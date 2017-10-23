Metalurgica Gerdau SA (GOAU4.SA)

Name Description

Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter Mr. Claudio Gerdau Johannpeter serves as Chairman of the Board of Metalurgica Gerdau SA since May 3, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Chief Operating Officer of the company. He is also Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Until 2012, he served as Member of the Executive Board at the Company. He joined Gerdau SA in 1982 and became its Executive in 1997. He also serves as Chief Operating Officer of Gerdau SA. He obtained a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 1990.

Andre Bier Gerdau Johannpeter Mr. Andre Bier Gerdau Johannpeter serves as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director of Metalurgica Gerdau SA. He is also Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Company. He joined the Gerdau Group in 1980. He acted as Chief Operating Officer of Grupo Gerdau in North America. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Gerdau SA. He obtained a degree in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul in 1988.

Harley Lorentz Scardoelli Mr. Harley Lorentz Scardoelli serves as Executive Vice President of Investor Relations of Metalurgica Gerdau S.A. since May 3, 2016. He started his career at Gerdau in May 1988 and worked for the Company's operations in Canada, United States, Spain and Brazil. He is graduated in Civil Engineering from the Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul and in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica of Rio Grande do Sul. He also holds CFA certification.

Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter Mr. Guilherme Chagas Gerdau Johannpeter serves as Executive Vice President and Director of Metalurgica Gerdau SA. He joined Gerdau in October 1985. He holds a degree in Law from Unisinos University, earned in 1995 and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from the Kellogg School of Management, Illinois, United States.

Francisco Deppermann Fortes Mr. Francisco Deppermann Fortes serves as Chief IT and Human Resources Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Metalurgica Gerdau SA since May 3, 2011. He graduated in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 1985 and obtained a Masters degree in Business Administration from the same university in 2001. He undertook a specialization course in Steel Marketing in Germany. In 2008, he finished the Gerdau Business Program and in 2010 took the Stanford Executive Program at Stanford University.

Fernando Fontes Iunes Mr. Fernando Fontes Iunes serves as the Independent Director of Metalurgica Gerdau SA since May 3, 2016. he holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Mackenzie Presbyterian University and Masters and Ph.D. from University of London.