS, Director of Hi-Shear Corporation (USA), Chairman of Financiere VIELLARD SAS, Chief Executive Officer of Viellard Migeon & Cie, Chairman of the Board of FSH Welding Group and Chairman of Rapala-VMC OYJ, among others.
|
Jean-Philippe Kohler
|Mr. Jean-Philippe Kohler serves at Lisi SA as Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Internal Auditing and Human Resources Coordination, Member of the Executive Committee, Director - Permanent Representative of SAS CIKO. He is also Member of the Company's Strategic Committee. Mr. Kohler has also held several other posts, within and outside the Company, including Director of Societe Immeubles de Franche-Comte, Chairman of CIKO SAS and Member of the Management Committee of BLANC AERO Industries SAS.
|
Francois-Xavier du Cleuziou
|
Jean-Louis Colders
|
Christian Darville
|
Yves Dreyer
|
Olivier Le Bars
|
Francois Liotard
|
Jean Francois Micheletti
|
Emmanuel Neildez
|
Laurent Sanchez
|
Marc Steuer
|
Patrick Weisse
|
Olivier Perret
|
Capucine Allerton-Kohler
|
Isabelle Carrere
|
Christian Peugeot
|Mr. Christian Peugeot has served as Director of Lisi SA since 2003 and is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He has also held several other positions, including Vice Chairman and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Etablissements PEUGEOT Freres, Director of FFP and of Compagnie Industrielle de Delle, Vice Chairman of Football Club of Sochaux-Montbeliard, Permanent Representative of FFP on the Board of Directors of SEB and Manager of Peugeot Media Production, among others. He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales.
|
Thierry Peugeot
|Mr. Thierry Peugeot is Director - Permanent Representative of Compagnie Industrielle de Delle at Lisi SA and is also Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee. He was first appointed as the Company's Director in 1977. He has also held various other positions, such as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Peugeot SA, Vice Chairman and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ets Peugeot Freres, Director of FFP and Director of Faurecia, among others. He is a graduate of ESSEC Business School.
|
Marie-Helene Peuget-Roncoroni
|Ms. Marie-Helene Roncoroni is Board Member of Lisi SA. She is also a Member of the Supervisory Board - Representative of Etablissements Peugeot Freres of Peugeot SA. She currently serves as Vice Chairperson of Societe Fonciere, Financiere et de Participations (FFP), Director of Societe Anonyme de Participations (SAPAR), Etablissements Peugeot Freres and Assurances Mutuelles de France, and a Permanent Representative of SAPAR on the Board of Directors of Societe des Immeubles de Franche-Comte, among other posts. Ms. Roncoroni started her career within an auditing firm prior to joining the financial department of PSA Peugeot Citroen S.A., where she held various positions for seven years. She graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.
|
Cyrille Viellard
|
Eric Andre
|Mr. Eric Andre has served as an Independent Director of Lisi SA since 2002. He has also served as Director of Tipiak SA.
|
Patrick Daher
|Mr. Patrick Daher has served as Independent Director of Lisi SA since 2008. He has also served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie Daher, Chairman of Daher MTS, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sogemarco-Daher, Director of Credit Du Nord and Daher International Development, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Grand Port Maritime de Marseille.
|
Pascal Ariel Francis Lebard
|Mr. Pascal Lebard has been Independent Director of Lisi SA since 2005. He is also Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company. He has also held several other mandates, including Chairman of DLMD SAS and of Boccafin SAS, Director of Club Mediterranee and Chairman of Arjowiggins SAS, among others. He is a graduate of EDHEC Business School.
|
Lise Nobre
|Ms. Lise Nobre has served as Independent Director of Lisi SA since 2008. Ms. Nobre has also held several other mandates, including Member of the Supervisory Board of Virgin Stores and Groupe Partouche SA, Manager and Member of the Board of Managers of GP Lux Investissement SARL and Manager of SARL Lumen Equity, among others. She graduated from HEC.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Gilles Kohler
|15,000
|
Emmanuel Viellard
|15,000
|
Jean-Philippe Kohler
|12,000
|
Francois-Xavier du Cleuziou
|--
|
Jean-Louis Colders
|--
|
Christian Darville
|--
|
Yves Dreyer
|--
|
Olivier Le Bars
|--
|
Francois Liotard
|--
|
Jean Francois Micheletti
|--
|
Emmanuel Neildez
|--
|
Laurent Sanchez
|--
|
Marc Steuer
|--
|
Patrick Weisse
|--
|
Olivier Perret
|--
|
Capucine Allerton-Kohler
|--
|
Isabelle Carrere
|--
|
Christian Peugeot
|18,000
|
Thierry Peugeot
|15,000
|
Marie-Helene Peuget-Roncoroni
|--
|
Cyrille Viellard
|--
|
Eric Andre
|21,000
|
Patrick Daher
|18,000
|
Pascal Ariel Francis Lebard
|15,000
|
Lise Nobre
|24,000
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Gilles Kohler
|0
|0
|
Emmanuel Viellard
|0
|0
|
Jean-Philippe Kohler
|0
|0
|
Francois-Xavier du Cleuziou
|0
|0
|
Jean-Louis Colders
|0
|0
|
Christian Darville
|0
|0
|
Yves Dreyer
|0
|0
|
Olivier Le Bars
|0
|0
|
Francois Liotard
|0
|0
|
Jean Francois Micheletti
|0
|0
|
Emmanuel Neildez
|0
|0
|
Laurent Sanchez
|0
|0
|
Marc Steuer
|0
|0
|
Patrick Weisse
|0
|0
|
Olivier Perret
|0
|0
|
Capucine Allerton-Kohler
|0
|0
|
Isabelle Carrere
|0
|0
|
Christian Peugeot
|0
|0
|
Thierry Peugeot
|0
|0
|
Marie-Helene Peuget-Roncoroni
|0
|0
|
Cyrille Viellard
|0
|0
|
Eric Andre
|0
|0
|
Patrick Daher
|0
|0
|
Pascal Ariel Francis Lebard
|0
|0
|
Lise Nobre
|0
|0