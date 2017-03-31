Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLPL.SI)

Name Description

Seek Ngee Huat Dr. Seek Ngee Huat Ph.D., serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Global Logistic Properties Limited. He is chairs the Investment Committee, Human Resource and Compensation Committee and Special Committee. He is also a Director on the Boards of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Canada and Chongbang Holdings (International) Ltd. and serves as a senior advisor to Frasers Centrepoint Limited and Pontiac Land Pte Ltd. Dr. Seek is Chairman of the Institute of Real Estate Studies and Practice Professor at the National University of Singapore. He is also Chairman of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Asia Pacific. Following his retirement in 2011 as President of GIC Real Estate Ltd and a Board Director of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), Dr. Seek served two more years as a Director of GIC Real Estate and an advisor to the GIC Group Executive Committee. Prior to joining GIC, he was a Senior Partner with Jones Lang Wootton (now known as Jones Lang Lasalle), based in Sydney. Dr. Seek previously served on the International Advisory Councils of Peking University’s Guanghua School of Management and Fundação Dom Cabral in Brazil and was a member of the real estate advisory boards of Cambridge University and Harvard University. His other industry appointments included: a Board Director of the Pension Real Estate Association (US), founding Chairman of the Property Council of Australia Property Index Committee and member of the Land Sub-committee of the 2009 Singapore Government Economic Strategy Committee. Dr. Seek was conferred the Singapore Public Administration Gold Medal in 2007 and the Distinguished Alumni Service Award in 2011 and Outstanding Service Award in 2015 by the National University of Singapore, his alma mater, where he earned a BSc in Estate Management. He holds an MSc (Business Administration) from the University of British Columbia and a PhD from the Australian National University.

Ming Zhi Mei Mr. Ming Zhi Mei is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Global Logistic Properties Limited. Mr. Mei was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Prologis for China and Asian Emerging Markets. Mr. Mei opened Prologis’ first China office in 2003 and built up its China operations to their current scale. Prior to joining Prologis, Mr. Mei was with Owens Corning, a world-leading construction materials manufacturer, where he held various key roles in finance, manufacturing, sales, marketing and strategic planning and general management. Mr. Mei sits on the Board of Pacific Alliance China Land Limited and Beijing Capital Agribusiness Co. Ltd. Mr. Mei’s past appointments include a directorship at Shenzhen Chiwan Petroleum Supply Base Co. Ltd and as an advisor to Nitto Denko Corporation. Mr. Mei graduated from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and the School of Business and Management at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a Master of Business Administration. Mr. Mei received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Indiana University School of Business. He attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2009.

Fang Xie Ms. Fang (Heather) Xie is a Chief Financial Officer of Global Logistic Properties Limited. Ms. Xie is responsible for Group-wide corporate finance including treasury, financial planning and reporting, controllership, tax and other financial services. Ms. Xie spearheads GLP’s financial strategy and oversees the Company’s capital structure. Prior to joining GLP, Ms. Xie was Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Prologis China. Previously, Ms. Xie spent more than a decade at General Electric US and Asia holding various leadership positions such as Treasurer and Controller of GE Asia. Ms. Xie received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from People’s University of China and a Master’s degree in Economics from Cornell University in New York. Ms. Xie is based in Shanghai.

Yoshiyuki Chosa Mr. Yoshiyuki Chosa is a President of Global Logistic Properties Limited - Japan of the Company. Mr. Chosa was formerly Senior Vice President of Investment Management at Prologis Japan where he launched and expanded its acquisition business. Prior to joining Prologis Japan, Mr. Chosa held several key positions within Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd, and Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc., where he was involved in condominium and housing development projects, office leasing, asset management services and real estate investment advisory services to overseas institutional investors. Mr. Chosa holds a Bachelor of Laws from Keio University and is based in Tokyo.

Mauro Dias Mr. Mauro Dias is President of Global Logistic Properties Limited - Brazil of the Company. Mr. Dias was formerly Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Group’s Shipyards and Shipping Divisions and prior to that, Chief Executive Officer of Log-In Logistica Intermodal, a Brazilian logistics company, where he spearheaded its restructuring and IPO. From 1985 to 2007, Mr. Dias developed his career at VALE, one of the largest companies in Brazil, where he held various key roles in its logistics, shipping and transportation divisions, including Director of Logistics and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FCA Railway. Mr. Dias was President of Brazil’s National Association of Railways (ANTF) from 2006-2007. In 2006, he received the Medal Barão de Mauá from the Brazilian Government for his contributions to the Brazilian transportation sector. Mr. Dias holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Economics from the Federal University of Espírito Santo and received his Master of Business Administration from the Anderson School at University of California-Los Angeles- UCLA. Mr. Dias is based in São Paulo.

Victor Mok Mr. Victor Mok is a Co-President of Global Logistic Properties Limited - China of the Company. Mr. Mok also spearheads strategic collaboration with GLP key partners such as China Material Storage and Transportation Corporation (CMSTD). He was formerly Chief Commercial Officer of GLP China. Mr. Mok has close to three decades of experience in the aviation and logistics industries. Prior to joining GLP, Mr. Mok was CEO, North Asia, of DHL Supply Chain. Prior to DHL, Mr. Mok worked for Cathay Pacific Airways and Expeditors International in various executive roles. Mr. Mok holds a Master’s Degree in Global Finance from Stern Business School at New York University and the School of Business and Management at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, as well as an Executive MBA from Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario Canada. Mr. Mok graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a Master’s Degree in Transport Studies and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and Management. He is a graduate of the Strategic Leadership Program from the University of Oxford and is based in Shanghai.

Charles Sullivan Mr. Charles E. Sullivan is the President, Chief Operating Officer of Global Logistic Properties Limited - US Operations. He joined GLP as a part of its acquisition of IndCor Properties in 2015 where he had been serving on the executive management team. Prior to IndCor, Mr. Sullivan was with Prologis in various senior level positions. Mr. Sullivan currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Real Estate Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received his Master of Business Administration from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina, and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of South Florida. Mr. Sullivan is based in the US.

Kazuhiro Tsutsumi Mr. Kazuhiro Tsutsumi is Global Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of Global Logistic Properties Ltd - Japan. Mr. Tsutsumi joined the Company in 2012 and is responsible for management of the Company’s capital, cash and treasury risks and oversees treasury activities of each country. He is in charge of corporate finance, tax and human resource matters at GLP Japan. Previously, Mr. Tsutsumi was Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Asia at Prologis, where he was overseeing the fund management business for its Japan portfolio. Prior to that, he served as Vice President for the Investment Management Division of Goldman Sachs from 1998 to 2002 and was responsible for financial management and strategic planning for its Japan and Asia operations. Mr. Tsutsumi started his career with Dai-ichi Life, where his responsibilities included portfolio management of US real estate, overseas financial management and corporate accounting/taxation. Mr. Tsutsumi received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, CPA from the State of Illinois, and Bachelor of Arts in Law from Waseda University. Mr. Tsutsumi is based in Tokyo.

Teresa Zhuge Ms. Teresa Zhuge is Co-President of Global Logistic Properties Limited - China. She is responsible for finance, investment-related and human resource functions for the China business. Ms. Zhuge oversees fund management, capital deployment and leads negotiations for GLP China’s acquisitions and strategic projects. She was formerly Chief Financial Officer of GLP China. Previously, Ms. Zhuge served as Fund Management Director and Assistant Chief Financial Officer of Prologis China. Prior to that, Ms. Zhuge was Deputy Chief Financial Officer of SZITIC Commercial Properties and also worked with Morgan Stanley Properties China and Deloitte. Ms. Zhuge graduated with a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and the School of Business and Management at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Ms. Zhuge received her Bachelor’s degree from Renmin University of China and is based in Shanghai.

Stephen Schutte Mr. Stephen K. Schutte is a Chief Operating Officer of Global Logistic Properties Ltd. Mr. Schutte is responsible for global operations, legal services, strategic risk management, IT, human resources and investor relations. He also focuses on developing and implementing strategic initiatives, new market entries, large portfolio transactions and global investment funds. Mr. Schutte joined the Company in 2011 and was formerly General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer. Prior to joining GLP, Mr. Schutte was Senior Vice President at DCT Industrial Trust Inc. where he was a market officer responsible for capital investments, operations and portfolio management in Northern California, Washington and Mexico. He also served on the investment and executive management committees and was General Counsel. Prior to that, Mr. Schutte was Associate General Counsel of Prologis. Mr. Schutte graduated with a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and the School of Business and Management at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa College of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from Creighton University. Mr. Schutte is based in Singapore.

Lee Hawley Mr. Lee Hawley is Chief Human Resources Officer of the Company. Mr. Hawley is responsible for global human resources and driving the Group’s strategies related to talent management, compensation and corporate culture. Prior to joining GLP, Mr. Hawley was Managing Partner of HRT Edge Limited, a boutique advisory specializing in building people and organization capability for business growth. Previously, Mr. Hawley was Chief Human Resources Officer for Doosan Group, a Fortune Global 500 company focused on infrastructure support. He has also held senior international leadership roles at PepsiCo and Cerberus Capital Management. He graduated with a PhD in Industrial & Organizational Psychology from New York University and Bachelor of Arts from Colgate University.

Mark Tan Mr. Mark Tan is General Counsel of the Company. Mr. Tan is responsible for overseeing all legal matters, including regulatory compliance, contract negotiations on fund management transactions, acquisitions and dispositions and other significant transactions. Prior to joining GLP, Mr. Tan was previously at Shearman & Sterling LLP, Singapore where he represented underwriters, issuers and private equity sponsors on debt and equity offerings. Previously, Mr. Tan also worked at Goldman Sachs and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. Mr. Tan received his Juris Doctor Honors from the University of Toronto and Bachelor of Mathematics in Computer Science, Economics Minor from the University of Waterloo. Mr. Tan is based in Singapore.

Higashi Michihiro Mr. Higashi Michihiro is the Chief Strategy Officer of Global Logistic Properties Limited - China. Mr. Michihiro joined the Company in 2006, and is in charge of overseeing and setting the investment strategy for GLP China. He is also responsible for managing and establishing strategic alliances in China. Mr. Michihiro was formerly Senior Vice President and Head of Investment of GLP China and helped to grow the Company’s business relating to Japanese customers. Mr. Michihiro was previously at Nomura Research Institute in Japan where he was responsible for corporate strategy consulting, and Oita Bank where he was in charge of equity research. Mr. Michihiro received his Bachelor of Law from Wuhan University and a Master of Economics from Oita University. Mr. Michihiro is based in Shanghai.

Ralf Wessel Mr. Ralf Wessel is a Head - Fund Management and Business Development of Global Logistic Properties Ltd. Mr. Wessel is responsible for managing and growing GLP’s fund management platform, which currently has US$39 billion assets under management. He also manages long-standing relationships with some of the world’s leading institutional investors, enabling GLP to scale the business and consistently deliver value to its investors. Mr. Wessel was formerly Managing Director, Global Investment Management at Prologis where he was responsible for an investment platform valued at US$21 billion. Previously, Mr. Wessel was a partner at Equity Estate, a private equity company managing various real estate funds. Mr. Wessel has more than 19 years of experience in the real estate sector and holds a Master in Financial Management from the University of Amsterdam and a Master in Science in Real Estate Investment from City University London. Mr. Wessel is based in Singapore.

Alan Yang Mr. Alan Yang is Global Head - Investments of the Company. He is chairs the Company’s global investment committee which oversees all real estate investment activity across GLP’s operations. Prior to joining GLP, Mr. Yang was a principal in Blackstone’s real estate private equity group where he worked on over US$70 billion of real estate transactions. Mr. Yang was also a founding member of Blackstone’s Los Angeles office and its real estate operations in Asia. Prior to his time at Blackstone, Mr. Yang worked in real estate investment banking at Merrill Lynch. Mr. Yang has a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Accounting from Georgetown University. Mr. Yang is based in the US.

Fenglei Fang Mr. Fang Fenglei is an Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Global Logistic Properties Ltd. He also serves as a member of GLP’s Investment Committee. He is the Founding Partner and Chairman of HOPU Investments. He has been Non-Executive Chairman of Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Company Limited since 2004. Previously, Mr. Fang served as Executive Vice President of China International Capital Corporation Limited, Chief Executive Officer of BOC International Holdings Limited and Chief Executive Officer of ICEA Finance Holdings Co., Ltd., China. Mr. Fang is a Board member of Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 13 March 2013. Mr. Fang’s appointments in the past include directorships at Central China Real Estate Limited and China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited. Mr. Fang holds a Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Linguistic Literature from Sun Yat-sen University.

Ming Fun Cheng Mr. Cheng (Paul) Ming Fun is Non-Executive Independent Director of Global Logistic Properties Limited. He serves as a member of GLP’s Audit Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. Cheng is the Chairman and Director of CHG Capital Growth Fund as well as Deputy Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director of Esprit Holdings Ltd. In addition, Mr. Cheng also serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Pacific Alliance China Land Limited and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited. Mr. Cheng was the Chairman of The Link Management Ltd. from 2005 to 2007, Chairman of Inchcape Pacific Ltd. from 1992 to 1998 as well as the Chairman of N.M. Rothschild & Sons (Hong Kong) Ltd from 1996 to 1998. Mr. Cheng was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1988 to 1991 and from 1995 to 1998. He was also a member of the Preparatory Committee established by the Central Government of Beijing from 1994 to 1997 in relation to Hong Kong’s reversion to Chinese sovereignty. Additionally, Mr. Cheng served as the Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce from 1992 to 1994. Mr. Cheng was awarded the Independent Non-Executive Director of the Year Award from the Hong Kong Institute of Directors in 2009. Mr. Cheng has a Bachelor of Arts from Lake Forest University, Illinois, United States in 1958 and received his Master of Business Administration from The Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania, United States in 1961.

Yoichiro Furuse Mr. Yoichiro Furuse is Non-Executive Independent Director of Global Logistic Properties Limited. He is a member of GLP’s Investment Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. Furuse is currently the President of Evanston Corporation, the Chairman of Permira Advisers K.K. and a Director of Nitto Denko Corporation. Mr. Furuse also serves as Chairman of Genki Nogyo Kaihatsukikou, a non-profit agricultural development organization in Japan, and senior advisor of Lincoln International, Japan. From 2001 to 2005, Mr. Furuse was the Executive Director & Executive Vice President of SANYO Electric Co., Ltd where he was responsible for its corporate management functions and internal control. Prior to this, Mr. Furuse served as the Senior Managing Director of Mazda Motor Corporation from 1996 to 2000 where he was responsible for domestic marketing, financing and overseeing the relationship with Ford Motor Company. Mr. Furuse began his career with Sumitomo Bank Limited in 1964 where he served as an Executive Director of International Banking Unit, West Japan Region, Domestic Corporate Planning. Mr. Furuse’s last position with Sumitomo Bank Limited was as the bank’s Senior Executive Director where he oversaw all the business activities of the bank within Europe, Middle East and Africa. Mr. Furuse’s appointment in the past include a directorship in Akindo Sushiro Co., Ltd. Mr. Furuse received his Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in 1970 and his Bachelor of Laws from Osaka University in 1964.

Dipak Jain Dr. Dipak Chand Jain Ph.D., is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Global Logistic Properties Limited. He is also Chairman of GLP’s Nominating and Governance Committee and a member of GLP’s Human Resource and Compensation Committee. Dr. Jain is currently the Director (Dean) of Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand. Dr. Jain held the position of Dean of INSEAD, a European business school with campuses in France, Singapore and Abu Dhabi, between 2011 and 2013. From 2001 to 2009, Dr. Jain served as Dean of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Prior to Dr. Jain’s appointment as Dean, he served as the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs from 1996 until 2001. He was also the Sandy and Morton Goldman Professor in Entrepreneurial Studies and a Professor of Marketing at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, where he has been a member of the faculty since 1986. Dr. Jain has been a Visiting Professor of Marketing at the Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, since 1989. Dr. Jain taught at Gauhati University in India from 1980 to 1983. Dr. Jain serves as an Independent Director on the Board of Indian Conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited and also on the board of directors of Deere & Company and Northern Trust Corporation. Dr. Jain’s past appointments include directorships at United Airlines and People Energy. He has also served as a consultant to Microsoft, American Express, Hyatt International, Sony and Nissan. Dr. Jain holds a Master of Science in Management and Administrative Services and received his PhD in Management Science from the University of Texas at Dallas in 1986

Luciano Lewandowski Mr. Luciano Lewandowski is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He also serves as a member of GLP’s Investment Committee and Risk Management Committee. He is the Principal and Founder of AGBI Real Assets (AGBI), a fund management company focused in the agribusiness market and urban real estate market in Brazil. Prior to AGBI, Mr. Lewandowski was a founder of Prosperitas, a real estate private equity firm with approximately US$1.7 billion of assets under management in Brazil. At Prosperitas, Mr. Lewandowski had responsibilities for fund raising, investment and divestment in three different funds between 2006 and 2012. Mr. Lewandowski has been in the fund management industry since 2003, when he led the group that created the predecessor fund to Prosperitas, GP II, a real estate private equity and receivables fund sponsored by GP Investimentos. Before leading the group that founded GP II, Mr. Lewandowski co-founded a group within Rio Bravo Investimentos which focused on structured product investment. Prior to that, Mr. Lewandowski was a Managing Director at UBF in charge of surety products and part of the team that oversaw the sale of UBF to Swiss Re. Mr. Lewandowski also sits on the Board of Agribusiness Participacoes Ltda., Calaari Participacoes Ltda., Schedar Empr. E Participacoes Ltda., Fazenda Itauna S.A. and Troyca Holdings Ltda. Mr. Lewandowski graduated from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in São Paulo in 1980 with a Bachelor of Economics.

Kok Hoong Lim Mr. Lim (Steven) Kok Hoong is Non-Executive Independent Director of Global Logistic Properties Limited. He serves as Chairman of GLP’s Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee and is a member of GLP’s Human Resource and Compensation Committee and Special Committee. Mr. Lim has over 30 years of audit and financial consulting experience and was responsible for the audits of statutory boards and some of the largest multinational corporations in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia. Mr. Lim served as a Senior Partner of Ernst & Young Singapore from 2002 to 2003. Mr. Lim started his career with Arthur Andersen in 1971 and served as the Managing Partner of Arthur Andersen Singapore from 1990 to 2002 and as Regional Managing Partner for the ASEAN region at Arthur Andersen from 2000 to 2002. Mr. Lim serves as the Chairman of the Board and a member of the Audit Committee at Sabana Real Estate Investment Limited (manager of Sabana Shari’ah Compliant REIT) and an Independent Director and Audit Committee Chairman of Genting Singapore PLC. He is also the Lead Independent Director and Audit Committee Chairman of YTL Starhill Global REIT Management Limited. Mr. Lim’s past appointments include directorships at Hoe Leong Corporation Ltd, Amtek Engineering Ltd, Parkway Trust Management Limited (manager of Parkway Life REIT) and Viz Branz Holdings Limited. Mr. Lim is a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia. Mr. Lim graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Western Australia in 1971.

Swe Guan Lim Mr. Lim Swe Guan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Global Logistic Properties Limited. He also serves as a member of GLP’s Audit Committee, Investment Committee, Risk Management Committee and Special Committee. Mr. Lim currently serves as the Chairman of the Asia Pacific Real Estate Association (“APREA”). Mr. Lim joined GIC Real Estate Private Limited in 1997 and was Managing Director of GIC Real Estate Private Limited before retiring on 18 February 2011. In November 1995, Mr. Lim joined SUNCORP Investments in Brisbane, Australia as Portfolio Manager, Property Funds. In June 1986, Mr. Lim was recruited by Jones Lang Wootton in Sydney, Australia as a senior research analyst. Mr. Lim was appointed Manager in October 1987 and Director in 1989. Prior to that, he was a property consultant with Knight Frank, Cheong Hock Chye & Bailieu from 1985 to 1986. Mr. Lim sits on the Board of GPT Group in Australia and Sunway Berhad in Malaysia. He also serves as an independent member of the Investment Committee of CIMB-TrustCapital Advisors Singapore Pte. Ltd. and Silkroad Property Partners. Mr. Lim graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Estate Management in 1979 from the University of Singapore and has a Master of Business Administration from the Colgate Darden Graduate School of Business, The University of Virginia in 1985. Mr. Lim obtained his CFA certification in 1991.