Galliford Try PLC (GFRD.L)

Name Description

Peter Ventress Mr. Peter John Ventress is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Peter Ventress joined the Board on 30 April 2015 and was appointed Chairman on 11 November 2016. Peter holds non-executive directorships with Softcat Plc, BBA Aviation Plc and Staples Solutions B.V. He was Chief Executive Officer of European textile service business, Berendsen plc, from 2010 to 2016. Prior to joining Berendsen, Peter spent 10 years in senior management positions in Europe and Canada in the office products distribution industry with Corporate Express N.V., becoming Chief Executive in 2007. In 2008, he was appointed head of all Staples’ activities outside the United States and Canada

Peter Truscott Mr. Peter Truscott is an Chief Executive, Executive Director of the Company. effective October 1, 2015. Peter was formerly Divisional Chairman, South at Taylor Wimpey plc and a member of its Group Management team. Peter joined George Wimpey in 1984 and worked at CALA Homes from 1993 to 1996, before rejoining George Wimpey, where he held a succession of senior management positions

Graham Prothero Mr. Graham Prothero is Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. He was previously with Development Securities plc, a listed property developer and investor in the UK, where he was Finance Director from November 2008. From 2001 until 2008, Graham was a partner with Ernst & Young. Graham is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and previously held the position of Finance Director with Blue Circle Properties and Taywood Homes. Graham is a Non-executive Director and Audit Chair of Marshalls plc

Andrew Hammond Mr. Andrew Hammond is Divisional Chairman of West Division Linden Homes, a subsidiary of the Company. He was appointed to Galliford Try’s Executive Board as Chairman for the West Division of Linden Homes on 6 September 2016. Andrew joined the company in April 2015 from Persimmon Homes where he held the position of Regional Chairman.

Tom Nicholson Mr. Tom Nicholson is Divisional Chairman of Linden Homes, a subsidiary of the Company. was appointed to Galliford Try’s Executive Board as Chairman for the East Division of Linden Homes on 6 September 2016. Prior to joining the company in 1996, Tom held land and sales positions at Ideal Homes and Berkeley. He has held a succession of senior appointments within Linden Homes, with the last four years as Divisional Managing Director.

Kevin Corbett Mr. Kevin Corbett, CEng MICE MIStructE is General Counsel, Company Secretary of Galliford Try PLC. Mr. Corbett joined the Executive Board of Galliford Try plc on 1 February 2012 and was appointed General Counsel and Company Secretary on 1 March 2012. He was previously Chief Counsel Global for AECOM.

Bill Hocking Mr. Bill Hocking is Managing Director - Construction & Investments and Chief Executive of Construction & Investments of the company. He was appointed to the Executive Board as Managing Director of Construction on 1 September 2015 and assumed the role of Chief Executive of Construction & Investments with effect from 1 August 2016. Mr. Bill joined the Group from Skanska UK plc, where he held the position of Executive Vice President on the Executive Management Team of Skanska UK from 2008, having initially joined the company in 1990.

Stephen Teagle Mr. Stephen Teagle is Chief Executive - Partnerships & Regeneration of the Company. He was appointed as Chief Executive of Partnerships & Regeneration on 1 July 2016, joining Galliford Try’s Executive Board on 6 September 2016. Stephen has over 20 years’ experience in the regeneration and affordable housing sectors, joining Galliford Try from Registered Provider DCH where he was Group Director of Investment and Managing Director of development subsidiary Westco Properties.

Ishbel Macpherson Ms. Ishbel J. S. Macpherson is Non-Executive Director of the Company., with effective 1 February 2014. She is a Non-executive Director of Fidessa plc and is Senior Independent Director of both Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc and Bonmarché Holdings plc. She has previously served as Non-executive Director, Chair of the Remuneration Committee, Senior Independent Director and Chair of Speedy Hire plc, as well as Non-executive Director of GAME Group plc, MITIE Group plc, Synthomer plc, May Gurney Integrated Services plc, Dignity plc and Hydrogen Group plc. Ishbel has over 20 years’ experience in investment banking with Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, Hoare Govett and Barclays.

Gavin Slark Mr. Gavin Slark is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Board on 13 May 2015. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Grafton Group plc, an independent company operating in the merchanting, DIY retailing and mortar manufacturing markets in Britain, Ireland, Belgium and Netherlands. He joined Grafton Group in April 2011 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer in July 2011. He was previously Group Chief Executive of BSS Group plc, a leading UK distributor to specialist trades including the plumbing, heating and construction sectors.

Jeremy Townsend Mr. Jeremy Townsend is Non-Executive Director of the company effect 1 September 2017. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Rentokil Initial plc following appointment in August 2010. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and a member of the Accounting Council of the Financial Reporting Council. Previously, Jeremy was Finance Director at Mitchells & Butlers Plc and prior to that held various finance roles at J Sainsbury Plc including Corporate Finance Director. Jeremy began his career in audit and corporate finance at Ernst & Young.

Andrew Jenner Mr. Andrew Mark Jenner was Non-Executive Independent Director of Galliford Try Plc., 11 November 2017. He was appointed to the Board in January 2009. Andrew was Group Chief Financial Officer of Serco Group plc from 2002 to 2014. Prior to joining Serco in 1996 he worked for Unilever and Deloitte & Touche LLP. Andrew is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.