Edition:
United Kingdom

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFLR.NS)

GFLR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

740.00INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs42.00 (+6.02%)
Prev Close
Rs698.00
Open
Rs700.50
Day's High
Rs744.50
Day's Low
Rs700.50
Volume
261,099
Avg. Vol
92,257
52-wk High
Rs866.00
52-wk Low
Rs436.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Shanti Jain

75 2014 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Bhavin Desai

Company Secretary, Compliance Officer

Vivek Jain

59 Managing Director, Director

Anand Bhusari

2015 Additional Whole-time Director

Dinesh Sachdeva

69 2006 Whole-Time Director

Deepak Asher

56 2008 Group Head - Corporate Finance, Non-Independent Director

Pavan Jain

63 2007 Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Vanita Bhargava

2015 Additional Independent Director

Rajagopalan Doraiswami

2014 Additional Independent Director

Chandra Jain

2016 Independent Director

Devendra Jain

85 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Om Lohia

2006 Non-Executive Independent Director

Shailendra Swarup

69 2005 Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Shanti Jain

Shri. Shanti Prasad Jain is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited., since May 22, 2009. He is a Chartered Accountant and practicing since 1963. He has specialized in taxation matters of various reputed companies and banks.

Bhavin Desai

Vivek Jain

Shri. Vivek Kumer Jain is Managing Director, Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. Shri Vivek Jain is a graduate of commerce from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. He also has a post-graduate degree in Business Administration from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He has over 33 years of business experience.

Anand Bhusari

Dinesh Sachdeva

Shri. Dinesh Kumar Sachdeva is Whole-Time Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. He is a Chemical Engineer from the India Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and has 40 years of experience in the technical field of various chemical / process plants.

Deepak Asher

Shri. Deepak Asher is Group Head - Corporate Finance, Non-Independent Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. Shri. Asher is graduated in Commerce and Law, and is a Chartered Accountant and a Cost Accountant by profession. He has been associated with the Inox Group for 23 years now, in different capacities. He is the founder President of the Multiplex Association of India, and was awarded the Theatre World Newsmaker of the Year Award for his contribution to the cinema exhibition industry. He has been responsible for spearheading the Group’s diversification into the cinema and CDM business and now its foray into the wind energy business.

Pavan Jain

Shri. Pavan Kumar Jain is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. Shri. PK Jain is a Chemical Engineer from IIT, New Delhi, with 32 years of experience in various capacities of which last twenty have been as Managing Director of INOX Air Products Limited. Under his stewardship INOX Air Products Limited has grown from a single plant business, to one of the players in industrial gas business in the country.

Vanita Bhargava

Rajagopalan Doraiswami

Chandra Jain

Devendra Jain

Shri. Devendra Kumar Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. Shri DK Jain is a graduate in History (Hons.) from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, possesses over 54 years of experience in business management and international trade. In recognition of his efforts to increase bilateral trade with Commonwealth countries, he was granted a Dignity of an Honorary Member of the Civil Division in the Order of the British Empire by Majesty, the Queen of England. Shri DK Jain has been a member of the Indian National Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce and has been an Associate Member of the World Economic Forum, Geneva, Switzerland and a member of the Indian delegation to the Davos symposium on several occasions in past.

Om Lohia

Shri. O. P. Lohia is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. He is Chairman and Managing Director of Indo-Rama Synthetics Limited as well as Director on the Board of several companies and has and varied business experience.

Shailendra Swarup

Shri. Shailendra Swarup is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. He is a law graduate and a Senior Advocate. He is practicing in the High Court and Supreme Court of India, at New Delhi. He has 40 years of experience in handling various legal matters. He is also on the Board of several professionally managed companies. Shri. Swarup was a Member of the Task Force on Corporate Governance constituted by the confederation of Indian Industry under the Chairmanship of Shri Rahul Bajaj. He was a member of consultative Group constituted by the Reserve Bank of India under the Chairmanship of Dr. AS Ganguly.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Shanti Jain

160,000

Bhavin Desai

--

Vivek Jain

47,845,000

Anand Bhusari

--

Dinesh Sachdeva

3,696,000

Deepak Asher

120,000

Pavan Jain

--

Vanita Bhargava

--

Rajagopalan Doraiswami

--

Chandra Jain

--

Devendra Jain

60,954,000

Om Lohia

--

Shailendra Swarup

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading