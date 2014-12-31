Lisi SA (GFII.PA)

Name Description

Gilles Kohler Mr. Gilles Kohler is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of Lisi SA. He is also Chairman of the Company's Strategic Committee. He was first appointed to the Company's Board of Directors in 1985. He is also Chairman of LISI AUTOMOTIVE and has held several other posts within and outside of the Company, including Chairman of LISI AUTOMOTIVE Rapid SAS, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Compagnie Industrielle de Delle and Member of the Management Committee of LISI AEROSPACE SAS, among others.

Emmanuel Viellard Mr. Emmanuel Viellard is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board and Member of the Executive Committees of Lisi SA, as well as Member of the Company's Strategic Committee. He was first appointed on the Company's Board of Directors in 2000. He has held several other mandates within and outside of Lisi SA, including Chairman of LISI AEROSPACE, LISI MEDICAL and LISI Aerospace Creuzet SAS, Director of Hi-Shear Corporation (USA), Chairman of Financiere VIELLARD SAS, Chief Executive Officer of Viellard Migeon & Cie, Chairman of the Board of FSH Welding Group and Chairman of Rapala-VMC OYJ, among others.

Jean-Philippe Kohler Mr. Jean-Philippe Kohler serves at Lisi SA as Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Internal Auditing and Human Resources Coordination, Member of the Executive Committee, Director - Permanent Representative of SAS CIKO. He is also Member of the Company's Strategic Committee. Mr. Kohler has also held several other posts, within and outside the Company, including Director of Societe Immeubles de Franche-Comte, Chairman of CIKO SAS and Member of the Management Committee of BLANC AERO Industries SAS.

Christian Peugeot Mr. Christian Peugeot has served as Director of Lisi SA since 2003 and is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He has also held several other positions, including Vice Chairman and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Etablissements PEUGEOT Freres, Director of FFP and of Compagnie Industrielle de Delle, Vice Chairman of Football Club of Sochaux-Montbeliard, Permanent Representative of FFP on the Board of Directors of SEB and Manager of Peugeot Media Production, among others. He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

Thierry Peugeot Mr. Thierry Peugeot is Director - Permanent Representative of Compagnie Industrielle de Delle at Lisi SA and is also Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee. He was first appointed as the Company's Director in 1977. He has also held various other positions, such as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Peugeot SA, Vice Chairman and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ets Peugeot Freres, Director of FFP and Director of Faurecia, among others. He is a graduate of ESSEC Business School.

Marie-Helene Peuget-Roncoroni Ms. Marie-Helene Roncoroni is Board Member of Lisi SA. She is also a Member of the Supervisory Board - Representative of Etablissements Peugeot Freres of Peugeot SA. She currently serves as Vice Chairperson of Societe Fonciere, Financiere et de Participations (FFP), Director of Societe Anonyme de Participations (SAPAR), Etablissements Peugeot Freres and Assurances Mutuelles de France, and a Permanent Representative of SAPAR on the Board of Directors of Societe des Immeubles de Franche-Comte, among other posts. Ms. Roncoroni started her career within an auditing firm prior to joining the financial department of PSA Peugeot Citroen S.A., where she held various positions for seven years. She graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Eric Andre Mr. Eric Andre has served as an Independent Director of Lisi SA since 2002. He has also served as Director of Tipiak SA.

Patrick Daher Mr. Patrick Daher has served as Independent Director of Lisi SA since 2008. He has also served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie Daher, Chairman of Daher MTS, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sogemarco-Daher, Director of Credit Du Nord and Daher International Development, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Grand Port Maritime de Marseille.

Pascal Ariel Francis Lebard Mr. Pascal Lebard has been Independent Director of Lisi SA since 2005. He is also Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company. He has also held several other mandates, including Chairman of DLMD SAS and of Boccafin SAS, Director of Club Mediterranee and Chairman of Arjowiggins SAS, among others. He is a graduate of EDHEC Business School.