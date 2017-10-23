Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de CV (GFINTERO.MX)

Name Description

Carlos Hank Rhon Mr. Carlos Hank Rhon serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. He is in the Company's Board since 1992. He also serves as Member of the Executive Committee of the company. He has acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of ARALMEX, CERREY and COMCEL. He holds a degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Carlos Alberto Rojo Macedo Mr. Carlos Alberto Rojo Macedo serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. Prior to this post, he served as Chief Financial, Operating and Administrative Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company.He is in the Companys Board since 2001. He also serves as Member of the Executive Committee within the Company. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics, as well as a postgraduate degree in Financial Engineering and Corporate Finance, both from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Alejandro Frigolet Vazquez-Vela Mr. Alejandro Frigolet Vazquez-Vela serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. since June 10, 2015. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. He also holds Bachelors degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Gerardo Cuitlahuac Salazar Viezca Mr. Gerardo Cuitlahuac Salazar Viezca serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. and also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Banco Interacciones S.A., a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. He is in the Company's Board since 2007. He has been with the Company for nine years. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad Iberoamericana, a Masters degree in Economics and Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Social Sciences from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Armando Acevedo Mr. Armando Acevedo serves as Executive Director of Government Banking at Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. He has played as coordinator of the Committee of banking of Government in the ABM. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and with a Master's degree in International Administration from the ITAM University.

Tamara Caballero Velasco Ms. Tamara Caballero Velasco serves as Corporate Director of Promotion of Banco Interacciones at Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. She joined the Company 17 years ago. In the past, she acted as Corporate Director of Promotion of the Bank. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Sergio Eddy Mr. Sergio Eddy serves Chief Risk Officer of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. He also served as Deputy Director of management of risks of Bank national of works and services public, S.N.C. (Banobras); as Director of instruments financial derivatives (Bank claims S.A.) and as Director of Supervision financial of the CONSAR. He is currently a corporate Director of the company's risks. He holds a Bachelor's degree in finance from the University Technological of Mexico.

Manuel Velasco Velazquez Mr. Manuel Velasco Velazquez serves as Secretary and General Counsel of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. since June 10, 2015. In the past, he acted as Director of Legal Affairs of Multivalores Casa de Bolsa. He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Gustavo Adolfo Espinosa Carbajal Mr. Gustavo Adolfo Espinosa Carbajal serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. since 2014. He is the Member of Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Graciela Hank Gonzalez Ms. Graciela Hank Gonzalez serves as Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. She has served as Assistant of Strategic Planning of Aseguradora Interacciones S.A. She served as Strategic Planning Assistant for Insurance Interactions. She is the Companys Board since 2000. She holds a degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Andres Constantin Antonius Gonzalez Mr. Andres Constantin Antonius Gonzalez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. He participated in the transition team of Enrique Peña Nieto as strategy coordinator and he served as General Manager of Kroll's Research and Business Intelligence division worldwide. He has been in Company's Board since January 21, 2014. He holds a Masters degree in Economics from Harvard University and Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics from Harvard University.

Luis Manuel Enrique Tellez Kuenzler Mr. Luis Manuel Enrique Tellez Kuenzler serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. since June 12, 2015. In the public sector he served as Secretary of Communications and Transportation of the Mexican Government, He is the Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of this Company. He holds a degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Joaquin Gonzalez Cigarroa Giller Mr. Joaquin Gonzalez Cigarroa Giller serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. since 2008. Previously he has served as independent member of our Board of Directors from 1997 to 2004. He also serves as Chairman of Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He has also been Executive Vice President and Director of Operations of Laredo Nacional Bank and Executive Vice President of the Texas Community Bank. He holds a Bachelors degree in Art History from the St. Edward's University.

Julio Armando Quesada de Quesada Mr. Julio Armando Quesada de Quesada serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. since December 2012. He has acted as Chief Executive Officer of Citibank Mexico, Deputy General Director of Corporate Banking and Treasury Investment of Banamex. He currently serves as Advisor and Consultant to banks in Madrid, Spain and the Middle East. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Brown University and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance from Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Eduardo Sanchez Navarro Rivera Torres Mr. Eduardo Sanchez Navarro Rivera Torres serves as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A. de C.V. he is in the Company's Board since 2009. He also serves as Member of Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He acts as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Questro. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.