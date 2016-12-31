Grenke AG (GLJn.DE)

Name Description

Ernst-Moritz Lipp Prof. Dr. Ernst-Moritz Lipp is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at GRENKE AG since July 11, 2005. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Personnel Committee of the Company. Prof. Dr. Lipp has been Member of the Company’s Supervisory Board since May 13, 2003. He is Professor for International Finance and General Menager of ODEWALD & COMPAGNIE Gesellschaft fuer Beteiligungen mbH. Furthermore, Prof. Dr. Lipp occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at GRENKE BANK AG. Moreover, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Oystar Holding GmbH and Sodexo Beteiligungs B.V. & Co. KG and as Member of the Advisory Board at Winter Holding Verwaltungs GmbH.

Wolfgang Grenke Mr. Wolfgang Grenke is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at GRENKE AG since October 17, 2012. He also occupies the position of Member of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE SERVICE AG. Mr. Grenke acts as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRENKELEASING AG and sits on the Supervisory Board of GRENKE BANK AG. Moreover, he is also Member of the Advisory Board of Deutsche Bank AG. He founded GRENKELEASING KG in 1978. Mr. Grenke is a businessman in profession.

Gerhard Witt Mr. Gerhard E. Witt is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at GRENKE AG since July 11, 2005. Previously, he acted as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company and has been with the Company since 1997. Mr. Witt also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Grenke Investitionen Verwaltungs KGaA. He is certified Public Accountant and Tax advisor.

Antje Leminsky Ms. Antje Leminsky is Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Information Officer at GRENKE AG since August 1, 2013. She joined the Company on August 1, 2012. She began her career with Pricewaterhouse in Germany and Canada in 1996. In 2001 she joined Gruner + Jahr where since 2003 she served as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Between 2007 and 2009 she was involved in development of two start-ups: MondayWorks and steercom. In 2009 she joined OTTO GmbH &Co.

Mark Kindermann Mr. Mark Kindermann is Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board of GRENKE AG. He occupies the position of Member of the Management Board at GRENKE LIMITED and is Chairman of the Management Board at GRENKE SERVICE AG in Baden-Baden. Furthermore, Mr. Kindermann serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at GRENKELEASING AG in Vienna, GRENKELEASING AB in Stockholm, Grenkefinance N.V. in Vianen as well as GRENKE BANK AG in Hamburg. He is Business graduate.

Gilles Christ Mr. Gilles Christ is Chief Sales Officer, Member of the Management Board of GRENKE AG since May 1, 2010. He is also Member of the Board of Directors at GRENKE ALQUILER SA and of GRENKELEASING AB. In addition, he is on the Supervisory Board of GRENKE SERVICE AG, GRENKELEASING AG and President of the Management Board of GRENKELEASING AG. He is also general manager of GRENKELEASING Sp. z.o.o. and GRENKELEASING ApS. Mr. Christ holds a Masters of Business Administration degree.

Sebastian Hirsch Mr. Sebastian Hirsch is Member of the Management Board of GRENKE AG since January 1, 2017. he is responsible for the areas of controlling, M&A and Treasury. He also serves on the Supervisory Board of GRENKE BANK AG. He holds Bachelor's of Administration.

Tanja Dreilich Ms. Tanja Dreilich is Member of the Supervisory Board at GRENKE AG since May 12, 2015. She is Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Kirchoff Ecotec GmbH. She holds degree in Business Administration.

Ljiljana Mitic Dr. Ljiljana Mitic is Member of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG since May 12, 2015. She is Executive Vice President and Global Head of Financial Services Markets of Atos IT Solutions and Services GmbH. She is Independent business consultant specialized in IT, financial service and start ups.

Florian Schulte Mr. Florian Schulte is Member of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG since May 11, 2010. He is also Managing Director of Deltavista AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Global Group Dialog Solutions AG. He is also Managing Director of Fines Holding GmbH and S.K. Management und Beteiligungs GmbH.