Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV (GISSAA.MX)

Juan Carlos Lopez Villarreal Mr. Juan Carlos Lopez Villarreal serves as Chairman of the Board of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 23, 2014. He was on the Company's Board since 2003. He acted as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company till May 8, 2008. In the past, he held posts of Joint Director of Construction Articles sector, Business Director of Diesel, Manager of Operations, Manager of Quality, Manager of Projects and Industrial Engineering in Cifunsa. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration degree from St. Edwards University in Austin.

Jose Manuel Arana Escobar Eng. Jose Manuel Arana Escobar serves as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 1, 2014. Moreover, he has also acted as President of Tyson de Mexico. He has international experience as he worked 10 years in the United States and 13 years in Brazil. He worked 25 years for The Dow Chemical Company and in his career he has participated on boards of various institutions of agrochemicals, seeds and biotechnology. Prior to joining GIS served as President and Director General of Tyson de Mexico. He holds a degree in Agricultural Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in 1982.

Jorge Mario Guzman Guzman Mr. Jorge Mario Guzman Guzman serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Secretary of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has 31 years of experience in financial and administrative areas, gained through working in major industrial companies in Mexico. He is Industrial and Systems Engineer from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from EGADE - I.T.E.S.M University.

Paolo Bortolan Dr. Paolo Bortolan serves as Chief Executive officer of Coatings of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 2014. He also acts as Director General of Vitromex since October 2014. His previous position was Director General and President of Mexico OSRAM, previously on the German group OSRAM served as Finance Director in the subsidiary OSRAM Italy and a subsidiary in Germany. He has international experience in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the Universita Commerciale Luigi Bocconi.

Javier Cantu Garza Eng. Javier Cantu Garza serves as Chief Executive Officer of Fluida of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. since May 1, 2015. He holds a degree in Engineering in Administration system and Masters degree in Administration, both from EGADE - I.T.E.S.M University.

Cesar E. Cardenas Rodriguez Mr. Cesar E. Cardenas Rodriguez serves as Chief Executive Officer of Heaters Unit at Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. Previously, he served as Director General of EB technical Mexicana (ELKAY) and earlier as Director of operations of group Alliance - values 3-c, who played for 5 years. He has extensive knowledge in water heaters and coatings industries. Between 1995 and 2008 he served as commercial Director of Vitromex and General Director of the hot business in Grupo Industrial Saltillo. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering and Systems from the Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and studies in high address of company AD2 at IPADE.

Jose Manuel Garza Martinez Mr. Jose Manuel Garza Martinez serves as Chief Executive officer of Autoparts of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He has extensive experience in senior management in GIS and other companies. Among other positions, he was casting from 1992 to 1997, Director Commercial Director and Director of Planta Cifunsa from 1988 to 1992, Director of the GIS business division GIS home from 1997 to 1998, Director Cifunsa from 1998 to 2004, subsequently made projects to independently and in 2005 he was hired by Xignux group as Director of business Tisamatic, company acquired by GIS in 2011. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration and Masters of Business Administration degree, both from the Tecnológico de Monterrey.

Patricio Gonzalez Chavarria Eng. Patricio Gonzalez Chavarria serves as Director of Treasury of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Engineering.

Ricardo Sandoval Garza Mr. Ricardo Sandoval Garza serves as Director of Home Unit of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. Previously, he occupied the position of commercial Director of the same business, position he held since 2001. He entered in 1990, working for home business and held among other positions, the of Director Negocio, Operations Manager, plant manager, Manager programming and logistics, etc. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering in Production of the technological Institute of Saltillo, a Masters degree in Administration from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and diploma high address D2 from the IPADE.

Luis Fernando Saldamando Arvizu Mr. Luis Fernando Saldamando Arvizu serves as Director of Talent Culture ASGIS of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. since May 2015. He served as Director of Human Capital of SuKarne and Director of Human Capital Gamesa Pepsico Quaker. In addition, it has had various functions as an independent consultant in organizational development and Certified Executive Coach. He holds a degree in Industrial Relations from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Alejandro Davila Lopez Mr. Alejandro Davila Lopez serves as Director of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 22, 2015. He became Member of the Council of administration of Christus Muguerza Saltillo since 1996, Member of the Board of the Chamber of the Southeast Region property since 1999 and Treasurer of the same in a period of 2 years. Treasurer current of the Angus Mexican Association, BC Member of the Board of Trustees proconstruccion of the biggest seminar of Coahuila. He holds a degree in Business Administration and a Masters of Business Administration degree, both from the Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Guillermo Elizondo Lopez Mr. Guillermo Elizondo Lopez serves as Director of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1976. He acts as Member of the Company's Finance Committee. In addition, he has served as Regional Director of Grupo Financiero Bital SA de CV. He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hotel Quinta Real Saltillo and Chairman of the North Real Estate Development Elabe.

Fernando Lopez Alanis Mr. Fernando Lopez Alanis serves as Director of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1994. He acts as Member of the Company's Finance Committee. He has also acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Compania Hotelera de Norte SA. He holds a degree in Engineering.

Ernesto Lopez de Nigris Mr. Ernesto Lopez de Nigris serves as Director of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. He acted as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company till May 8, 2008. In the past, he occupied posts of Joint Director of Automotor sector, Director of Bathroom Furniture business unit (Vitromex/St.Thomas), National Manager of Sales of Manufactured Good at Vitromex. In addition, he has acted as Director of Embotelladoras Arca, SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration degree from University of Texas at Austin.

Luis Arizpe Jimenez Mr. Luis Arizpe Jimenez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 23, 2015. He served as Vice President of the Board of Directors of Arca Continental, Chairman of Saltillo Kapital, Real Hotel Company BIRARMA and North (Camino Real Saltillo) and North Investment. Council member ITESM Campus Saltillo, the Advisory Council North Grupo Financiero Banorte Zone, and former Chairman and Civic Council and Institutions of Coahuila (CCIC), President of the Mexican Red Cross Delegation Saltillo, Chairman of Tithing of the Diocese of Saltillo, President of Promotora Mexicana AXIOS, BC, Vice President and President of COPARMEX southeast Coahuila, former president of Canacintra southeast Coahuila, Member of the Board of NAFINSA, Coahuila.

Fernando Chico Pardo Mr. Fernando Chico Pardo serves as Independent Director of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 22, 2015. He is Adviser of Grupo Carso, Sears, Sanborns, BBVA, Grupo Posadas, Bombardier, among others. Member of the Council of the Global Compact of the UN. He has 37 years as an investor. In 1997 he founded group that, being its current President and CEO. As DG of Inbursa I think subsidiaries and he led investments and acquisitions including Cigatam, Sanborns, Frisco, Nacobre, Euzkadi, Telmex, Condumex, and Sears. In 2003 it acquired controlling stake of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, and to date is President of the Council. He holds a Bachelor in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana and Masters of Business Administration degree from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Eugenio Santiago Clariond Reyes-Retana Mr. Eugenio Santiago Clariond Reyes-Retana serves as Independent Director of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1996. He has also served as President of Council of group Cuprum, Cleber group and group Capital FMC (Mexican private companies). Minister of public enterprises: Johnson Controls, Inc., Texas Industries, Inc., and Mexichem, S.A. Edit. He holds a Bachelors from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Francisco Garza Egloff Mr. Francisco Garza Egloff serves as Independent Director of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2008. Additionally, he has been Chief Executive Officer of ARCA. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Claudio Gonzalez Laporte Eng. Claudio X. Gonzalez Laporte serves as Independent Director of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1976. He acts also as Member of the Corporate Practices Committee within the Company. In addition, he has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico and Member of the Board of Directors of various other companies. He holds a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a degree from Stanford University.

Alfredo Livas Cantu Mr. Alfredo Livas Cantu serves as Independent Director of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.V. He began his career in Grupo Visa-Femsa helding different positions in the area of finance from 1978 to 1999 and serving as General Director of Finace of Grupo Femsa from 1989 to 1999. Since 1999, he has served as Independent Consultant. In addition, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Fomento Economico Mexicano SA, British American Tobbaco Mexico, Grupo Jomar and Christus Muguerza. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and a Masters degree in Business Administration and Economics from the University of Texas.