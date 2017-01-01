Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL.TO)

Name Description

William Anderson Mr. William D. Anderson serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Gildan Activewear Inc. He has had a career as a business leader in Canada spanning over thirty years. Mr. Anderson joined the Bell Canada organization in 1992, where from 1998 to 2001, he served as Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc., Canada’s largest telecommunications company. From 2001 to 2005, Mr. Anderson served as President of BCE Ventures, the strategic investment unit of BCE Inc. and, from 2001 to 2007, he was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bell Canada International Inc., a subsidiary of BCE Inc. formed to invest in telecommunications operations outside Canada. Prior to joining the Bell Canada organization, Mr. Anderson was in public practice for nearly twenty years with the accounting firm KPMG LLP, where he was a partner for eleven years. Mr. Anderson also serves on the Board of Directors of TransAlta Corporation, a power generation and energy marketing firm, where he is a member of the Human Resources Committee and the Governance and Environment Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Sun Life Financial Inc. an international financial services organization, where he is also the Chairman of the Audit and Conduct Review Committee as well as a member of the Risk Review Committee. Mr. Anderson was educated at the University of Western Ontario and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario and a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Glenn Chamandy Mr. Glenn J. Chamandy serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Gildan Activewear Inc. He is one of the founders of the Company and has devoted his entire career to building Gildan into an industry leader. Mr. Chamandy has been involved in various textile and apparel businesses for over thirty years. Prior to his appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer in 2004, the position which he currently holds. Mr. Chamandy served as a Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Gildan.

Rhodri Harries Mr. Rhodri J. Harries serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer of Gildan Activewear Inc. He joined Gildan in August 2015 as its Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. Prior to joining Gildan, Mr. Harries served as the Chief Financial Officer of Rio Tinto Alcan since 2014, where previously he held the position of Chief Commercial Officer from 2009 to 2013. Mr. Harries joined Alcan in Montréal in 2004 as the Vice President and Corporate Treasurer and remained with the company following its acquisition by Rio Tinto in 2007. Prior to joining Alcan, Mr. Harries spent 15 years in North America, Asia and Europe with General Motors, where he held successive positions of increasing responsibility in corporate finance, treasury and business development. He is accountable for the Company’s financial management as well as overseeing corporate development and corporate affairs, information technology, legal affairs, corporate communications and the corporate human resources groups.

Michael Hoffman Mr. Michael R. Hoffman serves as President - Printware of Gildan Activewear Inc. He joined Gildan in October 1997. He served as Vice-President, Sales and Marketing for the international division until his appointment as President of Printwear in February 2001. Mr. Hoffman has over twenty years of experience in apparel sales and marketing. He provides strategic direction and leadership for the Company’s sales and marketing groups in the Printwear division.

Eric Lehman Mr. Eric R. Lehman serves as President - Branded Apparel of Gildan Activewear Inc. He joined Gildan in December 2006 as Executive Vice-President, Supply Chain. In November 2008, Mr. Lehman’s responsibilities were expanded to include information technology and operational excellence and his title changed to Executive Vice-President, Supply Chain, Information Technology and Operational Excellence until his appointment as President of Branded Apparel in January 2011. He has over twenty years of experience in the supply chain function with major national apparel brands.

Benito Masi Mr. Benito A. Masi serves as Executive Vice President - Manufacturing of Gildan Activewear Inc. He has been involved in apparel manufacturing in North America for over thirty years. He joined Gildan in 1986, and since then has held various positions in the Company. He was appointed Vice-President, Apparel Manufacturing in February 2001. In August 2004, he was appointed Executive Vice-President, Apparel Manufacturing and his title was changed to Executive Vice-President, Manufacturing in January 2005. Mr. Masi is responsible for the strategic and operational performance of the Company’s worldwide manufacturing facilities and supply chain.

Lindsay Matthews Ms. Lindsay Matthews serves as Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Gildan Activewear Inc. She joined Gildan in November 2004 as Director, Legal Affairs and was appointed Corporate Secretary in February 2005. Prior to joining Gildan, Ms. Matthews practiced law for seven years at Ogilvy Renault in the areas of corporate and securities law.

Donald Berg Mr. Donald G. Berg serves as Independent Director of Gildan Activewear Inc. He is Chief Executive Officer at Comfy Cow LLC, a privately held Louisville, Kentucky-based purveyor of specialty gourmet ice cream through its chain of retail shops as well as in fine grocery stores in the Midwest. Mr. Berg retired in April 2014 as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at Brown-Forman Corporation, a U.S. based producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands and one of the largest companies in the global wine and spirits industry. Mr. Berg’s career at Brown-Forman Corporation spanned over 25 years, where he held various executive positions including as President of its Advancing Markets Group, President of Brown-Forman Spirits Americas, the company’s largest operating group, head of its corporate development and strategy functions and director of its mergers and acquisitions group. Prior to joining Brown-Forman, Mr. Berg has had a wide variety of finance, sales and marketing roles with respected national and international firms after beginning his career as a certified chartered public accountant with Ernst & Whinney. Mr. Berg is also a member of the Board of Directors of Meredith Corporation, a publicly-held media and marketing company, where he is also a member of the Audit Committee and the Finance Committee. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and business administration from Augustana College in Illinois.

Russell Goodman Mr. Russell Goodman serves as Independent Director of Gildan Activewear Inc. He has had a career in business for over 35 years. Since 2010, Mr. Goodman has been a corporate director and business advisor. He is presently a member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of Metro Inc., a leader in the grocery and pharmacy sectors in Canada. He is a member of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Human Resources Committee of Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc., North America's largest mountain resort. He is also a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Northland Power Inc., a leading independent power producer. From 1998 to June 2011, Mr. Goodman was a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he was a member of the Americas’ and Canadian Leadership teams. During that period, he served as Managing Partner of Project Finance and Privatization for the Americas, Global Leader for Transportation Services, Managing Partner of the Montréal office and Canadian Managing Partner of the Private Equity and Transactions businesses. In the not-for-profit sector, Mr. Goodman serves on a number of boards, including Pointe-à-Callière Museum Foundation, where he is Chairman of the Board. He previously served as President of the Canadian Club of Montréal. He is a Fellow of the Order of Chartered Professional Accountants of Quebec and is certified by the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Goodman was educated at McGill University.

George Heller Mr. George J. Heller serves as Independent Director of Gildan Activewear Inc. He has had a career as a business leader in the retail sector that spans over forty years. From 1999 to 2006, Mr. Heller served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Hudson’s Bay Company, Canada’s largest diversified general merchandise retailer, operating more than 600 retail outlets in Canada under four banners: the Bay, Zellers, Home Outfitters and Fields. Prior to that, Mr. Heller was President and Chief Executive Officer of Zellers, the mass merchandise retailer of the Hudson’s Bay Company and a leading Canadian mass merchandise department store. Mr. Heller has also held a number of other key positions in the retail industry, including as President and Chief Executive Officer of Kmart Canada, discount department stores, President, North America & Europe of Bata Industries Ltd. an international footwear manufacturer, and Executive Vice-President of Woodwards Department Stores, a department store chain. Mr. Heller also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Victoria Commonwealth Games and was the President and a member of the Board of Directors of the Commonwealth Games of Canada Foundation, a fundraising organization for amateur athletes. Mr. Heller also serves on the Board of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, a not-for-profit think-tank on Canada’s relations with Asia, where he is Chair of the Investment Committee. Mr. Heller has acted since 2008 as Honorary Consul General of Thailand and as Honorary Trade Advisor to the Government of Thailand since 2000. Mr. Heller has received Honorary Doctorates from Ryerson University and the University of Victoria.

Anne Martin-Vachon Ms. Anne E. Martin-Vachon serves as Independent Director of Gildan Activewear Inc. She is currently a consultant in the beauty and cosmetics industry, with a focus on strategy, brand management and expanding international markets. Prior to this, Ms. Martin-Vachon was Chief Merchandising, Planning and Programming Officer at HSN, Inc., a leading interactive multi-channel entertainment and lifestyle retailer that operates two business segments, HSN and Cornerstone. Before joining HSN, Ms. Martin-Vachon held various executive positions in the consumer packaged goods and retail industry, including as Chief Marketing Officer at Nordstrom, Inc., a leading fashion specialty retailer operating 293 stores in 38 U.S. states, Chief Executive Officer at Lise Watier Cosmétiques, Inc., a Canadian-based beauty and skincare company, and Chief Marketing Officer at Bath & Body Works, LLC, which operates retail stores for personal care products. Ms. Martin-Vachon began her career at The Procter & Gamble Company, where she spent more than twenty years in a variety of leadership positions across the company’s portfolio of beauty, personal care and household brands. She is on the Board of Governors of Cosmetic Executive Women, a beauty industry organization. Ms. Martin-Vachon holds a Master of Business Administration from McGill University and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration at the University of Québec in Trois-Rivières.

Sheila O'Brien Mrs. Sheila H. O'Brien, serves as Independent Director of Gildan Activewear Inc. She is a business advisor, corporate director and President of Belvedere 1 Investments Ltd. She has over thirty years’ experience in the oil and gas, pipeline and petrochemical sectors in Canada, the United States and Europe. She has held executive positions in the areas of human resources, investor relations, public affairs and government relations with Amoco International, Petro-Canada and Nova Chemicals Corporation. She created and implemented an innovative workforce restructuring program based on the dignity of the employee, which was designated a Worldwide Best Practice by Watson Wyatt International Consultancy. In addition, she has been active in the not-for-profit sector, having served on over 25 boards of directors, dealing primarily with human rights, women’s rights and giving voice to marginalized members of society, and is the founder of several enduring community events celebrating the accomplishments of women. She was invested in the Order of Canada in 1998 and was awarded the Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 for community service. She has served on the boards of directors of TransForce Income Fund, Canada’s largest trucking enterprise, publicly-traded and headquartered in Montréal, Skye Resources, a Vancouver-based, publicly-traded nickel mining company with assets in Guatemala, CFM Majestic, a Mississauga-based publicly-traded fireplace manufacturing company, and Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., an Albertabased publicly-traded oil and natural gas company. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Alberta Energy Regulator, a regulatory body with a mandate to provide for the environmentally responsible development of Alberta’s energy resources, as well as PPP Canada, a federal crown corporation with a mandate to improve the delivery of public infrastructure. Ms. O’Brien is a graduate of the MTC program at the University of Western Ontario.