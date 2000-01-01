Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC.NS)

Shriman D. J. Pandian, IAS, serves as the Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the company. He is a senior IAS officer with a vast work experience. He has served in various senior positions in Government of Gujarat and in various other National and International offices and is currently the Additional Chief Secretary of Energy and Petrochemicals Department as well as Industries & Mines Department, Government of Gujarat. He is also on the Board of the following Companies: GUJARAT STATE PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED and GUJARAT STATE PETRONET LIMITED.