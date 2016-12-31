Grafton Group PLC (GFTU_u.L)

Name Description

Michael Roney Mr. Michael (Mike) James Roney is re designated as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective on 1 January 2017. He was appointed to the Board as Non-Executive Director, Deputy Chairman and Chairman Designate on 1 May 2016 and assumed the role of Chairman on 1 January 2017. He was Chief Executive of Bunzl plc from 2005 until his retirement in April 2016. Prior to joining Bunzl he was Chief Executive Officer of Goodyear Dunlop Tires Europe having previously been President of Goodyear’s Eastern European, African and Middle Eastern businesses. He was appointed Non-Executive Director, Deputy Chairman and Chairman Designate of Next plc, the FTSE 100 listed UK retailer, on 14 February 2017 and will take up the role of Non-Executive Chairman of Next plc on 1 August 2017. He is Non-Executive Director of Brown-Forman Corporation, the US based spirits business and of Azelis SA, a private company, and was formerly Non-Executive Director of Johnson Matthey Plc.

Gavin Slark Mr. Gavin Slark is an Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Grafton Group PLC. He joined the Group and the Board as Chief Executive Designate on 1 April 2011 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer on 1 July 2011. He is currently a Non-Executive Director of Galliford Try plc, a UK housebuilding and construction group. He was previously Group Chief Executive of BSS Group plc, a leading UK distributor to specialist trades including the plumbing, heating and construction sectors.

David Arnold Mr. David L. Arnold is an Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Grafton Group PLC. He joined the Group as Group Chief Financial Officer on 9 September 2013. He was Group Finance Director of Enterprise plc, the UK Maintenance and Support Services business, from 2010 to 2013 and Finance Director of Redrow plc, the house builder, from 2003 to 2010. He previously held senior financial positions with Six Continents plc, the hotels group and Tarmac plc, the building materials company.

Vincent Crowley Mr. Vincent Conor Crowley is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Board on 14 October 2016. He is currently a Non- Executive Director of C&C Group plc, an international manufacturer and distributor of branded drinks, and Executive Chairman of Altas Investments plc, an Irish company that holds investments in infrastructure and related businesses. In the course of a 24 year career with Independent News & Media PLC, a leading Irish newspaper and media business, he held a number of leadership positions including Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer and was a member of the Board. Prior to joining Independent News & Media PLC, he held senior roles in KPMG and Arthur Andersen.

Susan Murray Ms. Susan E. Murray is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She was appointed to the Board on 14 October 2016. She is currently a Non- Executive Director of 2 Sisters Food Group, a food manufacturing company. She is a former Chief Executive of Littlewoods Stores Limited and former Worldwide President and Chief Executive of The Pierre Smirnoff Company, part of Diageo plc. She is also a former Chairman of Farrow & Ball and a former Non-Executive Director of Compass Group plc, Pernod Ricard S.A., Imperial Tobacco plc, Enterprise Inns plc, Aberdeen Asset Management plc, SSL International plc and Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc.

Paul Smith Mr. Paul Hampden Smith is Non-Executive Director of Grafton Group plc., since 27 August 2015 and will be appointed Senior Independent Director with effect from 9 May 2017. He was Group Finance Director of Travis Perkins plc from 1996 until his retirement in February 2013. He joined the Travis Perkins Group in 1988 and has 25 years’ senior level management experience in the UK merchanting industry. He is currently a Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees of Bellway plc and Clipper Logistics plc. He is also Senior Independent Director of Clipper Logistics plc. He was previously a Non- Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Pendragon plc, Redrow plc and DX Services plc.

Charles Fisher Mr. Charles M. Fisher is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Grafton Group Plc. He was appointed to the Board on 1 May 2009. He was Chairman and Chief Executive of Sharpe & Fisher plc, the UK builders merchanting company, from 1989 to 1999. He was formerly Chairman of Garden Centre Property Development Trading plc and Mowlem plc and previously served as a director of a number of other public companies including Travis Perkins plc, Baggeridge Brick plc, South Western Electricity plc and Delta plc. Mr. Fisher has indicated that he will be stepping down from the Board following the 2017 AGM.