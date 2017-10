Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV (GFINBURO.MX)

Name Description

Marco Slim Domit Mr. Marco Antonio Slim Domit serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 23, 2012. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company from August 25, 1997 until April 23, 2012. He joined the Company in 1992. In addition, he was named Chairman of the Board of Banco Inbursa SA on December 16, 2013. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of all subsidiaries of GFInbursa, GCarso, CGT and Telmex. In addition, he has acted as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ideal since April 30, 2010. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Javier Foncerrada Izquierdo Mr. Javier Foncerrada Izquierdo serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director, Chief Executive Officer of Banco Inbursa y Sociedad Financiera Inbursa of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 23, 2012. He joined the Company in 1992 and he was appointed CEO of the Company on April 23, 2012. Moreover, he acts as Chief Executive Officer of Banco Inbursa, a subsidiary of the Company, since 2013. In addition, he was named Chairman of the Board of Sinca Inbursa Sociedad de Inversion de Capitales SA de CV and Operadora Inbursa de Sociedades de Inversion SA de CV on December 16, 2013. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Banco Inbursa SA, a subsidiary of the Company, and as CEO of Sociedad Financiera Inbursa SAB de CV. Moreover, he has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pensiones Inbursa, Patrimonial Inbursa and Salud Inbursa, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of the remaining subsidiaries of the Company. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad La Salle.

Raul Reynal Pena Mr. Raul Reynal Pena serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Public Accounting.

Rafael Ramon Audelo Mendez Mr. Rafael Ramon Audelo Mendez serves as Chief Executive Officer of Seguros Inbursa and Patrimonial Inbursa, a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1980.

Fabiola Avendano Ms. Fabiola Avendano serves as Chief Executive Officer of CF Credit and FC Financial at Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B de C.V. She joined the company in 2010.

Rafael Mendoza Briones Mr. Rafael Mendoza Briones served as Chief Executive Officer of Afore Inbursa, a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. till 2016He joined the Company in 1993.

Alfredo Ortega Arellano Mr. Alfredo Ortega Arellano serves as Chief Executive Officer of Finanzas Guardiana Inbursa, Seguros de Crédito Inbursa subsidiaries of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1991.

Jose Antonio Ponce Hernandez Mr. Jose Antonio Ponce Hernandez serves as Chief Executive Officer of Inversora Bursátil, which is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B de C.V. He joined the company in 1991.

Raul Humberto Zepeda Ruiz Mr. Raul Humberto Zepeda Ruiz serves as Director of Legal Affairs and Institutional Relations and Secretary of the Board of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. Moreover, he also acts as Chief Executive Officer of Pensiones Inbursa, a subsidiary of the Company. He also acts as Secretary of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committees of the Company. He joined the company in 1994.

Jose Federico Loaiza Montano Mr. Jose Federico Loaiza Montano serves as Director of Internal Audit of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Public Accounting.

Marcelino Armenter Vidal Mr. Marcelino Armenter Vidal serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 30, 2017. He also serves as Deputy General Manager at Fundacion Bancaria Caixa d'Estalvis i Pensions de Barcelona, Chief Executive Officer at Caixa Capital Risc SGECR SA, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Cajasol Inversiones de Capital SA SCR, and a Managing Director at Criteria CaixaHolding SA. He is on the Board of Directors at Abertis Infraestructuras SA, Banco BPI SA, Iniciativa Emprededor XXI SA, Caixa Emprendedor XXI SAU, and Ahorro Corporación SA. Prior to this, he has served as Managing Director of Banco Herrero SA, Director General of Caixa Holding SA, and General Manager-Risk of CaixaBank SA. He holds Masters of Business Administration degree from Escuela Superior de Administración y Dirección de Empresas.

Juan Fabrega Cardelus Mr. Juan Fabrega Cardelus serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. He has acted as Member of the Company’s Audit Committee since April 27, 2011. He acts as Member of the Board of Directors of all the subsidiaries of the Company, as well as Director of Retail Banking of Banco Inbursa. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universitat de Barcelona, with studies in Consultancy on Organizational Development and Advanced Management.

Arturo Elias Ayub Mr. Arturo Elias Ayub serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He also serves as Director of Strategic Alliance, Communications and Investors Relations of Telmex, Director of Telmex Internacional and GCarso. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac and holds a degree in Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Antonio Cosio Pando Mr. Antonio Cosio Pando serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Compania Industrial De Tepeji del Rio SA de CV and Director of CICSA, Telmex, GCarso, Bodegas de Santo Tomas SA de CV, Hoteles Las Brisas SA de CV, Hoteles Las Hadas SA de CV and La Suiza SA de CV. He holds a degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Laura Renee Diez Barroso Azcarraga Ms. Laura Renee Diez Barroso Azcarraga serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. She also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of LCA Capital. She has served as President of Editorial Eres, Editorial Televisa, Director of Royal Caribbean International, Pro-Mujer Mexico and Member of the Executive Committee of Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Telmex Internacional, Centro Historico de la Ciudad de Mexico and President of Casa Hogar El Mexicanito.

Guillermo Gutierrez Saldivar Mr. Guillermo Gutierrez Saldivar serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. He also acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Indesa SA de CV and Director of some subsidiaries of the Company. He holds a degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana.

David Antonio Ibarra Munoz Mr. David Antonio Ibarra Munoz serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. Between 1977 and 1982, he worked at Treasury and Public Credit Department. In 1982 he served as Chief Executive Officer of Banco de Mexico. Between 1983 and 1986 he acted as Consultant of Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo and from 1984 to 1994 as Advisor of Chief Executive Officer of Petroleos Mexicanos. Between 1983 and 2001 he acted as Consultant of CEPAL. In addition, he serves as Member of the Board of Directors of IDEAL. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics and a degree in Public Accounting, both from Universidad Nacionalidad Autonoma de Mexico.

Jose Kuri Harfush Mr. Jose Kuri Harfush serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Janel SA de CV. He has also served as Director of Telmex, GCarso and some subsidiaries of the Company and Ideal. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Juan Antonio Perez Simon Mr. Juan Antonio Perez Simon serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He has also served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Telmex since 1995. Moreover, he has acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sanborns Hermanos SA de CV, and Director of GCarso, Telmex and some subsidiaries of GFInbursa. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.