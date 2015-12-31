GFT Technologies SE (GFTG.DE)
GFTG.DE on Xetra
13.57EUR
4:35pm BST
13.57EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-1.92 (-12.42%)
€-1.92 (-12.42%)
Prev Close
€15.50
€15.50
Open
€15.50
€15.50
Day's High
€15.57
€15.57
Day's Low
€13.42
€13.42
Volume
579,144
579,144
Avg. Vol
98,677
98,677
52-wk High
€22.00
€22.00
52-wk Low
€13.42
€13.42
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ulrich Dietz
|59
|2017
|Chairman of the Administrative Board
|
Marika Lulay
|55
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Paul Lerbinger
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jochen Ruetz
|48
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director
|
Jutta Stolp
|Investor Relations Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ulrich Dietz
|Mr. Ulrich Dietz is Chairman of the Administrative Board at GFT Technologies SE since January 29, 2017. He was Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GFT Technologies SE. He also served as Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Board at the Company. Previously he served as Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer since October 1998. After graduating in Engineering, Mr. Dietz founded GFT and became Managing Director of the Company in 1987. Since GFT's conversion to a publicly listed company, in October 1998, Mr. Dietz has held the post of Chief Executive Officer. Apart from that, he was employed at the Steinbeis Foundation as a Project Manager in the Transfer Center for Information Technology. He has also been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GFT Iberia Holding SAU and Member of the Advisory Committee at Deutsche Bank AG.
|
Marika Lulay
|Ms. Marika Lulay is Chief Executive Officer at GFT Technologies SE since January 29, 2017. She was Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of GFT Technologies SE. She was Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Board at GFT Technologies AG from 2002. In 1996, Ms. Lulay led the entry into the German market of the American systems integrator Cambridge Technology Partners, she served there as Vice President for Central and Northern Europe. Before that, she held a variety of management positions during her seven years at the Software AG, including, amongst others, Head of Application Development in the professional services area and Project Manager. Before, Ms. Lulay moved to Software AG, she worked for a short period as a Management Consultant at Diebold Deutschland GmbH. After her graduation in Information Technology, she was Founder Member and Associate of BISTEC GmbH, a Software Developer for the building industry. There, she managed the Development Team. Later on BISTEC GmbH merged to BAUSOFT GmbH, where she was also Head of the Development Team.s
|
Paul Lerbinger
|Dr. Paul Lerbinger is Vice Chairman of the Board of GFT Technologies SE since January 29, 2017. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at GFT Technologies SE from May 31, 2011 until August 18, 2015. Before that, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from January 14, 2011 until May 31, 2011. He has been Member of the Executive Board of HSH Nordbank AG since March 1, 2011, and has been designated as Chief Executive Officer of HSH Nordbank AG as of April 1, 2011. He has served on the Supervisory Board of MainFirst Bank AG.
|
Jochen Ruetz
|Dr. Jochen Ruetz has been Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of GFT Technologies SE since August 18, 2015. He was Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board at GFT Technologies AG from September 2003. He is responsible for finance, controlling, human resources, internal audit, procurement and legal affairs at the Company. Before that, Dr. Ruetz served as Managing Director at STRABAG BRVZ Bau- Rechen- und Verwaltungszentrum GmbH. Prior to that he was responsible for the group controlling at STRABAG AG. Dr. Ruetz started his professional career at Deutsche Bank AG’s corporate development department in 1993. He completed a Doctorate degree in 1997 at Universitaet Koeln. Apart from that, he graduated in Business Economics from Universitaet Regensburg in 1993.
|
Jutta Stolp
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Ulrich Dietz
|757,970
|
Marika Lulay
|820,693
|
Paul Lerbinger
|17,333
|
Jochen Ruetz
|550,156
|
Jutta Stolp
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Ulrich Dietz
|0
|0
|
Marika Lulay
|0
|0
|
Paul Lerbinger
|0
|0
|
Jochen Ruetz
|0
|0
|
Jutta Stolp
|0
|0